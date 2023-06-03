Strawberry Music Festival celebrated another successful four-day event at the NevCo Fairgrounds last weekend. The four-day festival featured more than 20 professional main stage acts, some of the most diverse festival food Treat Street has ever seen, impromptu jam sessions, plus music, movement, and art workshops. Everyone did their best to adhere to “The Strawberry Way,” a distinct lifestyle that transcends SMF by imbuing kindness, respect, and generosity year-round among all Strawberrians. Here’s a behind-the-scenes sneak peek…
Jam Sessions: Many SMF guests are musicians themselves and together they create SMF’s legendary camp jam culture. They wander the fairgrounds, lugging their large instruments on wheels and carrying the smaller ones, then join groups of like-minded musicians in Jam Circles. Proper etiquette is expected: only join jam sessions that fit your talent level, don’t interrupt, wait for your turn to solo, and be sober enough to perform. If you want to suggest a tune, ensure it is a simple standard everyone in the circle already knows or its song structure can be explained in no more than one sentence. Those who violate the rules are known as Jam Busters…
Several Large Tents house commercial merchandise vendors, where you can find everything and anything that is strawberry-esque: clothes, hats, Christmas ornaments, koozies, scarves, art, lamps, balloons, and more. If you can put a strawberry on it, it is sold at the festival…
Camp Decorations: Not limited to the strawberry theme, campers blend the practical and peculiar. There are few electrical and water hook-ups, so experienced campers bring many comforts from home including grills, ice chests, containers for hauling water, and portable screened porches. Then they add lights, hanging décor, inflatables, flags, photo booths, and other personal touches. They label their camps with festive monikers such as “Camp Always Get What You Want…”
To Gauge the Economic Impact of SMF, let’s turn to Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Robin Davies. “The Arts & Economic Impact Study conducted a few years ago by The Americans for the Arts provides that in Nevada County, arts and culture event attendees, both resident and nonresident, spend an average of $40.44 per person excluding the cost of event admission,” Robin reports. “The economic benefit of that single festival is profound!” The attendance estimate was at least 3,000. I don’t do public math, but my calculator says the economic impact guesstimate is more than $121,000…
The Strawberry Stroll refers to the line that begins forming an hour or two before the first main stage performance each day. At the appointed time, SMF staff members and volunteers escort guests in an orderly manner and chairs are arranged in the designated area between center stage and the sound tower. Each guest may place a maximum of four chairs no taller than 32 inches. Absent is the jostling for position that sometimes occurs with lawn seating at traditional concerts. It’s another example of “The Strawberry Way” in action…
Here a Chair, There a Chair: If a chair is there, it’s yours to use. The fairgrounds lawn, affectionately known as the Music Meadow, is completely covered with low back chairs in neatly organized rows amid clearly delineated walkways. Anyone is welcome to sit in any empty chair as long as the chair is surrendered gracefully when its owner returns. The routine is convenient, comfortable, and a great way to meet fellow SMF guests. Chairs are removed after each day’s final performance, and the Strawberry Stroll begins anew the next day. To ensure everyone has an unobstructed view of each performance, dancing is only allowed in designated areas on either side of the stage…
The Fretting Zoo is one of the camps where instruments that need a foster home patiently wait for foster parents. The instruments are randomly tried and tested, often at Jam Sessions. “Some people will take home instruments and spend the year practicing,” says SMF performer Nathan Ignacio, “then attend the next festival and reveal what they’ve learned.” The borrowed instruments are often returned to await new foster parents because the proud previous parents have adopted (bought) their own new instruments…
Yuppies by Day, Hippies by Night. They sport tie dye at the festival, but back home they may wear suits, uniforms, or scrubs. Mark Becker of Boulder Creek is an environmental engineer responsible for contaminated site clean-up. “At home, I conform to the corporate stuff but here I cut loose and play music with friends,” explains Mark. Wife Laurie adds, “It’s said, ‘This is where wisdom meets spontaneity.’” The couple attends the festival with their 23-year-old son Quinn, who enjoyed his first SMF when he was just three-months old. Laurie says, “When Quinn is asked if he has brothers or sisters, he replies, ‘No, but I have my Strawberry Family…’”
Dr. Joy Adams Plays Cello in the all-woman bluegrass band Big Richard. With a Doctorate of Music Arts from the prestigious Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, why doesn’t she perform classical music? Dr. Joy responds, “I became addicted to the bluegrass lifestyle because the musicians are so happy versus the angry attitudes of serious classical musicians. It could be said I earned a doctorate in the most useless subject. At first my parents were concerned, but once they realized how good my life is on the road with my band, they now support my current career choice…”
SMF Is a Family-friendly Affair. The festival has seen its share of weddings, some young guests were conceived at the festival, and a few were born during the event. The official Strawberry Kids Program provides a variety of activities and entertainment for youths. Andrew and Cheryl Lemons of Sacramento brought their 18-month-old son Luke to SMF, even as the married couple anticipates the June 9 arrival of their second son. Now in their mid-30’s, the two have attended SMF since they were teenagers. “In the early years, the focus was on partying,” says Cheryl. “Our priorities have shifted and now we focus on the family aspects…”
Over the Past 41 Years, the festival has evolved into a professionally-organized and operated event, moving from counter-culture to mainstream, from haphazard to strategic. In its early days when held twice yearly at Camp Mather near Yosemite, many important procedures and staff job descriptions weren’t even in writing. In 2018, the festival found a new home at the NevCo Fairgrounds, and SMF organizers vow each year to “leave the Nevada County Fairgrounds in better condition than when we arrived…
“Each Time We Congregate, in whatever configuration fate allows, is a unique opportunity to channel the energy of Strawberry past, present and future. To this tune we raise our lovin’ cup to the well-being of Strawberrians near and far and set our intentions for peace to prevail.” – From the Strawberry Spring 2023 program…