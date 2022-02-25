Lorraine’s Lowdown: A Twosday for tulips

The More Two’s, the Better. The allure of Tuesday’s symmetrical palindrome date of 2-22-22 led many to label it “Twosday,” and prompted others to say “I do.” Foothill Flowers provided bouquets and arrangements for two Twosday weddings this past week. Mark Johnson, co-owner of Foothill Flowers, says Twosday weddings were the buzz at his weekly flower-buying trip to the SanFran Flower Mart. Mark explains, “Tulips, or ‘Two-Lips,’ were in high demand for the once-in-a-century day…”

Tulips, or “Two-Lips,” were in high demand on 2-22-22 at the San Francisco Flower Mart.

Carpet and Then Some for a Half-century. Youngs Carpet One celebrates 50 years of selling window treatments, tile, hardwood and luxury vinyl plank flooring, waterproofing systems for beneath showers/baths, and of course, carpet. The company employs 35 people, plus 12 sub-contractors. President Morgan Young and CFO/wife Brittany Young are second generation family members who say the company’s longevity can be credited to honesty and commitment. “We want to thank the community for its support and opportunities to help customers achieve the design they want,” says Morgan. “Whether it’s contemporary or rustic or anything in between, we get to work offering themes, color, and fashion options to achieve what clients want. It’s fun for us…”

Youngs Carpet One is celebrating 50 years in business this year. The second-generation company employs 35 people, plus 12 sub-contractors.

They Called it Santa’s Workshop, but the elves were local children ages 8-14 who learned how to make everything from birdhouses to coaster cars to gingerbread mansions. Casey Jennings Construction provided the supplies, tools, and professional instruction. This year, Casey’s daughter Cirean built a sled, hitched it to her pit bull, and the kids went dashing through the parking lot in a one-dog open sleigh…

From left, Cirean Jennings, Casey Jennings of Casey Jennings Construction, Josh Grandel of CCC Construction, and Tyler Edwards love to teach children how to use tools and be creative. Jennings snapped photos of each kid with the giant hot wheel car they made, then edited the images using green screen technology to create this photo.

The Jennings’ family pit bull named Mr. Piggy towed kids in the one-dog open sleigh built by Cirean Jennings.

After Hearing Frustrations directly from members of the Rural Counties Representatives of California (RCRC), Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) acknowledged counties like NevCo often get short shrift compared to larger, urban counties. RCRC President and NevCo Third District Supervisor Dan Miller reports Feinstein vowed to ensure federal funds are delivered directly to counties rather than allocated inequitably by Sacramento officials. “Feinstein was aware Governor Newsom withheld from Nevada County $9 million in the first round of American Rescue Plan Act funding and instead gave it to urban counties,” says Dan, who led the RCRC delegation during its annual convention in Washington, D.C. “We later discussed issues such as wildfire prevention and expanding broadband…”

Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) acknowledged counties like Nevada get short shrift compared to larger, urban counties, and she promised Rural County Representatives of California President and Nevada County Third District Supervisor Dan Miller she would target payments directly to counties rather than funneling them through the state.

Dear Readers, Please Indulge Me with Humorous Cruise Ship Snippets from friends during a recent vacation:

A Stand-up Comedian onboard talked about a woman who demanded to use the water tube slide, even though she was larger than the posted size limit. “I paid for this cruise and I’m going down the slide!” she insisted as she forced her way into the tube. She got stuck midway. While ship crews tried to extricate the woman, children lined up impatiently. As they forced their way into the tube, the entitled kids demanded, “My parents paid for this cruise and I’m going down the slide!” A few grunts and bruises later, the logjam lady was dislodged…

John Was Eating Lunch Post-cruise at a Jimmy Buffet restaurant in Key West when an inebriated man at the doorway demanded to know if Jimmy Buffet was there. John, who saw Jimmy a few seats away, abandoned his burger and headed to the entrance. He misdirected the miscreant with, “I just saw Jimmy Buffet at a place two doors that away!” John went back inside, and alas, Jimmy was gone. The waitress surprised John with the news that Jimmy had paid for John’s lunch. John proudly ends his tale with, “Jimmy Buffet bought me a cheeseburger in paradise..!”

Looking at One of Many scantily-clad women onboard, Susan remarked, “I brought three suitcases full of clothes. That woman fit her few clothes into just one, and it was probably a carry-on…”

Susan Also Shared the story about the last time she and her parents accompanied 89-year-old Lois to the ship’s casino. “Mom! Dad!” Susan called out. “Lois is asleep at the slot machine.” Closer inspection revealed Lois had passed away. Susan’s mom announced solemnly, “At least Lois died doing what she loved to do.” The trio then cashed out Lois’s slot machine…

An Alcohol-fueled Day in Port ended with a woman showing off her less-than-professional pole dancing skills. I muttered under my breath, “Oh my. Does your mother know you’re here?” Jeff, an enthusiastic observer next to me, replied, “Does my mother know I’m here? She gave me directions…!”

There Are Countless multi-gazillion dollar mansions and yachts along Florida’s intercoastal waterway. Water Taxi Captain Bob explains to tourists during his running commentary, “The owners of homes and yachts that cost only a few million are called ‘Skid Row Millionaires’ or ‘Ghetto Millionaires’…”

Billy from GeeVee – who had recently purchased beautiful beach town rental property in FLA – replied, “Thanks for making me feel like a slum lord…”

“People Who Think They Know Everything are a great annoyance to those of us who do.” – Isaac Asimov (1920-1992), American science fiction writer and Boston University biochemistry professor…

