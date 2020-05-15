Lorraine’s Lowdown: A star of a bar

That Old Stone Paver Path stretching from the GeeVee city parking lot to Mill Street — previously called Bank Street Alley and now lovingly referred to as Ambassador Alley — is a shining tribute to what can be accomplished when good people dream big. Howard Levine envisioned the project 15 years ago (before he was a councilman) when officials were updating the city’s strategic plan and looking for ways to improve downtown entryways. Howard sought to honor U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, who grew up in GeeVee, was killed in 2012 in the line of duty in Benghazi, Libya, and is buried here…

Now Complementing the plaque honoring Ambassador Stevens are lighted arches, planter boxes, and an enveloping atmosphere of tranquility and beauty. Kudos to David Caddy, the Pardini family, and Hills Flat Lumber for providing much of the material and labor. Thanks to Craig Caddy of CC Welding for creating the six signature archways, Joshua Schwarz of Lighthouse Installations for bistro lighting on the arches, and Elizabeth and Dan Poston of Living Outdoors Landscapes for filling planter boxes with breathtaking color. Howard is pleased with the project: “My goal was to make it a place that will endure…”

Bill Drown, champion of and fundraiser for local first responders, was a class act and his legacy transcends his death on March 27. He was also a loving husband and father. “Bill passed away on a Friday, and on the following Tuesday, two flower arrangements arrived at our house,” says Bill’s wife Susan. “Bill had made arrangements in December for the flowers to be delivered from Grass Valley Florist, and he included hand-written notes to me and our daughter-in-law Wendy, one notecard with each bouquet…”

Puzzles are all the rage these days, and demand has made some puzzles as hard to find as toilet paper. The Union is offering for sale 10×14 inch, 250-piece puzzles featuring iconic photographs of our beautiful corner of the world, from outdoor images to Victorian architecture to the NevCo Fair Destruction Derby. For $29.95, you can choose your favorite photo and have a puzzle delivered to your door (http://www.theunion.com/puzzle). “We discussed the shortage of puzzles as a company, maybe jokingly at first, as many of the best ideas begin,” Publisher Don Rogers recalls. “Then we realized we actually can offer jigsaw puzzles from local images. I’m hoping to reach a point soon that a reader could send in a favorite image and we could arrange for a jigsaw puzzle version of it…”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Home Improvement projects continue while we continue to stay home. Local hardware stores have never been busier, and there were 25 people waiting in line when Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore reopened last week…

Real Graphic Source is offering disposable menus plus signs detailing services available, such as takeout or limited dine-in, and giving the professionally printed products to local restaurants at no cost (http://www.therealgraphicsource.com). “We’ve been supplying more than a dozen restaurants,” says Mike Hauser, Real Graphics owner and a military veteran. “Service to my community and country is never ending. A virus has no chance against a united America…”

More Help. Dave Elliott, owner of The UPS Store, is also providing local restaurants with 500 black-and-white, single-use menus per month (530-272-6000). “Our restaurants have taken it square between the eyes and we want to help,” says Dave, whose own business is down significantly. “We’ve also been buying takeout lunches for our staff since this thing started, which helps morale at both our UPS Store and the restaurants. It’s what you do for your community…”

While Some Folks take excessive comfort in comfort food these days, others are taking time to get in shape and lose weight. One friend is shedding pounds while enjoying weight-lifting sessions and long-distance runs. He recently joked, “I hope I’m not becoming “man-orexic…”

Although Shuttered by the pandemic, the nonprofit Miners Foundry Cultural Center is working on improving customers’ experiences when it reopens. The Foundry is creating a permanent state-of-the-art bar that maintains the building’s historical charm and aesthetic. Previously, the bars were small and mobile. The Foundry received a liquor license in August 2018, so a bar with enhanced products and services naturally followed. “Working with local craftsman and artisans, we began construction in January,” says Foundry Executive Director Gretchen Bond. “We are so excited to gather and celebrate with the community at our new bar as soon as possible…”

Singer Christina Aguilera offers these empowering lyrics: “Made my skin a little bit thicker, makes me that much smarter, so thanks for making me a fighter…”

Don’t fight your smart instincts. Send your positive stories and inspirations to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.