Lorraine’s Lowdown: A chance on romance

Is There Anything More Romantic than a Valentine’s Day marriage proposal? Skip Tozzi popped the question to Linda Frazier at the annual Valentine’s Day dinner celebration at Tofanelli’s Restaurant, open to those with connex to Marin County. Amid dancing and karaoke (Linda is a vocalist), Skip took a knee and Linda said, “Yes!” Skip and Linda met decades ago in their 20s, and as so often happens, life lured them separate ways. “After my wife of 40 years passed away a few years ago, the Lord sent Linda back into my life,” says an elated Skip, 72 years young. The couple plans to wed later this year…

A Friend Sent Flowers to his girlfriend to apologize for a misunderstanding a while back, but she wasn’t ready to forgive the tiff and fed the bouquet to her goats. Once the couple reconciled, Pete again ordered flowers for his darling on Valentine’s Day. The sales clerk was puzzled when he asked for goat-proof flowers…

After CA State Parks K9 cop Miro was diagnosed in December with the neuromuscular disease Myasthenia Gravis, the German Shepherd was enrolled in an innovative stem cell trial. After treatment, Miro joyously bounded home almost as if he’d never had the muscle-weakening disease. Miro, who turns 5 years old today, will likely retire from his law enforcement duties and become the new full-time addition to the personal family of State Parks Officer/K9 Handler Martin Gilbertson. Martin will soon begin training a new partner, and you can bet Miro will be the lead dog in helping train his successor…

Birthday Greetings to two beloved members of the Goldancers Square Dance Club. Happy 90th to Mary Carrell and 85th to Elmer Stone, who were surprised with cake and unexpected visits from relatives, including Mary’s five daughters…

You May Recall the touching story of Amanda Shufelberger, the NevCo resident who generously donated one of her kidneys to a complete stranger and launched a series of life-saving organ donations. Amanda made a full recovery, and the recipient of her kidney is also doing well. Amanda, husband Chuck, and their critters have moved to Chuck’s home state of Ohio. Reflecting on her decision to donate a kidney, Amanda says, “I did my one-year labs, everything checked out, and I feel great,” she says. “Sometimes I forget that it ever happened.” The only negative: the recipient of Amanda’s selflessly-donated kidney never opted to meet Amanda…

Meanwhile, GeeVee Born and Raised Chelsea Roman received a cadaver kidney November 17 after seven years on a waiting list. Chelsea was a three-pound, two-month early preemie with no kidney function. Over time, her kidneys started functioning at 25 percent, then started failing. Chelsea had been on dialysis for two years before receiving her donated kidney. “I am so forever thankful and grateful,” says Chelsea, 35, now living in Sacramento. “It was a long time coming, literally my whole life.” Chelsea has prepared a letter of gratitude that she will deliver to her donor’s family at an appropriate time, and she plans to go back to work at a dental office this week…

Nevada Union’s Class of ’81 is a close-knit group that — in addition to hosting delightfully festive reunions — raises money for scholarships at their alma mater. Last year, the Class of ’81 distributed seven $1,000 scholarships! Several alumni are matching donations to the scholarship fund up to $2,500 this year. Kudos to Scholarship Committee members Mike Peavy, Dena Lockwood, Denise Graham, Debbie Prisk Olsen, and Tracy Wilkins Harlicker…

Louise Johnson, retired HS District Superintendent, has a new calling. Louise became a full-time student at the California College of Ayurveda in NevCity (http://www.AyurvedaCollege.com), and is now an intern at the college seeing clients. “I first came to Ayurveda a few years ago when the overwhelming stress of my job as superintendent got to me,” Louise says. “My blood pressure was 180/120. This ancient wisdom for modern health taught me how to manage myself and my health so that I could truly enjoy the last years of my career with the joy and energy our staff and students deserved…”

A Big Thank You to Platinum Badge ($2,000+) sponsors Darrol and Todd Tripp, owners of Tripp’s Auto Body, and Gold Badge ($1,000+) sponsors Robert and Julie Medlyn of Beam Easy Living Center, Ken Meyers of Robert W. Baird & Co., and Buckley and Laura Armacher of Budget Blinds. Each made generous donations to the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council’s Red Light Ball tonight, the annual dinner-dance that helps fund training and equipment for local law enforcement and fire agencies…

What’s the Relationship between the work some people do and their complaints about how much they’re paid? As British-born American actor Cary Grant advised, “Do your job and demand your compensation — but in that order…”

