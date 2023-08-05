This Missive Marks the 200th Lorraine’s Lowdown since I started writing this column for you, dear readers, nearly five years ago. I appreciate everyone who has shared with me their tales of life and love in NevCo…
As Seen on TV! For the first time, the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show is coming to the NevCo Fair. You may remember them as a featured act on “America’s Got Talent” two years ago. The dogs and their trainers will bring their high-flying exhibition to a unique stage next to the Fair’s Special Events Tent. They’ll perform three times daily at 11:30AM, 2:30PM and 4:30PM. Unusual twist: the dogs have all been adopted from across the US, Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands, and South Korea. “We share heartwarming rescue stories about our dogs,” says the Canine Stars website, “and we demonstrate how teamwork makes the impossible possible for the ‘underdog’…”
One of the Great Swag Bag Items distributed at National Night Out was a coloring/activity book. The official name is “Junior Officer Field Training Manual,” and it was created by Grass Valley Police Officer Jon Brown. There are drawings to color, fun quizzes to take (answers provided), and exercises to learn important phone numbers and addresses, plus pages of color photos of GVPD officers with spaces to collect their autographs. “At another event, I saw a generic fire safety activity book and thought we could take it to the next level to make it uniquely representative of our department,” says Jon, who says prizes will be awarded to those who complete the activity book. “It’s a reason for kids with their parents to visit the police station at different times to visit with officers on different shifts.” I personally LOVE this book so much that Jon is the next recipient of a Lorraine’s Lowdown Uplift Award cheesecake…!
GVPD Chief Alex Gammelgard also gives big kudos to Jon. “The coloring book is a creative way to connect with kids using activities they already enjoy,” says Chief Alex. “Positive relationships between law enforcement and youth are important to creating a safe community in the future.” The activity books are available free to all at the GVPD…
Pioneers in Field & Stream AND Steak. The Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club, formed in 1880 and now the oldest sportsmen’s club west of the Mississippi, held its 46th Annual Steak Feed at the NevCo Fairgrounds. Hundreds of steaks were served to appreciative guests, who later danced to a live band. Marjie (Hayes) Swiatek headed up a fun-lovin’ group of six from Reno who trekked to GeeVee for the event, then spent the weekend at a BnB to enjoy shopping and more dining downtown. “We went to their crab feed thought it was fabulous, so we attended the steak feed as well,” says Marjie, who is a big-wig director of the Reno Rodeo. “We look for any excuse to get down to Grass Valley. There’s just something about sitting under all those pine trees.” A nice touch by the Sportsmen’s Club: kids 10&under received free hot dogs and watermelon…
The Nevada County Business & Professional Women group has presented scholarships for 26 years — more than $80,000 so far. The scholarships help “re-entry women” pursue their educations after time away from the classroom. “It is amazing what a difference these awards make,” says Lynn Wenzel, Co-President of the NCBPW Scholarship Board. “Most of our recipients are divorced or widowed, and many are single parents raising children. Often the scholarships make the difference between success and failure.” This year’s Scholarship Dinner is 5:30PM August 16 at Tuscany Gardens (reservations at 530-906-1288 or lwinparadise1@gmail.com). “Attendees will be in for smiles and tears, laughter and inspiration, as this year’s awardee and previous winners regale everyone with stories of trials and triumphs on their challenging journeys,” adds Lynn. Rebecca Baer is this year’s academic scholarship winner. “I plan to study plant biology at UC Davis,” says Rebecca, a GeeVee native, “and use the scholarship money for textbooks and other expenses…”
Instead of Hanging a Sign that reads, “Thank You First RespIonders,” tell them in person. The “3rd Annual Salute to First Responders” is 5:30-9:30PM August 18 at Naggiar Winery. It’s a fundraiser organized by the NevCo Law Enforcement & Fire Protection Council (tix $100 at www.NCLawAndFire.org). Since 1999, the council has donated more than $1.1 million to local law enforcement and firefighting agencies to fund needed equipment and training that exceeds first responders’ budgets…
NevCo’s “Cooling Centers” at the GeeVee and Penn Valley libraries were not widely used during the recent heat wave. But they were a welcome – and perhaps life-saving – respite from the heat for the 21 residents who used them over a span of three sweltering hot days…
Conversely, There Are Big Numbers in the county’s Office of Emergency Services final report on the February-March 2023 winter snow storms. Total damage: $3,856,899! It will come as no surprise that the 16-page report states, “This event again highlighted that our local telecommunications providers are not able to maintain their systems with existing battery and generator backups. Also, the existing system of reporting outages between the commercial telecommunications providers and the CAL OES 911 branch is ineffective and broken…”
The Report Ends Optimistically: “County staff did the best they could with what they had, and many county staff, non-profits, partners and residents went above and beyond to help… The county worked hard to strike a balance between evacuating those most in danger to shelters and hotels while providing limited support to those choosing to shelter in place. While this stressed many of our existing systems and in some instances broke them, we will apply lessons learned from the February Winter Storm moving forward…”
Mei Lin Heirendt and Her Band will travel next month to the International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass Festival in North Carolina. It’s her third appearance at what’s known as the bluegrass GRAMMYs, and this year she’s bringing her band Broken Compass (www.BrokenCompassBluegrass.com). Mei Lin began studying classical violin at age seven and became Concertmaster for Music in the Mountains’ Youth Orchestra when she was 12 – around the time she pivoted to bluegrass. “I would describe our music as bluegrassy with lots of improv, original songs, and some Grateful Dead and Billy Strings influence,” says Mei Lin, 17, who graduated two years early from Ghidotti Early College High School. “I have been full-time performing, traveling and recording with Broken Compass, performing with my other band West 45, working remotely for Skyline Records, and doing session work.” The band could use a little help getting to Raleigh. “As young people choosing a career that typically doesn’t earn much, we are always in need of financial support,” Mei Lin explains. “Our total travel cost is around $5,000. Folks can donate to our Venmo account @brokencompassbluegrass…”
They Had Barely Finished Counting donations when a new goal was set. At “Brave the Shave,” a fundraiser that features a barber shaving firefighters’ heads to chrome-dome status, the NevCo Professional Firefighters Union Local 3800 raised more than $5,200 for St. Baldrick’s Foundation-Children’s Cancer Research. Brave the Shave has been held seven of the past eight years, during which Local 3800 collected $70,570 in donations. “Our goal for the next event is to raise $30,000 to surpass the $100,000 total mark,” says NevCo Consolidated Fire District Division Chief Pat Sullivan, who organized the fundraiser. Next year’s event is scheduled in mid-April 2024…
“Aging Seems to Be the only available way to live a long life.” – Kitty O’Neill Collins (1946-2018), American stuntwoman and race car driver…
Long lives beget great stories. Please share yours at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com...