Lorraine’s Lowdown: All in the family

NevCo Consolidated Fire Chief Jim Turner comes from a family that lives to serve, and his family members wear/have worn various uniforms and badges. North San Juan Deputy Fire Chief Tom Browning is Jim’s brother-in-law, Cal Fire Dispatcher Kathy Pitts is Jim’s sister, Penn Valley Fire Capt. John Pitts is Jim’s nephew, NevCo Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kayla Ramos is Jim’s daughter, Davis Police Department Detective Stephen Ramos is Jim’s son-in-law, and Jim’s son Tanner served eight years in the military and was deployed to Iraq. “I guess you could say we have all answered the calling,” says Jim. “There are eight of us if you count Consolidated Deputy Chief Jerry Funk, my brother-in-law who retired in January…”

Nevada County Consolidated Fire Chief Jim Turner, right, is the patriarch of a family that serves its community and wears a wide range of uniforms and badges. Turner is shown here with his daughter Kayla Ramos, a Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Jim Himself Will Retire in December after 37 years in the fire service. “I have not decided where the next chapter of my life will take me,” Jim says, “but I can guarantee that I will continue to contribute to this wonderful community…”

Big A Rootbeer Drive In has tip jars labeled Chris Rock and Will Smith for customers who want to weigh in on that silly scuffle…

The Worker Shortage is easing, at least for a few local businesses. Charlie’s Café has reopened post-pandemic, and Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro is once again serving dinner Wednesday through Saturday. “Due to the staffing shortage, we haven’t been able to serve dinner since last August,” says owner Susie Purdy, who opened Tofanelli’s in 2006. “We’ll open four nights for the time being, and we’ll have live music.” Susie says downtown restaurateurs support each other. “If I needed something,” says Susie, “I could call Maria (Maria’s Mexican Restaurant owner) or Jerry (Cirino’s at Main Street owner) because we all help each other and we want each other to be successful…”

From left, Kristen Voelz has worked at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro since the first day the restaurant opened in April 2006. Erin Berkowitz joined the staff in 2011. Susie Purdy is the proud owner who is looking forward to once again serving dinners. Melenie Fox has worked at Tofanelli’s since November 2006.

The Kids Trout Derby was started by the Nevada County Sportsmen’s Club 50 years ago. It was COVID-canceled the past two years, but the Derby resumes April 23 at the NevCo Fairgrounds’ Lion Lake. Derby Chairman Kevin Morgan has helped organize the free event for 20 years. “I’m expecting a lot of kids this first time out in two years,” says Kevin. “Sign-in begins at 7 a.m. and fishing runs from 8 a.m. until noon.” In three age groups, 11 prizes will be awarded including boys’ and girls’ Longest Fish. Kids ages 3 through 12 are treated to hot dogs and sodas, and entered into a drawing for fishing gear and other prizes. The best part? The Sportsmen’s Club will stock the lake with hundreds of fish prior to the Derby…

The Kids Trout Derby, scheduled April 23 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ Lion Lake, was started by the Nevada County Sportsmen’s Club 50 years ago.

Fishing with My Friend Ed, I admitted that I sometimes feel sorry for fish I reel in even though we do “catch and release” and follow protocols to help fish stock remain healthy. Ed quipped, “Look at it this way. You’re educating those fish…”

The Nevada County Reads program sponsored by NevCo Libraries held its writing contest this year after a two-year pandemic postponement, and a record number of high school students participated. A panel of seven educators and one student faced the daunting task of choosing winners. “The top seven writers were invited to a meet-and-greet with ‘Circe’ author Madeline Miller via Zoom,” says Nevada Union HS teacher/librarian Josie Andrews. “She gave very high praise for their writing, answered questions from them, and announced the winners.” An anthology containing all 39 entries will be published. “The writing was so good,” says Josie, “and everyone should have an opportunity to read it…”

NU Junior Avary George won first place. “I’ll definitely consider writing as a future career,” says Avary. “Writing is one of my strongest passions.” Contest runner-up was NU freshman Sage Wang, and third place was a tie between Ghidotti Early College High School sophomore Aspen Kendrick Cisneros and Bear River junior Jocelyn McKinley. Honorable mentions went to NU sophomore Michelle Moen, Forest Charter School senior Savannah Schack, and NU junior Theodore Van Vacas Gagnon. Prize money awarded in the competition received a bump this year thanks to a generous donation from Friends of the Nevada County Library. First prize was $500, second $250, and third $175. There was also a $50 prize for the logo contest winner, BR sophomore Austin Reyes…

Nevada Union High School junior Avary George won the writing contest sponsored by the Nevada County Library’s Nevada County Reads program. Avary said winning the competition “was an incredible experience and a confidence boost as a writer.”

A Plaque Honoring Karl Stewart, grandfather of Washington Fire Chief Mike Stewart, has a new home. The plaque was unearthed at a Belllingham, WA, church last year and sent to Chief Mike. Karl’s mother, Rosa Stewart, placed the plaque at her church decades ago when her son was lost at sea following his internment as a World War II prisoner of war. “After three years as a POW, he was one of many being shipped to Japan for a slave labor camp,” Mike says. “They used freighters and carried the prisoners in the holds. They refer to them now as ‘Hell Ships.’ He was in the rear of the ship when she entered Manila Harbor and was sunk by dive bombers from the USS Hornet.” Karl’s plaque now rests at the base of a 500-year-old Canyon Live Oak on the Stewart property in Li’l Town. The homestead along the South Yuba River was purchased by Karl’s wife Florence in 1961, and Karl’s great-grandchildren live there with Mike and his wife Kim…

This plaque honoring Karl Stewart, grandfather of Washington Fire Chief Mike Stewart, was discovered at a Belllingham, Washington, church last year. The congregation researched the plaque’s history and shipped it to the Stewart family, who placed it on the family homestead in the little town of Washington.

Eggsactly What We Need. NevCity’s First Baptist Church will hide 300 plastic eggs around town, and each will contain candy and a prize. One Grand Prize Golden Egg will also be hidden, but the Easter Bunny won’t yet reveal what the winner will receive. “We’re not going to make it super easy, and we’ll place some eggs in Nevada City businesses,” says Easter Bunny Chief Helper/Hider Gina Meyer. The hunt begins Friday, Apr. 15, at 1 p.m., and ends Monday, April 18, or when all the eggs are found, whichever comes first. “We will use plastic eggs instead of real boiled eggs,” adds Gina, “because we don’t want to reenact the Gilmore Girls TV episode in which only 241 of 300 Easter eggs were recovered, leaving 59 eggs to rot and stink up Stars Hollow…”

“What the World Needs is more geniuses with humility; there are so few of us left.” – Oscar Levant (1906-1972), American concert pianist, composer, author, comedian and actor…

