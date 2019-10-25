Lorraine’s Lowdown: An un-bear-able experience

As the Weather Cools, rattlesnake season wanes – they don’t hibernate, but they do go dormant. Rattler Wrangler Brad Peceimer says he recovered and removed five to seven rattlesnakes each week this past summer in response to concerned callers. Brad says that’s more than usual, plus the snakes were bigger than normal. In years past, most rattlesnakes he corralled were two-feet long or shorter. This year, the average was a hefty three- to four-feet long. Brad asks for a rattlesnake removal donation, which he gives to the Sweet Life Thrift Store, a nonprofit dedicated to providing assistance and support to NevCo diabetics. Brad, 58, has had diabetes since age 18…

Cheryl Rellstab, broker/Realtor to the stars, remembers when she first started placing advertisements featuring her photo on shopping carts at SPD Markets. Cheryl overheard a confused or kidding shopper remark, “That’s the oldest missing child I’ve ever seen…”

Nonprofits Benefit. In the 1980s, Gary Lorentzen worked for an auto salvage and downed the gavel on 200 to 300 cars at each weekly auction. In 2011, the principal for his children’s elementary school in Brisbane learned Gary was an auctioneer and asked him to help conduct the school’s benefit auction. Fast forward to 2019: Gary hosts benefit auctions all over NorCal, including many in our humble hamlet for Animal Save, Habitat for Humanity, Hospice of the Foothills, and Women of Worth. Gary is one of only 30 auctioneers in California to earn the “Benefit Auctioneer Specialist” designation. “Benefit auctioneering is very rewarding,” says Gary. “You are raising donations for amazing causes every time you step on stage…”

Gordon and Lindy Beatie — joined by festive friend Pam Yazell — enjoyed a trip to The Netherlands, Lindy’s parental homeland. Top sight-seeing spots included Palace Het Loo, Arnhem’s Open Air Museum, and the cheese market in Alkmaar. While our intrepid trio was there, Holland celebrated the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II with special remembrances and ceremonies. Added bonus: Lindy’s parents’ hometown marked its 650th birthday, and the Beaties’ visits with relatives and friends were heartwarming…

Support Scholarships at the Second Annual Tapas & Trivia fundraiser Nov. 9 hosted by Nevada County’s branch of the American Association of University Women. Trivia categories include history, geography, sports, and 20th Century movies and television. Everyone can compete, either in four-person teams or individually (NevadaCounty-Ca.AAUW.net or 530-470-9395). In between tasty tapas and tricky trivia, guests can bid on auction items such as a week in a luxurious Costa Rica penthouse, a vacation in Tuscany, or a safari in Kenya…

A Professional Photographer friend traipsed into the wilderness hoping to find and photograph a bear. Dale had set up one camera on a tripod; he carried another with him as he roamed the forest in search of a bear. Instead, a bear found him. The bear was curious about Dale’s camera and tripod (check out the photos!), but luckily didn’t decide to take the camera home to his den. “He must’ve been a Canon guy,” quips Dale. “I only use Nikons…”

A Different Type of Grass for Flicka. A Canadian company called CannaHorse has developed CBD-infused products for horses that promise to treat everything from equine pain to anxiety. The company’s slogan: “Get Elevated.” Some folks may have a problem with the idea, but perhaps they should just get off their high horse…

The Successful “Women at Their Peak” networking event hosted by the GeeVee Chamber of Commerce prompted at least two guests to join the Chamber: welcome to Kim Sayre of Kim Sayre Photography and Janell Jones of Gold Country Compounding, an Auburn-based pharmacy. Other new members include Rob McKay and Drifter Pizza (his mobile pizzeria serves farm-to-fire pizza from a vintage 1950’s trailer); Pat Harding and his Gold Crest Limousine Service (Pat still works with his Harding Custom Builders construction company); Broker-Associate/Realtor Haidee Reyes at Keller Williams Realty (their new office is housed in the Chamber HQ downtown); and Madison Masonic Lodge #23 (eager to showcase their renovated building at 126 S. Auburn St. and its spacious fourth-floor banquet room)…

Leaders Lead, according to this Hasidic proverb: “The man who has confidence in himself gains the confidence of others…”

The Lowdown is taking a Timeout so Lorraine can enjoy the Highlife for a few weeks. In her absence, Lorraine’s inbox awaits your news at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com