Lorraine’s Lowdown: A safe and patriotic Fourth

Remember When KNCO Radio distributed fans with Rush Limbaugh’s likeness on them? They were a hit with some people during hot days at the NevCo Fair, but Limbaugh radio fans are missing his show now that it’s no longer broadcast on KNCO. Other changes this week: Tom Fitzsimmons’s “Insight” airs 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Swap Shop and the shopping show move to 10 a.m., and On the Town is broadcast 11:30 a.m. to noon. The 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. morning news remains, but the noon and 5 p.m. newscasts are gone. News updates occur at the bottom of the hour; breaking news airs when warranted and also appears on http://www.KNCO.com…

Scott Robertson, President and CEO of NevCo Broadcasting which owns and operates KNCO, explains, “We are very excited about the changes as it allows us to continue our local programming, including news, by concentrating the local programming into the morning hours. Our local ownership is committed to providing local programming you all can be proud of, as it has for the past 25 years…”

The Swan Levine House, an historic B&B Inn, is on the market. Owners Howard Levine and wife Posy are moving to Sacto to live near kids and grandkids (there’s an estate sale at the inn until 3 p.m. today). “I will stay on the city council until we relocate or my term is up,” says Howard, former Mayor, Downtown Association Director, and art advocate. “I am so grateful for all the amazing visions your time, energy, belief, contributions, and sheer grit made real over the past 45 years. Do you know anyone whose dream it is to own a 10,000 square foot, 150-year-old Victorian in the most charming town in Northern CA…?”

Dee Bulanti, third-generation NevCo resident, was born at the Swan Levine House back when it was Jones Memorial Hospital. Dee’s grandfather immigrated here from Cornwall and worked at the Empire Mine. Greg is Chair of the GeeVee Planning Commission, and both are real estate brokers with Coldwell Banker-Grass Roots Realty. The couple always dresses up in their red, white and blue finery on July 4th, Greg as Uncle Sam and Dee as his beautiful and patriotic bride. Instead of strolling in the parade this year, the couple joined neighbors Debbie Prisk Olsen and Jim Tucker to view the “Safer at Home Parade.” Dee says, “We watched our very special police, fire, EMTs and more. What a beautiful place to live, even in this Covid 19…”

Instead of a Penny for Your Thoughts, how about a dollar for your mask? For complying with the state mandate to wear a mask indoors, you’ll receive $1 off your first beverage at Wild Eye Pub. “We’re calling it, ‘Put on your mask, take off a dollar,’” says pub co-owner Beth Moore, a super-smart bizwoman. “If you don’t have a mask, we’ll give you one. But not the dollar discount…”

Our Fur Babies Are Family. That’s why Melissa and Aaron Clark lovingly invite hooved and feathered young ones to live INSIDE their home with their human children. Melissa affectionately calls their all-inclusive home “Donkeyland,” but the real name is Chickma Farms (on Facebook). Melissa breeds, raises and sells miniature donkeys at her 10-acre zoo-of-love near Lake of the Pines. “They are friendly, loving, and everyone loves to sit and love all over these affectionate donkeys,” says Melissa. “I raise babies first in the house, then off to teenage pens, and then out with the rest of the critters. I just raised an Emu in the house along with baby ducks. I have chickens, a llama, goat, sheep, horses, cows, cats, ducks and I love them all…”

Who Makes Up This Stuff? According to the National Day Calendar (http://www.NationalDayCalendar.com), observances today include “National Cheer Up the Lonely” and “All American Pet Photo” days. Monday is “National French Fry Day,” followed by “National Mac & Cheese Day” on Tuesday. Thursday is “World Snake Day…”

Last Weekend was when organizers of Wreaths across America would have launched their annual fundraising campaign by handing out flyers at our traditional 4th of July Parade. Money raised is used each year to buy wreaths placed on veterans’ final resting places at four local cemeteries. Each wreath costs $15. Go to http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0231P and scroll to the bottom for local details about the Dec. 19 event. “We would truly love to place a wreath on every veterans’ grave in our Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Rough and Ready area,” says coordinator Bonnie Magnetti (530-210-1941). “Only you can make that possible with your donations…”

Martin Luther King, Jr., minister and civil rights leader (1929-1968), set the bar: “Not everybody can be famous but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service…”

Send in your great news and be famous in this column: LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.