The NevCo District Attorney’s Office is doing important work in local schools via a program called Project Lead. It is a 10-week course in which a senior deputy district attorney and a law enforcement officer present weekly, one-hour classes to fifth graders. So far, Project Lead has been completed at Union Hill Elementary and Seven Hills Middle schools, and is in full swing at Alta Sierra Elementary. Each course ends with the proud students performing a mock trial to demonstrate what they learned about the criminal justice system. “The prosecutor and deputy or officer lead interactive lesson plans to teach students about good decision-making surrounding issues such as drugs, peer pressure, and bullying,” explains District Attorney Jesse Wilson. “In addition, they get to interact with prosecutors and law enforcement in a positive environment…”

Carrying on the Tradition his mother Marie Johnson started in 1967, Todd Johnson personally delivered more than 100 green corsages to local restaurant servers on St. Patrick’s Day. “Mom always said everyone is a little Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, so she thought every waitress in town should have a corsage,” recalls Todd. “Mom loved all holidays, whether it was Easter or Christmas or anything in between.” Marie, lovingly known as “The Flower Lady” during her 50 years as owner of Foothill Flowers, passed away in 2018. Sons Todd and Mark took up the mantle as well as the stem. “When I present the corsages,” says Todd, “it’s amazing how many comments I receive from people who remember our mother and her gifts to our community…”

Weave a little of your life into the local tapestry at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.