It’s a Secret — and You’re in on It! Lou Conter will celebrate his 102nd birthday September 13, and you are invited to send birthday wishes to the World War II veteran. As most know, our hometown hero survived the bombing of the USS Arizona and attack on Pearl Harbor; he later became a pilot and was shot down twice over enemy territory. “Everyone can join in by sending birthday wishes to Lou in care of The Union and those wishes will be published the day of his birthday,” says fellow veteran Mike Hauser, who is American Legion Adjutant. “You can email to news@theunion.com with “Birthday Wish” in the subject line, or drop off your birthday message in person, or send it via USPS to The Union, 464 Sutton Way, Grass Valley 95945. On behalf of all veterans and those serving, we appreciate the community making the effort to honor this guy!” Deadline is September 11 so all is ready for publication on Lou’s birthday. Lou’s daughter, Lou Ann, says he reads The Union every morning. “He will see every birthday wish and be so touched,” she promises. “This will be amazing!” To keep the secret hush-hush, Lou Ann diabolically plans to somehow “misplace” the newspaper that includes today’s Lowdown…
The First “First Responder Therapy Dog” is winning hearts. The Bernedoodle puppy Bennett, aka Benny, reported for duty last month. The GVPD is the first local law enforcement agency to initiate a therapy dog program as part of its wellness initiative. Once he’s received all his puppy vaccinations, Benny’s therapy dog training and certification is expected to take 12-18 months. “In addition to being a presence inside the police department, Benny will also play an integral role in our engagement efforts within the community,” says GVPD Chief Alex Gammelgard. “The public should expect to see him at many public events where the Grass Valley Police Department has a footprint…”
Problem Solved. There was quite the hullabaloo when a utility box was placed in front of the plaque honoring the late US Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens. Stevens, who was born in GeeVee, was killed in the 2012 Benghazi attack. The plaque affixed to a wall of downtown Stevens Court (also affectionately known as Ambassador Alley) was partially blocked for a few weeks by the box and unsightly orange snow fencing. Angry Facebook posters called the misstep “disrespectful” and “disgusting.” Here’s the back story. “The city knew a new utility box would be installed there, so we worked with the original stakeholders for the plaque. We developed plans to move the plaque appropriately,” explains City Manager Tim Kiser. “But the box arrived and was installed months earlier than scheduled. The plaque has been relocated to a spot in full view.” The area will look more proper and dignified once the orange fencing is removed, and Stevens and his contributions to our country will be forever recognized in his home town…
When Ed Scofield Steps Down as Nevada County Supervisor for the 2nd District next year, he will have served our community for a whopping 49 years. Ed was elected to the Grass Valley City Council in 1975. In 1982, he was appointed CEO of the NevCo Fairgrounds, a position he held for 26 years. He retired as fairgrounds CEO in 2008, the same year he was elected to the Board of Supervisors. “I will miss the excitement of being a county supervisor and being in the heart of county business,” says Ed. “I hope my successor is someone who represents the Second District well, which is one of the reasons I’ve endorsed Jeff Pettitt…”
Three Candidates plan to run for election to succeed Ed; two of their announcements have already been covered in The Union. Jeff Pettitt is a former Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain. Another who has publicly declared his candidacy is Jason Tedder, who ran for NevCo Clerk-Recorder in 2022. A third candidate throwing his hat in the political ring for the first time is Robb Tucker, whose family owned and operated Forest Springs Mobile Home Park for 50 years before selling it two years ago. “I’m as local as local gets,” says Robb, who will announce his candidacy next week. “My birth certificate from 1972 lists ‘Residence-Highway 49 South’ as my place of birth, and ‘next to Golden Chain Motel’ in the spot where a street address should be…”
Nevada County Is Number One not only in California, but in the entire NATION, for its number of Firewise communities. The national Firewise USA® program helps neighbors organize and take action to decrease their risk of wildfire, earning that neighborhood the status of a Firewise® Site. NevCo boasts 92 Firewise communities. “Living in a small rural county, residents know we must get involved to get these projects done,” says Fire Safe Council of Nevada County Executive Director Jamie Jones. “Being number one is more than just the ranking. It really shows the spirit of resilience that is unique to Nevada County. We outrank counties with much bigger populations and I get asked about how to replicate this energy all the time. It is just part of what is special about this area…”
The Fire Safe Council can help your neighborhood get involved. Firewise Coordinator Pat Leach says the process is relatively simple, and there is assistance available. “First, contact us at FWC@areyoufiresafe.com. Host a 90 minute educational gathering with your neighbors. Determine the boundary of your Firewise Community, and complete the application process,” says Pat. “We’re always happy to help folks get involved…”
The Penn Valley Community Foundation hosts a 1950-60’s Rock’N Dance Party fundraiser 5-9PM September 16 at Western Gateway Park. It’s part of its multi-year effort to build a 10,000-square-foot community center on five acres along Spenceville Road, with a ground-breaking ceremony scheduled next year. The goal is a state-of-the-art facility that includes a theatre, green rooms, two high-tech meeting rooms, commercial kitchen, banquet hall, and outdoor pavilions. The fundraiser will feature classic cars, food trucks, silent auction and dancing to the Todd Morgan & the Emblems band. $25 tix at www.PennValleyCF.org…
Another Fine Fundraiser is the spaghetti dinner and bingo night 6-8PM September 29 at Alta Sierra Country Club to support a new safe house managed by Women of Worth (WOW). WOW is the nonprofit established in 2001 to provide emergency services/housing for women and children escaping domestic violence and human trafficking. “Our new safe house is in need of renovations, as it is a fixer upper,” says WOW Executive Director Cinnamon Danielson. “The fundraiser will help offset the cost of our safe house expenses.” Once ready to welcome residents, the six-bedroom house will support up to 18 people. Tix to the fundraiser, which include dinner and a bingo card, are $25 (www.WomenofWorth.org) if purchased by September 25…
”At Age 20, we worry about what others think of us. At age 40, we don’t care what they think of us. At age 60, we discover they haven’t been thinking of us at all.” – From the nationally-syndicated Ask Ann Landers newspaper column penned by Ruth Crowley and Eppie Lederer…
Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County.