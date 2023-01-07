And the Sticky Goes to… In 1883, local mines were closing and many miners were out of work. A local woman suggested students bring sticks of wood and potatoes to schools, and she recommended the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society collect the stove wood and potatoes for those in need. Distribution of the wood and potatoes evolved into the annual Donation Day Parade. That was the inspiration for the Sticky Award, presented last month to the Ladies Relief Society “for outstanding service to the community.” Retired Probation Chief Doug Carver created the Sticky trophy with three manzanita branches and a potato impaled on top. “Music has the Grammys, television has the Emmys, and now we have the Stickys,” laughs Doug. “It was a silly, tongue-in-cheek idea, but it was gratifying to see that it meant so much to members of the Ladies Relief Society…”
Todd Johnson Worked Long Hours helping decorate two floats, both of which won awards in the Tournament of Roses Parade. “But they definitely didn’t win because of me,” laughs Todd, co-owner of Foothill Flowers. One of Todd’s jobs was filling containers with oasis (those green blocks of floral foam) and designing gi-normous flower arrangements. He created more than 100 as he worked up to 14-hour shifts from Christmas through New Year’s Eve, followed by 24 consecutive work hours leading up to the parade. “The hours are crazy,” says Todd, who has worked on Rose Parade floats for 22 years, “but I do it because I love it…”
Sue Bartow Watched the Tournament of Roses Parade every year as a child, and even attended in person a few times. This year, the GeeVee Realtor was IN the parade, riding her 15-year-old Quarter Horse named Dunny. “It was a childhood dream come true,” says Sue, who rode with the Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Team based in SoCal. “I believe in that organization and what they stand for. So many kids got a wonderful introduction to horses, teamwork, and leadership through the drill team.” If the team is invited to participate in the parade next year, Sue and Dunny will be ready. “The five and a half mile route seemed shorter than I expected,” says Sue, adding with a laugh, “but waving for that long was tiring…”
Every Pop of a Champagne Cork was followed by cheers, applause, and shouts of “Happy New Year” at Sierra Starr Vineyard’s annual sabering event. Guests tasted bubblies and watched winemaker Jack Starr open bottles with a 16-inch saber. “Master sommeliers have used shoes, spoons, and even an iPad instead of a saber,” says Jack. Sabering or sabrage is a French tradition of removing the tip of a champagne bottle by swiping a saber along the bottle’s seam until it hits the lip at the bottle’s tip. The pressure inside the bottle causes the tip of the glass and cork to shoot off together. “You definitely want only one projectile,” he laughed. Jack says he and his parents, Phil and Anne, organize the annual event because “it’s fun, entertaining, and ceremonial…”
Kenneth Brady Knows What He Likes. He was at JC Penny last week returning a gift he’d bought for his wife Dorene. “I bought this necklace for her this year,” Kenneth told me. “Apparently, I bought the exact same necklace for her last year. At least I’m consistent.” Did the 88-year-old Rough & Ready resident buy a different necklace when he returned the other? Kenneth says, “Nope. I’ll let her pick out her own jewelry from now on…”
There Was a Cornish Christmas Vendor who drew large crowds as he exhibited his talents: local Glass Blower Jeff Petty. He has worked glass blowing booths at three to four holiday celebrations each week for 15 years. “Some people look for my booth and tell me the majority of their Christmas tree ornaments are from me,” says Jeff. “If someone, especially a child, really pays attention while I work, I’ll occasionally give them the ornament free if they return after it cools. I’ve got to make a living, but it’s also really fun to give things away…”
Jeff Had an Encounter with a Magician who wanted to purchase a $40 glass wand Jeff had created. “When the magician tapped his fist with the wand, a silver dollar fell to the ground,” recalls Jeff. “He tapped his hand again, and another silver dollar popped out. He asked if that was enough money to buy it, and I laughed, ‘The wand is obviously magic, so now I’m not selling it!” The magician eventually used the wand to conjure two $20 bills…
“I Was Having Breakfast at the Nevada City Classic Cafe on Broad Street,” says Kathy Hillis. “Tim, the parking meter ticket man, came into the restaurant and told everyone he wasn’t going to start monitoring the meters until 10 am, giving everyone a heads up. I thought that was a kind and charitable act. Love our little town…!”
But Later, Confusion Resulted in Controversy when parking tickets were issued in NevCity the Monday after Christmas. It was a holiday – wasn’t it? After all, city hall was closed. But apparently it was not a holiday, per city rules. “You would only know that if you researched it on the city’s website, and it took me a while to find that information,” admits NevCity Police Chief Dan Foss, who voided a dozen parking tickets after the misunderstanding. Good news: a long-term solution is in the works. Chief Dan says, “We are going to put QR codes on all parking meters so it will be easy to determine which days are exempt from parking enforcement…”
Westamerica Bank has been named by Newsweek as the Best Small Bank in California. Best Bank winners were selected from among 4,800 financial institutions and judged on more than 30 factors, including customer service and overall health of the bank. Westamerica is a regional community bank with more than 80 branches – including the Brunswick Basin and Penn Valley – in 21 Northern and Central California counties…
“An Optimist Stays Up Until Midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” – William Vaughn (1915 — 1977), journalist and author…