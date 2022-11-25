Lorraine’s Lowdown

May All Your Misgivings become thanksgivings…

Dr. Mark Agness Just Returned from another mission – his third – in the far eastern Red Zone of Ukraine with Samaritan’s Purse, whose volunteers work in crisis areas across the globe. Mark and wife Dr. Melisa completed a similar mission in February, selflessly leaving the comforts of their NevCity home to bring medical care and hope as part of a Disaster Assistance Response Team. In war-ravaged Ukraine, Mark and Melisa helped set up and then worked in a trauma hospital in an underground parking garage in Lviv. “A field hospital can usually be erected within 72 hours from pallet to full OR, ER, and ICU with self-contained power, water, and staff quarters,” explains Melisa…

Dr. Mark Agness of Nevada City (in white mask) recently completed his third mission to Ukraine with Samaritan’s Purse, a nonprofit whose volunteers work in crisis areas across the globe. Photo

“The Media Is Good at showcasing military and political drama,” adds Mark. “But there is much more going on. Economic hardships are brutal. The humanitarian crisis continues to unfold. It’s the emotional and spiritual aspect of the conflict that usually goes unspoken…”

Heads Up: The Nevada County Food & Toy Run resumes its traditional route through downtown GeeVee Dec. 10, so plan where and when to arrive at your favorite viewing spot. And yes, the motorcycles will roll through the pedestrian mall at Mill St…

Chris Bozarth and His 12-year-old Daughter Paetynn will once again have important roles in the Nevada County Nutcracker Ballet Dec. 2-4 hosted by the Center Stage Dance Studio (www.CenterStageGrassValley.org). Paetynn began as a dancing mouse when she was just six-years-old. She now has one of the lead roles as Clara, and Chris will reprise his role as the magician/godfather Drosselmeyer. They’ve performed together for six years, two of nearly 100 Nutcracker dancers. “I’m a bit of a novice, but my daughter is a talented pointe dancer,” says Chris, a single dad who runs his own construction company. “I’ve always been into fitness, wakeboarding, surfing and such, but I gravitated toward ballet because it is challenging and such a beautiful art form.” “I feel most happy when I’m dancing and on that stage,” says Paetynn. “I’ve found that when I work hard and put in the time and effort, I can excel.” This is the 18th year Center Stage has produced this wonderful holiday ballet…

Chris Bozarth and his 12-year-old daughter Paetynn will display their ballet prowess in the Nevada County Nutcracker Ballet hosted by the Center Stage Dance Studio Dec. 2-4. Photo

If Some Local Law Enforcement Officers look a little scruffy these days, it’s because they are shunning shaving as part of No Shave November. Some extend it to Dee Same December…

How in the World was Maria Byers Ramos truly surprised at her birthday bash? Maria knows everyone in town and chats with half of them daily while working at her Maria’s Mexican Restaurant. But our taciturn town knows how to keep a secret! Maria’s handsome hubby Ray Byers connived to lure Maria downtown to meet friends, but the couple stopped to check why the front gates were mysteriously open at Kane’s (Maria’s other restaurant, soon to be reincarnated as Enrique’s Lounge & Event Center). The place was dark and quiet, until it erupted in cheers as Maria walked inside. “I was stunned!” says Maria. Hundreds of family and friends danced the night away to a live band, and Maria was on the dance floor for every song…

Maria Byers Ramos (center) was surprised by family and friends at her surprise birthday bash, one of Nevada County’s recent best-kept secrets. Photo:

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue collected $40,973.17 during its Stuff the Pack fundraiser, as SAR volunteers greeted well-wishers at businesses and street corners last Saturday. The NevCo SAR is a nonprofit funded entirely by donations. Volunteers are deployed an average of 100 times a year, and their expertise can mean the difference between life and death to those lost or facing other crises. “We are always humbled by the generosity of our community,” says SAR Unit Leader Jerry Weidler. “Whether they are able to make a cash donation or not, everyone rolls down their car windows and thanks us for our service.” Donations can still be made at http://www.NevadaCountySAR.org…

Craig Bachell (left) and Brian Stephensen were among dozens of Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers collecting donations during last Saturday’s Stuff the Pack fundraiser. Photo:

Nevada City Elks Lodge 518 presented grants to three worthy local organizations, thanks to funding from the Elks National Foundation (ENF). The ENF Gratitude Grant supports charitable activities, so Lodge 518 presented first aid and sports equipment to the Nevada County 4-H Youth Development Program. The ENF Spotlight Grant supports pandemic relief, so Lodge 518 presented a check to the Food Bank of Nevada County to provide help to families struggling post-Covid. ENF Beacon Grants aid the poor or underprivileged, so Lodge 518 presented a check to Gold Country Senior Services for its work providing nutritional meals and firewood to seniors…

Nevada City Elks Lodge 518 presented the Nevada County 4-H Youth Development Program with an Elks National Foundation Gratitude Grant, which was used to purchase a first responder EMT trauma bag, 175-piece emergency first aid kit, CPR combo kit, megaphone bullhorn with siren, hand sanitizers and disposable toothbrushes and toothpaste, LED camping lanterns, corn hole game and soccer/dodge balls. Photo:

About 1,000 People Got a Jump on their holiday gift buying at the Banner Mountain Artisans 18th Annual Holiday Craft Show and Sale last weekend. There were 34 vendors offering everything from collectibles to ceramics, pottery to photography, and more. “It was a smashing success and probably our best turnout in the 18 years we’ve hosted this event,” says co-publicist Jan Anderson…

At the Banner Mountain Artisans Holiday Craft Show and Sale, Blaine Hall of Grass Valley displayed and sold his woodcrafts made from locally-sourced manzanita. “I love manzanita because it’s so unpredictable,” said Hall, who has enjoyed woodworking since he was 12-years-old. “It is surprising and beautiful when you uncover the colors and grain beneath the surface that’s been beaten by the elements. The wood has to speak to you.” The chair pictured above was priced at $1,800. Photo:

If the Weather is Frightful, the refund is delightful! Stucki Jewelers is again hosting its “Free If It Snows” promotion. Customers who buy jewelry Nov. 25 and 26 will have the purchase price refunded if the NevCo airport receives an inch of snow between Dec. 6 and 31. “We refunded $55,000 in 2012 and more than $82,000 last year,” says Nicole Arbaugh, who co-owns the store with husband James. “Our insurance company covers the refunds, so when there it snows – and we’re hoping it will this December – we couldn’t be more thrilled to give back cash to our community…”

“Thanksgiving Dinners take eighteen hours to prepare. They are consumed in twelve minutes. Half-times take twelve minutes. This is not coincidence.” – Erma Bombeck (1927-1996), American humorist, writer, and syndicated columnist…

