Lorraine’s Lowdown: Back at the bar

Mixed Messages. We’re told by the water watchers not to rinse anything before placing it in the dishwasher. We’re told by the waste watchers to rinse everything before placing it in the recycling bin…

Now That Cirino’s at Main Street has reopened, everyone can once again admire the historic bar and back bar from the comfort of snug-encased booths. Jerry Cirino discovered the hand-carved majestic structure in Nevada in 1987. “It was in a hotel bar in Dayton that was almost completely destroyed by fire,” recalls Jerry. “When the fire was out, hotel cross timbers were falling down but in the corner stood this bar. Firefighters had lined up to save it because they used to drink there. One of the firefighters showed me the marks creased into his back while he supported himself against the bar and wielded the fire hose.” Later, as tumbleweeds blew down the lonely Dayton street where the hotel once stood, Jerry loaded the bar into his truck and brought it to GeeVee…

The historic bar and bar back at Cirino’s at Main Street survived a fire that destroyed the Dayton, Nevada, hotel in which the bar was housed. Firefighters saved the bar, and Jerry Cirino rescued it from the rubble.

Lorraine Jewett

A Restaurant Reward. When Jerry Cirino read about the sacrifices the Dokimos family and Dokimos Pharmacy staff are making to vaccinate our community and protect us from COVID-19, Jerry invited David and Kelly Dokimos, David’s daughter Jacque Paye, staff, and the rest of the family to a complimentary dinner at Cirino’s at Main Street…

Recognition Just as Welcome was the “shout out” Dokimos received this week from the national American Associated Pharmacies “…for working extended hours in helping immunize their community in Nevada County.” The AAP ended its accolades with, “Great work, guys…!”

A Lorraine’s Lowdown Uplift Award and a home-baked cheesecake goes to Lauren Maddux, who has been donating monthly to Interfaith Food Ministry for five years. Lauren and her husband own an online company that provides event insurance. The couple leads by example when it comes to supporting the less fortunate in our community. “Knowing there is a real need prompts us to contribute to nonprofits that we feel are doing important work,” explains Lauren. “I first learned about local food insecurity when I heard a talk about students who are homeless and suffering. It was a real eye opener. I hadn’t thought about children being homeless and not knowing where their next meal was coming from…”

Lauren and Hubby are avoiding sweets for a while, so she donated her Lorraine’s Lowdown Uplift Award Cheesecake to volunteers at IFM. Development Director Naomi Cabral presented the cheesecake to volunteers gathered at this week’s Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon. A scrumptious lunch has been hosted by IFM for hard-working volunteers each week this month, lovingly prepared by program director Venus Paxton…

In honor of longtime donor Lauren Maddux, Interfaith Food Ministry Development Director Naomi Cabral, center, presents a Lorraine’s Lowdown Uplift Award cheesecake to volunteers at this week’s Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon.

Lorraine Jewett

Paddlers, Sailors and Swimmers Had Scotts Flat Lake to themselves Sunday, as the Nevada Irrigation District closed the lake to motorized boats for the day. NID does that once or twice each year, and similar recreational opportunities are noted at http://www.nidwater.com/recreation . Outdoor water enthusiasts aboard sailboats, kayaks, canoes, standup paddleboards and other non-engine propelled watercraft enjoyed the serenity of the lake along with campers and swimmers, with laughter echoing across the water…

Paddlers, sailors and swimmers had Scotts Flat Lake to themselves Sunday, when the Nevada Irrigation District closed the lake to motorized boats for the day.

Lorraine Jewett

Each Annual Event is publicized in the spring. “The no-motor day usually occurs in May before the lake gets really busy with campers and boaters,” says NID Public Information Officer Tomi Riley. “NID loves providing recreation to the community through our reservoirs…”

Thanks to the Grass Valley Rifle, Rod and Gun Club, 2,000 pounds of fish were planted at Fuller Lake Thursday. California Department of Fish and Wildlife Hatchery staff encountered difficulties arranging delivery via the public boat ramp, so the club offered its private boat ramp. Comedian Steven Wright’s adage should be proven wrong this week: “There’s a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot.” Good luck, anglers…!

Thanks, in part, to the Grass Valley Rifle, Rod and Gun Club making its boat ramp available, 2,000 pounds of fish were planted at Fuller Lake Thursday.

Submitted to The Union

Union Publisher Don Rogers works hard to publish this newspaper, and he enjoys pleasing readers. When 5-year-old Liam Thomas was featured in this column last week and his family wanted extra copies of the Saturday edition, Don responded with a personal touch. He delivered a dozen copies to Liam’s mother, Ashley Thomas, as she was ending her overnight shift at the Safeway bakery. It’s not the first time Don has made special deliveries – he’s also quietly dropped off newspapers when subscribers were inadvertently missed by a delivery driver…

The Union Publisher Don Rogers enjoys making the extra effort to please readers, such as delivering extra editions of the newspaper to Ashley Thomas after her 5-year-old son Liam was featured in The Union.

Lorraine Jewett

You Can’t Recover from a year-plus of coronavirus anxiety and anguish in half an hour. But the 30-minute virtual session presented by Hospice of the Foothills at 5 p.m. Tuesday may help. Sign up for the free “A Year of Mourning: The Grief Pandemic” Zoom event at http://www.TinyURL.com/HOFGriefReg . Hospice Marketing and Events Manager Mary Anne Davis says, “We want to pause for a moment and reflect on our collective loss and grief…”

The Building at 231 Colfax Ave., which is being transformed into a senior center operated by Gold Country Senior Services, has an interesting past. Long before it housed Summer Thyme’s Bakery & Deli, the building was the site of USave Liquors in the 1980s. Lester and Shirley Blakley ran the liquor store for many years. Lester and Shirley have passed away, but their daughter Vickie Keifer still lives in GeeVee. She has watched the building morph from one business to another. “My mom and step-dad would love that it will become a senior center,” says Vickie, “because if they were still around, they’d have somewhere nice to go…”

“You Know You’re Getting Old when you stoop to tie your shoelaces and wonder what else you could do while you’re down there.” — George Burns (1896 – 1996), American comedian, actor, singer and writer…

While you’re down there, you could dash off a missive to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com