Lorraine’s Lowdown: Baking up some help
Sebastian McFarlane Loves to Bake. He and a few friends baked more than 50 pound cakes yesterday, and today those cakes will be delivered. Dozens of people – locals and a few others spread out across the country – donated $10 (and often more) for each of those pound cakes. Sebastian, who attends the PACE program at Forest Charter School, launched his Pound Cake Project to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. The 8 year old far surpassed his initial goal of $500. As of today, the entrepreneur has raised more than $2,200, which is enough to help rehome three displaced Ukrainian families…
Pound Cake Is a Type of Cake traditionally made with a pound each of flour, butter, eggs, and sugar. Sebastian created a spread sheet to help him track the ingredients he’d need and to whom each cake would be delivered. Remember: he’s only 8! Sebastian and his pals Lola, Elizabeth, Yuba, Josie, and Julia are done baking pound cakes, but anyone inspired by their efforts can still donate at fundraise-for-refugees.funraise.org/fundraiser/sebastian-mcfarlane. The tech company Google is matching donations to Sebastian’s charity, and the United Nations Refugee Agency UN HCR, up to $5 million through April 30…
The Cedar Ridge Deer across from the fire station is sporting four-leaf clovers for St. Patrick’s Day, and soon the clovers will be converted to flowers to celebrate the spring season. Donna Imsand Cirino, who has painted the deer several times annually for more than a dozen years, has a plan for the deer statue if she ever decides to quit decorating it. She says she’ll dissect it and sell the pieces to raise money for nonprofits. The hundreds of layers of paint on the deer will look like brightly colored tree growth rings, and could make nifty collectors’ items….
Why Do People wear shamrocks on St. Patrick’s Day? Because real rocks are too heavy…
Stephen Brennan Is Tough. Stephen was a bare-knuckle boxer in his birth-country of Ireland before he moved to the US at age 26. Always eager for a challenge, the now 53-year-old professional carpenter signed up for — and recently completed — the nearly 20-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike. He navigated big boulders, steep stairs, dark tunnels, and a precarious bridge. Parts of the terrain required ice crampons. All of it required grit, because Stephen had to carry his own gear and enough food to last over three days. “I hiked from the 7,000 foot elevation at one canyon edge, down to the bottom at sea level, where I spent two nights freezing even though I had a sub-zero sleeping bag, then hiked 7,000 feet up out of the canyon,” says Stephen. “Last year, 32 people died hiking the Grand Canyon. I guess I was lucky. The only thing that happened to me was my legs seized up and I couldn’t walk afterwards for three days.” Stephen has planned a new challenge: a 100-mile hike over two weeks along the Pacific Crest Trail…
Police Were Summoned to a daycare center where a 3 year old was resisting a rest…
And Then There Was One. There used to be four trophy shops in western NevCo, but All Season Awards in NevCity is the only one left standing. Jim Kelley bought the company in a leap of faith during COVID-crazy 2020, and turned it into a thriving biz. Jim offers trophies, plaques, name tags, urns, medals, promotional items, and other awards — all with laser engraving, logos, designs, and special fonts. Some plaques stand alone; others are heavy bronze castings (think building dedications or memorials such as those you find on benches). His specialty is giving local customers personalized products they can’t order from online corporations. He’s also mischievous. “I love to help create fun awards such as those with ‘the south end of a north-bound horse’ on top, crybabies, and other embarrassing trophies for losers of friendly group competitions,” says Jim, “or even worse, the cleverly worded ‘participation’ ribbon…”
“If You Forgot what you were going to say, there’s a chance it might have been a fib” is a saying favored by previous generations. Tom O’Toole of Alta Sierra fame shares another one-liner tweaked by his own grandmother: “If you don’t have anything nice to say, sit by me…”
“Always Remember that hindsight is the best insight to foresight.” – Irish proverb…
Hind, in, or fore, please keep Lorraine’s Lowdown in your sights. LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
On the watch: Opponents of Idaho-Maryland Mine seek signatures for petition
Janet Cinquegrana says she and her husband have agreed to sell their Grass Valley home and move, if the proposed reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine occurs.