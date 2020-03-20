Lorraine’s Lowdown: A doggone good time

With Our Lifestyles changed by the coronavirus pandemic, USA Today suggests 100 things to do when self-quarantining. Here are my favorites: Put on a soap opera, mute the sound, and create your own dialogue; Memorize the periodic table because you never know when that will come in handy; Frustrate yourself by attempting things with your non-dominant hand including writing and brushing your teeth; marry those Tupperware lids to the bowls they seem to divorce in the cupboard; and learn Olde English words – Wherefore not…?

This Suggestion is both do-able and effective : Help sustain local businesses by buying gift cards — perhaps online or over the phone — and use them after the crisis has passed, and patronize restaurants able to offer drive-thru and take-out services…

That’s Precisely What so many locals such as Art Hintz of Rough & Ready are doing. Retrieving his family’s lunch at Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, Art told me, “We wanted to go out to lunch, but since everything is closed, we ordered takeout. I thought it was important to give them business so workers get a paycheck…”

While our Town Hunkered Down, Josie the St. Bernard-Boxer cross had a tail waggin’ good time on St. Patrick’s Day. She had a little help from her daddy, Alex Palm. Alex needed a little levity from his serious job as Vice President of Electrical Design Technology, a local industrial electrical engineering firm…

It’s a Sad Fact that some students rely on free and reduced-price meals at their schools for their primary source of nutrition. With classes suspended, school staffers across western NevCo are donning aprons — and gloves — to ensure students and their families receive the food on which they depend. “It feels good to get food to students who are in need,” says NU Principal Kelly Rhoden. “We will continue to support our school community as we move through this pandemic together. We will be a stronger and more united county, country, and world when it’s over…”

Gi-normous Appreciation to PG&E workers who toil in terribly frigid, dangerous, and difficult conditions to restore power so we can be warm and comfortable. In the GeeVee area alone, there have been 25 crews working on restoration — normally only three crews cover Nevada and Sierra counties. This week’s early snow was like heavy cement! “The damage we have seen from this storm has been extensive,” says Brandi Merlo, PG&E spokesperson for our area. “Thanks for the shout out. Crews are working hard and those guys deserve it…”

And the Winner Is! The Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council held its annual raffle drawing live on KNCO Thursday for a week’s vacation in paradise. Winning the luxurious stay at a posh resort on Maui’s Ka’anapali Coast were Troy and Gina Sidebottom of Cedar Ridge. Additional prizes of a scenic airplane ride above and around NevCo for up to three passengers in a Piper Comanche donated by Bruce and Karyl Marlow went to Bill Ferris of Sunnyvale, and a case of fine wine from Szabo Winery in NevCity donated by the ever-avuncular Alex Szabo went to local Julie Medlyn…

Guitar Virtuoso and Composer Lou Johnson will share his work on KVMR Radio, including a live performance and a discography presentation of his works from Renaissance, Baroque and 21st Century compositions. Lou and the Dos Almas String Quartet will perform “The Peace Concerto” at the conclusion of the radio broadcast scheduled 5-7 p.m. Sunday. “This recording is about Love, Love, Love,” says Lou. Tomorrow’s broadcast is hosted by Keith Porter, who notes: “In Lou’s hands, the guitar creates exquisite sound that transcends our existence in space and time…”

Ghidotti Early College High School students dominated the annual speech contest hosted by the five Rotary Clubs of Western Nevada County. Five students who won their respective club contests then competed at the regional competition. The winner was Hannah West, who is developing deep Rotary Roots: she previously attended Rotary’s eighth grade leadership training program when she was a Ready Springs Elementary School student…

No Bobbers will bob April 18 now that the 48th Annual Kids’ Trout Derby hosted by the GeeVee Sportsmen’s Club has been called off, although the popular event may be rescheduled in November…

Inspiration from Media Maven Oprah Winfrey: “If you look at what you have in life, you’ll always have more. If you look at what you don’t have in life, you’ll never have enough…”

We can never get enough happy community news, now more than ever. Please send your bits of tid to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com