Lorraine’s Lowdown

How About a Crime-fighting Equine? The NevCity Police Department hopes to enlist a comfort pony or mini-horse to join its ranks. It will be boarded somewhere – no stall at city hall. Chief Dan Foss has experience taking tiny, hooved officers to schools and community events. “I introduced a comfort animal named Bubbles in my last police department in Madera, and I plan to bring the same program to Nevada City,” says Chief Dan. “I believe animals have a great ability to bring people together. A comfort pony or mini horse can help build lasting relationships, especially with the youth of our community…”

Photo: Submitted toLorraine’s Lowdown

The 25-foot Tall Christmas Tree inside Foothill Flowers in downtown GeeVee may be the tallest tree of any local business. It took six people several hours to haul the Silvertip inside the front door and erect it in the shop’s two-story atrium. The tree came from the Mariposa area last month; the inspiration came from Marie Johnson decades ago. “When we had a fire in the store in May 1984, my mother decided we should remodel the interior to mirror the City of Paris store in San Francisco,” recalls Marie’s son Mark Johnson, who owns Foothill Flowers with his brother Todd. “When we were children, mom would take us to the City of Paris, which is now Neiman Marcus. They had a grand tree every year, and our mother envisioned that we could do the same.” If you stop by Foothill Flowers to see the beautifully decorated tree, check out the store’s “snowfall” in the front window…

If you look closely, you can see Foothill Flowers co-ownerMark Johnson in the top left corner peering down from the second floor. Ittook six people several hours to erect the 25-foot tall Christmas tree in thedowntown Grass Valley flower shop.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

After a 1984 fire gutted the inside of FoothillFlowers, the Johnson family created a grand atrium that couldaccommodate very tall Christmas trees, similar to the one in SanFrancisco’s former City of Paris store.

Photo: Submitted to Lorraine’s Lowdown

Todd Johnson Is Once Again headed to Pasadena to help create floats for the Rose Bowl Parade. More on that next month… GeeVee Mayor Ben Aguilar says he was “completely stunned” when he arrived at a surprise party following his final city council meeting Tuesday. The party was organized by his wife Allie, and dozens of well-wishers congratulated Ben on his 12 years of public service. He served four years on the Grass Valley Planning Commission, was appointed to the city council in 2015, and then elected in 2018. He’s stepping out of the public spotlight to concentrate on the family business (A&A Air Conditioning and Heating) and spend more time with family. “Our kids are young and I want to be there for them as much as possible,” says Ben. “For example, I’m one of the T-ball coaches. When games occur on Tuesdays, I have to leave early to attend city council meetings.” In a touching moment at his final meeting, Ben had his four-year-old son Jack and six-year-old daughter Della lead the pledge of allegiance…

Allie Aguilar organized a surprise party for her husband,Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar, who attended his final city council meetingTuesday.

Photo: Submitted to Lorraine’s Lowdown

Dozens of friends and family members attended a surpriseparty for outgoing Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar (center, facing camera).

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

Thanks to 40 Hard-working Volunteers, the USMC Toys for Tots campaign will distribute 38 brand new bicycles and other donated toys. The two-wheelers (some with training wheels) went from boxes-to-bikes during a work party Tuesday night. “Nevada County Chapter 10 of E Clampus Vitus donated 20 of the 38 bikes, all new in unopened boxes,” says Toys for Tots local coordinator Thom Oates. “And then the Clampers helped to assemble the bikes as well.” Families who registered for assistance this holiday season will receive toys from Toys for Tots, food from the Food Bank of Nevada County, and other wish list items from the Salvation Army during a one-stop distribution day today at the GeeVee Veterans Memorial Building…

Nevada County Chapter 10 of E Clampus Vitus donated 20brand new bicycles to Toys for Tots and also helped assemble the bikes.

Photo: Submitted to Lorraine’s Lowdown

Construction Contractors Helped Future Contractors while enjoying a festive holiday party. Members of the Nevada County Contractors’ Association bought 25 wreaths during the NCCA’s “Sponsor a Wreath” fundraiser and generated $7,500. The money will help equip students in the high school district’s construction trades education program with tools and supplies. “We are also donating to Bright Futures for Youth SAFE program,” explains Bre Deschaine, NCCA Executive Director. “We are providing backpacks, sleeping bags, and other items that homeless teens in our area need.” Party-goers also dropped off non-perishable food and toys at the NCCA holiday event, which will be distributed by the Interfaith Food Ministry and Toys for Tots…

Nevada County Contractors’ Association Bre Deschaine,executive board president Steve Piziali, government affairs managerBarbara Bashall, and board past president Bob Zucca enjoyed the NCCAannual holiday party.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

Guests at the Nevada County Contractors’ AssociationThanksgiving drive-thru dinner and annual holiday party donated food andtoys to be distributed by the Interfaith Food Ministry and Toys for Tots,respectively.

Photo: Submitted to Lorraine’s Lowdown

A Family Familiar with Uniforms. Jim Moon, Jr. is the handsome gentleman in the Toy Soldier uniform who adds to the holiday spirit at Victorian Christmas and Cornish Christmas celebrations. He is the son of former NevCity Police Chief Jim Moon, Sr. and brother of current NevCo Sheriff Shannan Moon… The Lady on Jim’s Arm – the Walking Christmas Tree – is his wife Cindy. She and her sister Kathy Piper created Cindy’s home-made tree costume 13 years ago. Hubby Jim joined Cindy as the Toy Soldier about six years ago; Cindy and Kathy made his costume as well. Cindy’s tree costume is elaborate with multiple sections, a hoop skirt, and 11 battery packs. “I have no peripheral vision when I’m wearing the tree costume, so Jim’s guidance is very helpful,” says Cindy. She and Jim have their photo taken more than 100 times at each holiday event, and they hand out several hundred candy canes to children. “I love being the walking Christmas tree,” says Cindy. “It’s my favorite thing to do…!”

Cindy and Jim Moon, Jr. portray the Walking ChristmasTree and Toy Soldier at Victorian Christmas and Cornish Christmascelebrations.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

NUHS Senior Lexi Collins will no longer portray dancing confections. For 12 years, Lexi performed in Center Stage Studio’s production of the Nutcracker. Each year, she portrayed a different character including a flower, snow flurry, Spanish chocolate, Arabian coffee, peppermint, bon bon clown, flute, gingersnap, young Clara, and dream/grown-up Clara. Lexi, 17, wowed the crowd in her final ballet performance last weekend. “For 12 years, I’ve looked forward to rehearsals with my friends from August until December, doing what we love all day every Saturday,” says Lexi. “The Studio is like a family and we’ve grown up together.” Lexi is enjoying a senior-year internship at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in which she shadows doctors and learns about different medical specialties. She plans to pursue a career in sports medicine…

Lexi Collins, 17, performed in 12 productions of CenterStage Studio’s Nutcracker. Each year, she portrayed a different character.

Photo: Submitted to Lorraine’s Lowdown

Both Holiday Lights and Wine Were Sparkling at a champagne blind tasting event. Dave “The Wine Merchant” Chambers, based in Foothill Flowers, shared nine bottles of bubbly with guests who joyfully swirled and sipped. The festive event was capped by a cameo appearance by wine connoisseur and author Rod Byers… “Then the Grinch Thought of Something he hadn’t before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas… perhaps… means a little bit more!” ― Dr. Theodor Seuss (1904-1991), children’s author and political cartoonist…

Dave Chambers (left) shared nine bottles of champagneduring a blind tasting event promoted by Kim Stewart (center). Wine expertRod Byers delighted guests with a cameo appearance.

Photo: by LorraineJewett

Even the Grinch will be pleased when you send your happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com .