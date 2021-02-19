Lorraine’s Lowdown: 100 years of business

Stewards of Tax Dollars, as well as firefighting heroes. NevCo Consolidated Fire District now uses a special truck to respond to medical calls rather than rolling out large fire engines. “We purchased an all-inclusive 4WD Ford F550 that carries 150 gallons of water, medical equipment, plus extrication and technical rescue equipment,” says Chief Jim Turner. “Since 80% of calls are medical responses, the new Rescue is more cost effective than a fire engine. An engine costs $4.25 per mile in fuel and wear and tear, and the Ford costs about half that; just $82 in fuel last month. A new fire engine runs about $700,000 and we spent $285,000 on the new truck.” The Ford, named Rescue 84 because it’s stationed at Station 84, also allows a quicker response and is more maneuverable than a fire engine…

Congrats to Netz Monument Works on its 100 years in business. The NevCo company has created and restored thousands of tombstones that grace cemeteries across the Pacific Northwest. Henry Anderson owns and operates the business these days, after taking the reins from his step-father Carl Netz, who took over for his dad Ludwig Netz, who opened the business in NevCity in 1921. The family business started in Sweden generations before that. “Tombstones are often the ‘last step’ in putting a person to rest,” says Henry. “They give survivors and descendants a touch stone for remembrance and emotion, which sometimes is the only long-term evidence of a life lived. Since I do the art and lettering by hand, I can carve almost anything into the granite, allowing for personalization…”

More than Grave Markers. “A granite tombstone will last many centuries,” adds Henry, “so they are often used in genealogical research…”

From Picnic Table to the Halls of NevCo Government. Pete Brost’s carving of the South Yuba River on a thick, seven-foot long Sequoia slab now hangs in the Rood Government Center lobby. When Pete started the project last March as a way to stave off quarantine boredom, the carving was intended to be a picnic table top. Its destiny changed as work progressed. “I began imagining ketchup, mustard, and the foam of many refreshing beverages being smeared all over its surface,” explains Pete. “It seemed there could be a higher purpose for this slab of wood. The section of river shown on the map is the 39-mile segment from Spaulding to Englebright, which is included in California’s Wild and Scenic River system.” It was decided the art should be displayed where many people could enjoy it. “Thus it has found a new temporary home in the Rood Center,” says Pete, adding, “It doesn’t look so big anymore on that huge wall…”

His Is a Face many recognize (shame on you who think the line should end with “only a mother could love.”) Mick Collins has graced these pages for many years as he presents over-sized checks to nonprofits from Pay it Forward Processing. Local companies choose Bright Futures for Youth, Women of Worth, or Anew Day when they enroll in Pay it Forward credit card processing, and a portion of transaction fees goes to those nonprofits. Mick moved to Maryland last month, but after helping local businesses donate $40,000 dollars since 2014, his heart remains here…

A Little Help. “I’m still the first point of contact for my clients, and eager to grow the program in Nevada County,” Mick says. “Ean Price Murphy is an affiliate partner with Pay it Forward, and she’ll introduce me to more local businesses that can benefit from our services and, of course, help us give back.” Ean will also handle check presentation photo ops when Mick can’t make it back here, while juggling her other duties as founder of her own business called Moxie Bookkeeping…

Wrapping Up Valentine’s Day, here are a few final snippets after last week’s flood of frivolity and funny business…

Nearly 400 Front-line Workers at long-term care facilities such as Atria, Golden Empire, and Wolf Creek received Valentine’s Day mementos from a group of community-loving, creative women. “I was amazed when I asked 25 of my friends to make 10 each, many promised to do 20 and a friend in Colorado sent 50,” says Corinne Pryor. “They wrote such beautiful words, so compassionate and caring. Many of the Valentines were made by people who are creatively artistic, and some were done by grandchildren too…”

Local Composer Lou Valentine Johnson wrote The Valentine Waltz for his daughter, Heidi, in 2010. Click on Guitar ILOUminations at http://www.LouisValentineJohnson.com and scroll down to The Valentine Waltz. “It is a Valentine wish,” says Lou. “This piece may be played, listened to, and danced with on Valentine’s Day or any other of our 364 days of the year…”

Loyal Reader Linda Chaplin recalls a generous gentleman who spread delight with impromptu deliveries. “A mystery admirer in the Grass Valley area used to give surprise roses to women in restaurants,” Linda says. “I believe the gentleman passed away, but what a lovely sentimental gesture that undoubtedly left some lucky women with a sweet memory. Wish someone would continue that tradition…”

Love at a Distance. Some high school teachers, reuniting with students on campus after months of on-screen only Distance Education, say one of the toughest jobs of returning to the classroom is resisting the urge to hug the kids they so dearly missed…

“Patience Is the Calm Acceptance that things can happen in a different order than the one you have in your mind.” – David G. Allen (1945- ), American author and time management/productivity consultant…

