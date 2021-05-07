Lorraine’s Lowdown: A fair’s day work

Dear Readers: Please Pay Close Attention. Don’t miss the surprise ending of these next three paragraphs…

Jeff Dekay-Bemis Is a Cat Lover, who still misses his 22-year-old cat lost in the 2017 Sonoma County Tubbs Fire. Jeff learned a few tricks looking for his beloved cat, and he deployed those clever tactics last month to help a GeeVee neighbor. Jeff had glimpsed a large, fluffy, long-haired orange cat that looked like the photo on a lost pet flyer posted around his Sontag Road neighborhood. Jeff captured an infrared video of the fluffy orange cat with his wildlife camera and emailed it to the distraught neighbor, who said she thought it was her cherished missing cat Atreyu (A-tray-you)…

Next Step: strategically place a live animal trap and fill it with cat food bait, plus some of its owner’s clothes that might carry a scent and evoke feline feelings. Indeed, Atreyu was videotaped walking around the trap but was too wary to go inside. After Jeff placed inside the trap a blanket that Atreyu’s brother slept upon, the cautious cat stepped inside and the trap snapped shut. The indignant cat snarled a bit, but Jeff declared victoriously, “Atreyu is now reunited with his loving family after two months on the lam…”

The tale of this fluffy, long-haired orange cat has a plot twist that puts “The Parent Trap” to shame.

There Is More to This Cat’s Tail. Why was it a rocky reunion? In a plot twist that puts “The Parent Trap” to shame, Jeff now reports, “My neighbor was pretty sure it was her cat, but she took him to the vet and discovered that he wasn’t neutered!” Although the cat was not Atreyu, Sammie’s Friends has been enlisted for neutering and facilitating the adoption of the cat we’ll now call Astrayu. “He’s a very handsome guy and not totally feral,” adds Jeff, who visited Astrayu this week. “He’s adjusting but won’t be adoptable until he can socialize cooperatively with other cats…”

Anthropomorphically Speaking, the NevCo Fairgrounds seemed to beam with pride after the May 1 volunteer work day. Some numbers: 211 people, not including small children, spent all or part of the day working a total of 920 hours. At $25/hour, which seems to be the going rate for yard work, those volunteers contributed $23,000 in labor to our precious fairgrounds. “We never imagined the outcome to be so thorough and beautiful,” says organizer Roxanne Miller. “The volunteers left no pine cone unturned…!”

Nevada City and Grass Valley are celebrated in the April edition of online Sacramento Magazine. Our twin cities are featured – in both words and pictures — in an article entitled “Down on Main Street: 25 Small Towns in the Foothills.” A photo of downtown NevCity as seen from the top of Broad Street even graces the magazine’s cover…

It’s Been 20 Years Since a Herd of Deer invaded downtown GeeVee. The Grass Valley Downtown Association, headed by Howard Levine, staged “The Deer Are Here” in 2001. The fundraiser was based on Cows on Parade in Chicago, an art installation featuring more than 300 life-size fiberglass cows. “Each deer was sponsored by a Grass Valley business, decorated, and matched with a local nonprofit that received the money when we auctioned off the deer,” remembers Howard. “We raised more than $25,000 on about 30 deer.” Howard ended up with a half dozen of the deer, which grazed peacefully on the law of the Swan Levine House bed and breakfast…

Howard Is Helping the downtown association, Center for the Arts, NevCo Arts Council and Curious Forge to organize another sculpture-based fundraiser this summer that will showcase bicycle parts. “Gearing Up” is its working title…

One of Howard’s Deer Herd was gifted to Donna Imsand, the artist who paints and repaints her deer sculpture in Cedar Ridge across from the fire station. For spring, Donna’s deer sports a distinct bumblebee theme…

LeRoy and Sally Hall Welcome Visitors to their exquisitely landscaped, one-acre garden filled with roses, azaleas, rhododendrons, peonies, lupine, columbine, camellias, hydrangeas, and countless other plants, shrubs and trees. There is no charge to tour the Buena Vista Flower Garden at 14013 Meadow View Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through June. Sidewalks, paths, and stepping stones that meander through the garden for nearly a mile make it an easy stroll. “We will be open on Mother’s Day and we can assure everyone that if your mom enjoys flowers,” Sally promises, “she will not be disappointed if you bring her here for a visit.” There is lots of parking, COVID precautions required, and please leave furry family members at home…

Buena Vista Flower Garden has twice been featured on the Soroptimist of the Sierras annual garden tour, but this is the first year LeRoy and Sally have opened the garden to the public on their own. “We figured with the crazy COVID year we’ve all experienced, this was the time to give people an opportunity to get outside and maybe put some smiles on some faces,” says LeRoy. The couple started the garden in 1998 and they do all the maintenance themselves, except tree climbing. LeRoy is 78 years young and Sally is 77. Adds Sally, “We even pull all of the weeds together, as we have done everything together for 57 years…”

Be Patriotic and Support Education at the same time by sponsoring a flag during this year’s “Flags Over the Foothills” fundraiser. Sponsored flags are flown in downtown GeeVee four times each year: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, and Veterans Day. Sponsorships start at $50 and help fund Grass Valley Schools Foundation scholarships and activities for Grass Valley elementary school students…

“Flags Over the Foothills” has grown since its inception in 2002, and up to 200 flags will be flying high this year during those four holidays. Contact Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce sponsorship chair Steve Sanchez at 510-673-3741 or foundation secretary Luke Browning at 530-913-0808 for more info. “’Flags Over the Foothills helps fund activities beyond what the school district can provide, such as overnight field trips to the coast or musical theater productions,” says Luke…

Sad, But True. “The worst part of online shopping is having to get up and get your credit card from your purse.” – Anonymous…

While you’re at it, email some happy news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com