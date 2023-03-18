The NevCo District Attorney’s Office is doing important work in local schools via a program called Project Lead. It is a 10-week course in which a senior deputy district attorney and a law enforcement officer present weekly, one-hour classes to fifth graders. So far, Project Lead has been completed at Union Hill Elementary and Seven Hills Middle schools, and is in full swing at Alta Sierra Elementary. Each course ends with the proud students performing a mock trial to demonstrate what they learned about the criminal justice system. “The prosecutor and deputy or officer lead interactive lesson plans to teach students about good decision-making surrounding issues such as drugs, peer pressure, and bullying,” explains District Attorney Jesse Wilson. “In addition, they get to interact with prosecutors and law enforcement in a positive environment…”
Carrying on the Tradition his mother Marie Johnson started in 1967, Todd Johnson personally delivered more than 100 green corsages to local restaurant servers on St. Patrick’s Day. “Mom always said everyone is a little Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, so she thought every waitress in town should have a corsage,” recalls Todd. “Mom loved all holidays, whether it was Easter or Christmas or anything in between.” Marie, lovingly known as “The Flower Lady” during her 50 years as owner of Foothill Flowers, passed away in 2018. Sons Todd and Mark took up the mantle as well as the stem. “When I present the corsages,” says Todd, “it’s amazing how many comments I receive from people who remember our mother and her gifts to our community…”
Janeth Marroletti Has Expanded Her Life’s Mission of helping seniors. Janeth was executive director of Gold Country Senior Services (GCSS) from 2018 until she stepped down a few months ago. During her tenure, Janeth secured $1.25 million in grants that allowed GCSS to develop new programs and expand services, including purchasing the former Summer Thyme’s café which will someday become a senior center. Janeth now works from her GeeVee home for Advocates for Human Potential, a Massachusetts-based consulting/research firm focused on improving health and human services systems. Janeth, who has a Master’s Degree in Public Health, is focused on programs that serve seniors statewide. “Andy Rooney’s quote, ‘The best classroom in the world is at the feet of an elderly person,’ is one that continues to ignite my passion after 20 years in the aging field,” says Janeth…
Janeth’s Husband Louis also has a soft spot in his heart for the elderly, but in his case, it’s tortoises. Louis is an Environmental Land Steward and part of his work involves protecting the habitat of tortoises in remote California desert locations. Louis is a fascinating character with a colorful background and career that includes military service, model, and security/bodyguard for Hollywood’s rich and famous…
Winemaker Tony Norskog and Pediatrician Sarah Woerner – both retired — may have found the perfect combination for a successful business venture at the property formerly known as the 5 Mile House / Ol’ Republic Roadhouse. The married couple is calling their business the Wheelhouse because it caters to mountain bikers drawn to the network of trails north of NevCity. Part of the building is leased to Gold Rush Cookies, another part is an indoor/outdoor event center, and the upstairs has been remodeled as an AirBNB apartment. One room at the Wheelhouse is a small museum filled with vintage competition mountain bicycles tracing their development from 1990 to 2000. Sarah hosts a pie sale at the Wheelhouse every month or so, and also delivers pies to customers’ homes. She donates all profits from Dr. Sarah’s Pies to the Kare Crisis Nursery – more than $60,000 since 2017…
Remember “Freedom Fries” and other politically motivated monikers? When he wants a traditional vodka, kahlua and cream cocktail, Don Shelley of NevCity now orders a White Ukrainian instead of a White Russian…
Critters & Cocktails is a unique fundraiser for Rational Animal, the nonprofit dedicated to the local animal rescue community. The Apr. 8 event at the Center for the Arts is one of a series of events next month (details at www.Rational-Animal.org/). “We’re calling the whole shebang ‘April Is for Animals,’” says Rational Animal Founder Susan Brandt. “BriarPatch will host ‘Pet Rocks,’ a photography exhibit featuring one of the greatest live music photographers of all time, Neal Preston. And starting with an April 7 opening reception sponsored by Lucchesi Vineyards, a music photography exhibit will launch at the newly renovated Nevada City Picture Framing & Gallery.” Proceeds will go toward the new lobby welcome center at the Grass Valley Animal Shelter…
Thinking She Had Heartburn, Cindy Grubbs continued her busy schedule, even attending and taking minutes at a Gold Country Celtic Society board meeting. “After 36 hours of heartburn, I finaIly got myself to my doctor and was rushed to the emergency room, then transported to Mercy Hospital,” recalls Cindy. “It was a heart attack!” She wants to share her experience with others because heart attack symptoms vary, especially among women. “Heart attacks are often not like you see in films, with the sudden pain and collapse,” says Cindy, who was prescribed medicine and avoided stent surgery. The 80-year-old always finds the positive even in dire negative situations. “Of course, a fun ride in an ambulance was on my bucket list…”
Experience It Here First. Louis Valentine Johnson and William O’Daly will share their poetry and guitar magic 7-9PM Mar. 25 at Seven Stars Gallery in NevCity’s Odd Fellows Building (free admission, donations welcome). “Bill and I have performed his poetry with my music in the past, and after an eight year hiatus of us working on our other respective projects, we are back together with this event,” says Louis, an accomplished local composer and guitarist who enjoys international fame. Bill has translated seven books from Pablo Neruda’s manuscripts and recently authored a book of original poetry entitled “The New Gods.” Sample a taste of Louis and Bill’s performance at www.youtube.com/watch?v=2UkBPSw4gfw. After their local performance, the duo will take their show on the road for performances in Davis, Sacramento, Marin County, and San Francisco…
Musing on Our Snow Quilt. At first, habit and routine make us flip on light switches even when we know the power is out. Conversely, when the power has been out far too long, habit and routine make us NOT flip on light switches even after power has been restored…
Here Is A Parody by local Elsie Durgin, with her blizzard-infused take on the famous Simon & Garfunkel song: “Hello electric blanket, my old friend. I’ve come to be with you again. Because the snow softly creeping, left its path while I was sleeping. And the vision that was planted in my brain, still remains, within the sound of silence…”
“What You Leave Behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.” – Pericles (495-429 BC), Greek politician and general…