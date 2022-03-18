Lorraine’s Lowdown: Baking up some help

Sebastian McFarlane Loves to Bake. He and a few friends baked more than 50 pound cakes yesterday, and today those cakes will be delivered. Dozens of people – locals and a few others spread out across the country – donated $10 (and often more) for each of those pound cakes. Sebastian, who attends the PACE program at Forest Charter School, launched his Pound Cake Project to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. The 8 year old far surpassed his initial goal of $500. As of today, the entrepreneur has raised more than $2,200, which is enough to help rehome three displaced Ukrainian families…

Eight-year-old Sebastian McFarlane calculated how much of each ingredient would be needed to bake more than 50 pound cakes.

Pound Cake Is a Type of Cake traditionally made with a pound each of flour, butter, eggs, and sugar. Sebastian created a spread sheet to help him track the ingredients he’d need and to whom each cake would be delivered. Remember: he’s only 8! Sebastian and his pals Lola, Elizabeth, Yuba, Josie, and Julia are done baking pound cakes, but anyone inspired by their efforts can still donate at fundraise-for-refugees.funraise.org/fundraiser/sebastian-mcfarlane . The tech company Google is matching donations to Sebastian’s charity, and the United Nations Refugee Agency UN HCR, up to $5 million through April 30…

Sebastian McFarlane honed his spreadsheet skills to ensure he’d be ready for the Big Baking Day when he and friends baked more than 50 pound cakes. McFarlane promoted, sold, and delivered the pound cakes, then donated the proceeds to a United Nations agency that supports Ukrainian refugees.

The Cedar Ridge Deer across from the fire station is sporting four-leaf clovers for St. Patrick’s Day, and soon the clovers will be converted to flowers to celebrate the spring season. Donna Imsand Cirino, who has painted the deer several times annually for more than a dozen years, has a plan for the deer statue if she ever decides to quit decorating it. She says she’ll dissect it and sell the pieces to raise money for nonprofits. The hundreds of layers of paint on the deer will look like brightly colored tree growth rings, and could make nifty collectors’ items….

Donna Imsand Cirino, left, recently married her longtime beau Jerry Cirino during a small, intimate ceremony. In lieu of a traditional wedding present, a friend gave the gift of time and the two women had a grand time painting the deer in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Cedar Ridge deer, located across from the fire station, sports a new themed look every few months. It’s now recovering from its festive St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Stephen Brennan Is Tough. Stephen was a bare-knuckle boxer in his birth-country of Ireland before he moved to the US at age 26. Always eager for a challenge, the now 53-year-old professional carpenter signed up for — and recently completed — the nearly 20-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike. He navigated big boulders, steep stairs, dark tunnels, and a precarious bridge. Parts of the terrain required ice crampons. All of it required grit, because Stephen had to carry his own gear and enough food to last over three days. “I hiked from the 7,000 foot elevation at one canyon edge, down to the bottom at sea level, where I spent two nights freezing even though I had a sub-zero sleeping bag, then hiked 7,000 feet up out of the canyon,” says Stephen. “Last year, 32 people died hiking the Grand Canyon. I guess I was lucky. The only thing that happened to me was my legs seized up and I couldn’t walk afterwards for three days.” Stephen has planned a new challenge: a 100-mile hike over two weeks along the Pacific Crest Trail…

Stephen Brennan completed the nearly 20-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike 7,000 feet down from the canyon rim to the bottom and back up again.

And Then There Was One. There used to be four trophy shops in western NevCo, but All Season Awards in NevCity is the only one left standing. Jim Kelley bought the company in a leap of faith during COVID-crazy 2020, and turned it into a thriving biz. Jim offers trophies, plaques, name tags, urns, medals, promotional items, and other awards — all with laser engraving, logos, designs, and special fonts. Some plaques stand alone; others are heavy bronze castings (think building dedications or memorials such as those you find on benches). His specialty is giving local customers personalized products they can’t order from online corporations. He’s also mischievous. “I love to help create fun awards such as those with ‘the south end of a north-bound horse’ on top, crybabies, and other embarrassing trophies for losers of friendly group competitions,” says Jim, “or even worse, the cleverly worded ‘participation’ ribbon…”

Jim Kelley, owner of All Season Awards in Nevada City, works on a laser engraving project.

This heavy bronze casting marks the site of the Grass Valley African Methodist Episcopal Church and School, built by the local African American community in the 1860s. Jim Kelley crafted the commemorative plaque at his All Season Awards business.

