Lorraine’s Lowdown: Are you kitten me?

Mustacho — His Photo Explains His Nickname — was found in NevCity more than 18 months ago and cared for in the Kitty Kove at Sammie’s Friends. He was adopted once for nine months, but it didn’t work out due to his constant nighttime yowling. Trying to find Mustacho a new forever home, Sammie’s Friends posted his photo on Facebook and in The Union. A woman arrived at the shelter and announced, “I think you found my cat.” Sammie’s staff members were astonished and said gently, “He can’t be your missing cat because we’ve had him nearly a year and a half…”

Rachel Younger searched for her lost cat, Whiskers, for more than a year before the two were reunited thanks to Sammie’s Friends.

Submitted to The Union

Rachel Younger Replied, “I lost my cat more than a year ago and I’ve been looking for him all this time. I still have his sister.” She showed Sammie’s staff photos of her beloved cats. It didn’t take a geneticist to Sherlock that mystery. “His real name is Whiskers and he’s about 12 years old,” says Rachel, who doesn’t mind the cat’s noisy nighttime melodrama. “I’ve had him since he was a baby kitten, and I’m so happy to have him back…”

Mustacho the mystery cat was cared for at the Kitty Kove of Sammie’s Friends on and off for 18 months before his owner/mom discovered his whereabouts.

Submitted to The Union

Life Is Cool by the Pool. The swimming pool at Memorial Park is being remodeled to make it more family friendly. The $4.8 million project is funded in part by a $3.5 million community block grant. The pool, now being demolished, was last rebuilt in 1985. The finished design features two pools where there once was one. “This will be a state-of-the art community aquatic park,” says GeeVee City Manager Tim Kiser. “It will accommodate more people and more concurrent activities. There might be lap swim going on in one pool and aerobics in another. There will also be new lockers, showers, restrooms and a multi-purpose room…”

Grass Valley’s Memorial Park swimming pool is being remodeled to make it more family friendly. The $4.8 million project is funded in part by a $3.5 million community block grant.

Submitted to The Union

When finished, Grass Valley’s Memorial Park aquatic park will boast two swimming pools, accommodating more people and different concurrent activities than the previous design.

Submitted to The Union

Go Jump in a Lake. A golfer at the RE/MAX Gold Make-a-Wish Foundation golf tournament disappeared. For several holes. Some in his foursome were worried until the missing golfer showed up at the post-tournament dinner and auction. He confessed that he couldn’t endure the 97 degree heat, left the golf course, drove to and jumped in the lake at Lake of the Pines. An anonymous member of the foursome said, “He wasn’t golfing very well anyway, so I didn’t miss him. I was focused on my golf game…”

Some Yuba River Lovers are noticing an oily film on the water. While it may be the result of anything from gas to naturally occurring bacteria, the culprit is likely sunscreen because the film is most often visible at busy river crossings where lots of people gather. Many of the thousands of river visitors apply sunscreen before they swim, and that sunscreen often contains chemicals such as oxybenzone and octinoxate. But there are other environmentally friendly options. South Yuba River Citizens League Executive Director Melinda Booth says, “We know that some chemicals in sunscreen are detrimental to freshwater organisms, including fish, which is why we are urging visitors to choose UPF clothing or reef safe sunscreen when they head to the river…”

An oily film on the water of the Yuba River is likely sunscreen residue from swimmers. The South Yuba River Citizens League recommends river lovers use UPF clothing or reef safe sunscreen.

Submitted to The Union

The Dokimos COVID Vaccination Clinic administered its final shot at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday. The clinic opened Jan. 28 and delivered the Fauci Ouchi from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. four days every week: 13,174 shots in all. David and Kelly Dokimos and daughter Jacque Paye worked up to 14-hour days keeping their two pharmacies running while operating the vaccination clinic. They say they couldn’t have done it without the help of 31 volunteers, and Dokimos hosted a “thank you” event for those volunteers at Grass Valley Brewing Company. Each volunteer received a swag bag containing mementos of their work at the clinic, such as timers to clock patients’ 15-minute post-vaccine wait, masks, clipboards to organize patients’ paperwork, suckers to comfort patients, and band-aids to cover injection sites…

Kelly and David Dokimos, with daughter Jacque Paye, center, hosted an appreciation event for 31 volunteers who worked at the Dokimos Vaccination Clinic in Nevada City.

Lorraine Jewett

The County of Nevada’s Whispering Pines Vaccination Clinic will continue to offer all three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — through the end of this month. CEO Administrative Analyst Taylor Wolfe says, “Due to decreasing demand, we are scaling back our July hours at the Whispering Pines Vaccine Clinic in Grass Valley. Residents seeking vaccinations can go to MyTurn.ca.gov to find drop-in hours or make an appointment…”

Mariah Walker Asked Her Facebook Followers what they would like in a prayer journal. She used the answers to create both black-and-white and color versions that are now available on Amazon.com. Mariah’s color prayer journal includes 31 days of prayer and devotions, and the B&W version includes the same plus an extra self-reflection page. “I worked really hard to make this something to challenge us as women in our daily walk with God, something I am constantly working towards,” says Mariah. “I hope it provides encouragement.” Mariah is a stay-at-home mother of four who runs an Etsy shop of stickers and home décor called SweetChaosCoCrafts. She also sells children’s books with http://www.Usborne.com …

Mariah Walker asked her Facebook followers what they would like in a prayer journal. She then used the answers to create both black-and-white and color prayer journals that are now available from Amazon.com.

Submitted to The Union

“I’m Sure Wherever My Dad Is, he’s looking down on us. He’s not dead, just very condescending.” – Jack Whitehall (1988 – ), English actor, comedian, and writer…

Newsy community blurbs and snippets welcome at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com