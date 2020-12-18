Lorraine’s Lowdown: A fun toy run

The Front Yard of the home next to Maria’s Restaurant is always extravagantly decorated for major holidays. New among this year’s Christmas decorations are the Grinch and canine companion Max. “We started in July hand painting a six-foot tall Grinch,” says homeowner Elizabeth Poston, who knows a thing about fabulous yards as owner of Living Outdoors Landscapes (http://www.LivingOutdoorsLandscape.com). “The Grinch is depicted stealing lights and decorations and has stumbled across some snazzy ornaments, ripe for the plucking.” Elizabeth’s 8-year-old daughter and painter-helper Maggie lobbied to include the Grinch’s sidekick, Max the Dog. Perhaps Cindy Lou Who will join the cast next year…?

Home, Sweet Kennel. The fine folks at Simply Country Feed Stores (thanks, Kurt Chittock!) built an outdoor kennel/home for State Parks K9 Officers Miro, Augie, and Ivan for a fraction of what it should have cost. Funded by a generous contribution from the Burke family, the kennel is both functional and impressive. “It’s a Taj Majal for our State Parks K9s!” says Joey Jordan, founder of the Rüdiger Foundation that financially helps support the five K9 officers based in Nevada County. Ivan finished his two-month training and hit the trails of local state parks with handler-park ranger Martin Gilbertson last week…

Christmas Zoot Suits or Pajamas with Ties? Five-time Toy Runner David Dokimo and partner-in-crime Bob Brown were among the most-photographed motorcyclists in last weekend’s Food and Toy Run. Their colorful holiday outfits matched their respective helmets. “That was just a lucky coincidence,” admits David…

Marianne Slade-Troutman is not to be underestimated despite her diminutive 5-foot, 2-inch height. Marianne has been elected to a position or another since moving to NevCo in 1963, serving on boards in education, fire protection, and other fields. Few know Marianne contracted polio at 18-months-old and was paralyzed from the waist down. She didn’t walk until she was 16, but she’s been moving at the speed of light ever since. Marianne recalls pushing a patient in a wheelchair alongside Dr. C. Jackson Rayburn when they both worked at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in the 1970s. Marianne’s official job was transcribing doctors’ orders, but she could do it all and Dr. Rayburn was impressed. “The good Lord knew what he was doing when he slowed you down with polio,” said Dr. Rayburn. Marianne looked up at the 6-foot-tall doctor and asked, “What makes you think he slowed me down…?”

Tom and Janie Marini are fervent San Francisco football fans. Janie’s tax accounting office is awash in iconic 49er photographs and scarlet red and metallic gold memorabilia. COVID-19 has forced the 41-year season ticket holders to watch games at home, but Tom’s and Janie’s likenesses fill their field seats at the 49er end zone. “Since we can’t be at games in person,” smiles Janie, “we’ve had to settle for cardboard…”

Council Member Hilary Hodge was a class act when the GeeVee council met to swear in new members and elect officers. Ben Aguilar was elected mayor, and then Hilary nominated Jan Arbuckle as vice mayor. Since Jan has already been mayor once since joining the council in 2007, unwritten tradition suggests it was Hilary’s turn to be vice mayor. But Hilary stepped aside, saying she knows Jan works hard for our town. “Through her work with the League of Cities and the Office of the Governor, Jan’s leadership has been an asset to our city,” Hilary told me. “While we may not agree on everything, we certainly agree that our rural community deserves the best opportunities for success…”

Reservations Sold Out in Six Days after the boards of the NevCo Fairgrounds and Fairgrounds Foundation announced their BBQ Drive-thru dinner. The fairgrounds netted $4,600 from the sale of 612 meals – prepared by the Foothill Lions Club – and 100 dessert pies. Other current fundraisers include a Fairgrounds Foundation membership campaign (http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com) and the sale of Treat Street T-shirts, with proceeds split between the fairgrounds and the Treat Street nonprofit chosen by the T-shirt buyer…

The Nevada Union FFA, whose auction at the annual fair raises thousands of dollars for its student members, hosted its own fair fundraiser last month. “We had a drive-thru BBQ event at which students sold 1,400 dinners,” says Ag Mechanics teacher Kassidy D’Andrade, “and raised $6,000 for the fairgrounds. We are so thankful for our amazing community and everyone who supported our event…”

The Penn Valley Rotary Club is collecting WOW! Points for its Holiday Basket Program. For every 1,000 WOW! Points donated by Holiday Market shoppers, the grocery store gives the Rotary Club a $20 gift card for food purchases. The club teams with the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District to distribute 30 Holiday Baskets to needy families. Rotary Club members will be at the store 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today to answer questions and encourage donations…

49er Rotary Breakfast Club of Nevada City presented a $2,000 check to the Nevada Joint Union High School District, with the money earmarked to improve technology vital to student success while in-person classes aren’t allowed. “The money will be used to create connectivity Hot Spots,” says NJUHSD Superintendent Brett McFadden, “giving more students better internet access…”

An Artistic Expression of Appreciation. NevCo artist Eileen Sitko just finished a painting of a young firefighter from Illinois who was here for a month battling NorCal’s August Complex Fire. Loved ones call him “Moose,” because of his impressive stature and big heart. “He’s the son of dear friends, who kept me informed of where he was and also sent photos,” explains Eileen. “I did the painting as a gift, showing my appreciation for his service.” The portrait of the brave firefighter will be a Christmas surprise…

“You Can Tell a Lot about a person by the way they handle three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights.” – Often attributed to Maya Angelou, but one wonders. Would one of our nation’s most eloquent poets weigh in on such a trivial topic…?”

Send your news, trivial or otherwise, to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.

Lorraine Jewett

Submitted to The Union

Submitted to The Union

Submitted to The Union

Lorraine Jewett