Lorraine’s Lowdown: Amber Alert to Golden Years

George Steffenson Says His Last Few Years with the CHP have been challenging: responding to the deadly 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, countless other devastating wildfires, riots in the Central Valley, the coronavirus pandemic, increasing numbers of DUIs, and escalating mental health incidents. “But overall, it’s been a great ride,” says George, who is retiring after 28 years with the CHP. He started in central Los Angeles as a patrol officer. Two decades, 10 field office transfers, and two promotions later, George became commander of the GeeVee CHP office. “I want to thank my wife Mandi,” George says, “for being by my side for 21 years of moving, raising kids, shift work, and cop life in general.” He is also grateful for the camaraderie of local first responders. “Our office works as a team, and we work with other local agencies as a team,” says George. “I know that together we’ve helped save lives…”

Grass Valley CHP Cmdr. George Steffenson is retiring after 28 years. Through dedication, professionalism, and long hours, Steffenson has earned the accolades he has received at recent retirement parties.

One Example Was a 2019 Amber Alert reporting a baby abducted from Guerneville. “It was early evening when our office received a 911 call about a vehicle near Downieville that matched the BOLO description,” recalls George. “We sent everyone we had. By the following afternoon, we found the vehicle and rescued a 7-month-old boy. I’ll never forget his face. The last time I saw that baby, he was looking at me over the shoulder of a medical worker carrying him away, and on that baby’s head was my CHP beanie I’d put on him to help keep him warm…”

No Wonder Commander George is the Latest Winner of the “Lorraine’s Lowdown Uplift Award.” He will receive a home-baked, award-winning cheesecake in the flavor of his choice. If you know someone who deserves community kudos (and a tummy-yummy cheesecake), send your suggestions to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com . Everyone is worthy somehow, and I love baking and delivering cheesecakes…

High School Students in the district’s “Building Construction Trades: Residential & Commercial Construction” program receive hands-on experience at the district’s ranch, an 86-acre property on McCourtney Road. Hansen Bros. CEO/President Jeff Hansen recently donated a day of his time and an HBE excavator to teach a dozen students how to safely operate heavy machinery. Students also worked with a district-owned Kubota tractor while mucking out a pond and replacing a culvert. The program is based at Silver Springs Continuation High School, but it’s open to all NJUHSD students. Construction Technologies Instructor Eli Ferrier says, “I’ve connected with successful engineers, general contractors, plumbers, and electricians to help inform my lesson planning to ensure the skills I teach are relevant to the local needs of builders here in Nevada County…”

Students enrolled in the Nevada Joint Union High School District’s “Building Construction Trades: Residential & Commercial Construction” program receive handles- and levers-on experience at the district’s ranch, an 86-acre property on McCourtney Road.

Other Local Companies helping to jump start the high school district’s building trades program — now in its second year — include Weiss Landscaping, Piziali Construction, and California Solar. “These partnerships with local builders are critical to creating and strengthening the supply of new workers with practical skills and connecting them with employers who are in need of the next generation of craftsmen and tradespeople,” says Eli. “We also need donations for building materials and equipment that will allow students to work with real tools and develop rock-solid skills to safely operate within the trades. Anyone who wishes to support our program can contact me at eferrier@njuhsd.com or the district office…”

The Nevada Joint Union High School District’s “Building Construction Trades: Residential & Commercial Construction” program has teamed with local builders to train new workers with practical skills and connect them with employers.

Hansen Bros. CEO/President Jeff Hansen volunteered to teach Nevada Joint Union High School students how to safely operate heavy machinery. Hansen also donated an HBE excavator to the hands-on educational experience.

Coiffed Hair or Buff Muscles? Reader Mike Fondiller shared this KNCO Swap Shop Slip-up. A man called in to the radio station to sell his exercise equipment, and advertised his 200-pound weight lifting and “curling iron” set for $20. A curling iron instead of a curl bar? The caller corrected his error, but not before listeners had a good chuckle. “I almost drove off the road,” says Mike, “because I was laughing so hard…”

Speaking of Our Local Radio Darling, KNCO hosts its annual Jail N Bail fundraiser for Hospice of the Foothills and FREED next week. Jail birds are busy soliciting donations for their bail, with proceeds supporting the respective missions of each nonprofit. Visit http://www.HospiceOfTheFoothills.org or http://www.FREED.org . You can hear KNCO radio morning show host Tom Fitzsimmons interview folks from FREED 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday and reps from HoFo 11:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday…

Among Other Clues, shirts and shoes distinguish the Ivy League from the Bowling League…

A Star May Be Born. A local director is looking for actors for his film project entitled “Game Boy,” a dramatic dark comedy. Brennan McGee says there are dozens of acting parts available. “We have 10 to15 background roles available for adults, 10 to15 background roles for kids between the ages of 13 and 15, and six minor roles for child actors between13 and 15 years,” says Brennan. “Auditions will be held later this month or early April, and production begins this summer.” A majority of the film will be shot at Seven Hills Middle School, where McGee graduated in 2010. McGee and his production team — who need sponsors as well as actors — have street cred. They’ve worked on popular TV shows such “Thirteen Reasons Why” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” More info at GameBoyFilm@gmail.com …

Filmmaker Brennan McGee, who grew up in Nevada County, is shown here on the set of one of the many commercials, TV shows, public service announcements, and film productions he has directed. McGee has issued a casting call for locals who want to act in his production of “Game Boy,” a dramatic dark comedy to be filmed locally this summer. The movie explores the life of a young teen in the late 1990s, when owning the newest model of a handheld game console carried social status reserved for that of aristocracy.

“My Favorite Machine at the gym is the vending machine.” – Caroline Rhea (1964- ), Canadian actress and stand-up comedian best known for her role as Aunt Hilda Spellman on TV’s “Sabrina the Teenage Witch…”

