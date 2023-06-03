Strawberry Music Festival celebrated another successful four-day event at the NevCo Fairgrounds last weekend. The four-day festival featured more than 20 professional main stage acts, some of the most diverse festival food Treat Street has ever seen, impromptu jam sessions, plus music, movement, and art workshops. Everyone did their best to adhere to “The Strawberry Way,” a distinct lifestyle that transcends SMF by imbuing kindness, respect, and generosity year-round among all Strawberrians. Here’s a behind-the-scenes sneak peek…

Jam Sessions: Many SMF guests are musicians themselves and together they create SMF’s legendary camp jam culture. They wander the fairgrounds, lugging their large instruments on wheels and carrying the smaller ones, then join groups of like-minded musicians in Jam Circles. Proper etiquette is expected: only join jam sessions that fit your talent level, don’t interrupt, wait for your turn to solo, and be sober enough to perform. If you want to suggest a tune, ensure it is a simple standard everyone in the circle already knows or its song structure can be explained in no more than one sentence. Those who violate the rules are known as Jam Busters…

Lorraine Jewett attended Strawberry Music Festival for the first time last weekend. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.