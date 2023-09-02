It’s a Secret — and You’re in on It! Lou Conter will celebrate his 102nd birthday September 13, and you are invited to send birthday wishes to the World War II veteran. As most know, our hometown hero survived the bombing of the USS Arizona and attack on Pearl Harbor; he later became a pilot and was shot down twice over enemy territory. “Everyone can join in by sending birthday wishes to Lou in care of The Union and those wishes will be published the day of his birthday,” says fellow veteran Mike Hauser, who is American Legion Adjutant. “You can email to news@theunion.com with “Birthday Wish” in the subject line, or drop off your birthday message in person, or send it via USPS to The Union, 464 Sutton Way, Grass Valley 95945. On behalf of all veterans and those serving, we appreciate the community making the effort to honor this guy!” Deadline is September 11 so all is ready for publication on Lou’s birthday. Lou’s daughter, Lou Ann, says he reads The Union every morning. “He will see every birthday wish and be so touched,” she promises. “This will be amazing!” To keep the secret hush-hush, Lou Ann diabolically plans to somehow “misplace” the newspaper that includes today’s Lowdown…

The First “First Responder Therapy Dog” is winning hearts. The Bernedoodle puppy Bennett, aka Benny, reported for duty last month. The GVPD is the first local law enforcement agency to initiate a therapy dog program as part of its wellness initiative. Once he’s received all his puppy vaccinations, Benny’s therapy dog training and certification is expected to take 12-18 months. “In addition to being a presence inside the police department, Benny will also play an integral role in our engagement efforts within the community,” says GVPD Chief Alex Gammelgard. “The public should expect to see him at many public events where the Grass Valley Police Department has a footprint…”

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County.