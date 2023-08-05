This Missive Marks the 200th Lorraine’s Lowdown since I started writing this column for you, dear readers, nearly five years ago. I appreciate everyone who has shared with me their tales of life and love in NevCo…

As Seen on TV! For the first time, the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show is coming to the NevCo Fair. You may remember them as a featured act on “America’s Got Talent” two years ago. The dogs and their trainers will bring their high-flying exhibition to a unique stage next to the Fair’s Special Events Tent. They’ll perform three times daily at 11:30AM, 2:30PM and 4:30PM. Unusual twist: the dogs have all been adopted from across the US, Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands, and South Korea. “We share heartwarming rescue stories about our dogs,” says the Canine Stars website, “and we demonstrate how teamwork makes the impossible possible for the ‘underdog’…”

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County.