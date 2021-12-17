Lorraine’s Lowdown: All you need is love … and a warm scarf

It Is Called Warmth Bombing when members of the anonymous group Nevada County Random Acts of Warmth leave dozens of plush scarves and hats at random GeeVee locations. The items are free to passersby who may need them. This year’s Warmth Bombing was Dec. 11, and it rained late that night. “We were concerned that if some scarves and hats had gone unclaimed that day, they would turn into soggy nuisances, so the sweet husband of one of us bombers went downtown at 4:30 the next morning to check,” an organizer reports. “He found just two items and retrieved them. Luckily, he wasn’t reported for suspicious behavior at that hour…”

Scarves and hats are left in strategic places throughout downtown Grass Valley by members of Nevada County Random Acts of Warmth. The items are free to those who may need them. This year’s message attached to each hat or scarf read, “Keep Nevada County Warm. And Kind.”

NevCo Random Acts of Warmth began in 2015, and this year’s Warmth Bombing seemed to touch more people than some years. “I think that after everything that’s happened the last two years, people are just looking for one good thing they can feel good about,” says the organizer, who says anyone who wants to help next year — anonymously — can check the group’s Facebook page. “After this year’s bombing, we received several offers of donations. We’re not seeking nor in a position to receive monetary donations, and suggest that people instead give to one of the many wonderful local nonprofits that touch their hearts….”

This Year’s Christmas Ornament proudly displays the façade of the newly-renovated Center for the Arts. The Grass Valley Downtown Association releases a holiday ornament each year that celebrates the city through its architecture. The tradition dates back to 2004, and previous ornaments have featured the downtown Clock Tower (2012), Stamp Mill (2013) and Ore Cart (2014). The $15 collectibles are available at Foothill Mercantile, and a percentage goes to the nonprofit GVDA…

Foothill Mercantile store clerk Nadine McCary shows off the 2021 Grass Valley Downtown Association holiday ornament featuring the Center for the Arts.

Wreaths Reap Rewards. The NevCo Contractors’ Association sells wreaths to members to buy for $250 and uses those donations to help others. The nonprofit organization, composed of about 350 local companies in the building trades, sold 30 wreaths this year and netted $7,000. The NCCA also hosted a drive-thru BBQ last month that raised $4,000 for its holiday altruistic endeavors. “Our drive-thru dinner and donations by our generous members will help provide food and gifts to seven families that can use a little help this holiday season,” says NCCA Executive Director Bre Deschaine…

From left, Nevada County Contractors’ Association Board President Steve Piziali, wife Molly, and NCCA Executive Director Bre Deschaine show off the organization’s Christmas tree adorned with the names of member companies that purchased wreaths to benefit needy local families. At the NCCA holiday party, guests also donated food and gifts.

NevCo Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter tells me she will not seek re-election in the June primary election. Marcia started working in the office in 1993, and was appointed the head honcho when Bruce Bielefelt retired mid-term in 2006. She was then elected and reelected four times. Marcia was one of three county employees who uncovered in 1995 a nefarious $1.2 million embezzlement scheme, in which the risk manager used his ill-gotten gains to buy gold coins and other investments. “That was a great learning opportunity and the catalyst for further strengthening our internal control practices,” says Marcia. “It has truly been an honor and a very humbling experience to work in this area of public service. However, I’m ready to start a new chapter in my life filled with grandchildren, volunteering, traveling, and spending time in the great outdoors…”

Marcia Salter is not seeking reelection as Nevada County auditor-controller in the June primary election. Salter has served as auditor-controller since 2006. She is also past president of the Rotary Club of Grass Valley – shown here at a Rotary Work Day — and past president of the State Association of County Auditor-Controllers.

NevCo Board of Supervisors Chair Dan Miller has been elected Chair of the Rural County Representatives of California (http://www.RCRCNet.org ). The RCRC promotes policies on behalf of its 38 small and rural member counties, and has committees that have direct contact with state legislators. As RCRC chair, Dan will assign member county supervisors to those important committees for oversight and direction. “The RCRC fights the ‘one size fits all’ mindset that’s prevalent in Sacramento and Washington,” says Dan. “Especially during this pandemic, we’ve seen how that attitude benefits the bigger, more populated areas. When we push back against legislation that adversely impacts our small counties, we are essentially fighting for our rural quality of life…”

They Call Themselves “Bookies,” but they only bet on the success of the NevCo Library System. About a quarter-million books are donated to local libraries each year, and Friends of the Libraries (http://www.NCFOL.org ) sort, organize, and price each one. Some books — duplicates or damaged — are sold to a company that resells them or turns the books into recycled paper. All other donated books are available at book sales held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Doris Foley Historical Library in NevCity. Note: the Jan. 1 sale moves to Jan. 8 due to the New Year’s Day holiday…

From left, Nevada County Friends of the Library members Barry Howard, Joan Elmore, Cathy Eville, Irene Ventura, Sara Brownwood, and Eric Trygg help sort, organize and price each of the 250,000 books donated every year.

“Working with These Books is an addictive, social activity,” says Friends of the Libraries board member Desmond Gallagher, who has donated his time to tomes since 2001. “Our book sales fund special programs that are out of reach of the library’s budget.” Monthly book sales bring in about $42,000 annually to the library system, even though books are priced at 50 cents to $1…

From left, Jill Kelly, Gale Williams, Marie Rich, Desmond Gallagher, and Eric Flaherty are members of Nevada County Friends of the Library, a volunteer group that raises $42,000 annually for local libraries through monthly book sales.

Andrew Trygg Is Interim CEO of the NevCo Fairgrounds, and our beloved fairgrounds couldn’t be in better hands. Andrew became a part-timer at the fair in 1996 as a teenager, and continued to work the big seasonal events of the fair, Draft Horse Classic, and Country Christmas Faire. Fast forward to 2013 when Andrew was appointed to the Fair Board of Directors by Gov. Jerry Brown. This year, Andrew was elected board prez and agreed to serve as interim CEO after former CEO Patrick Eidman moved to Colorado in September. Andrew reports recruitment of a new CEO is progressing. He says, “We conducted interviews last week and are excitedly moving forward with one candidate. We hope to have that person in the chair by February 1…”

When Ricki Heck (yes, the Nevada Irrigation Department elected board member) wanted to send a beloved family rocking horse to her daughter halfway across the country, Ricki went to the UPS shipping facility near the airport. UPS worker Garret Cox, helped by Kevin Porter, realized the job required their packing expertise because of the toy’s odd size and shape — plus, there was no way to take it apart. So they configured, buffered, layered, and sealed. ”They did a great job and the rocking horse arrived safely with no damage at my daughter’s home in Bloomington, Indiana,” Ricki says. “Having this treasured family toy for the Thanksgiving and Hanukkah holidays meant so very much, especially to my grandson Rubin. I just want to honor Garret and Kevin who went above and beyond to help…”

Annie Shattuck, daughter of Nevada Irrigation District board member Ricki Heck, shows her 8-month-old son Rubin how to ride the beloved family rocking horse that was safely shipped to Indiana. Shattuck was born and raised in Grass Valley, and the rocking horse was handcrafted by her father nearly 30 years ago.

