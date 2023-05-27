The Team from Interfaith Food Ministry won top honors at the United Way Grills and Grilles BBQ competition. “There are usually eight or nine teams, but this year we were the only one,” says Rick Kahil, team leader of the busy BBQers. “We brought 450 spare ribs, 100 more than the capacity of our grill. We stacked them on top of each other and even shut down for 30 minutes so we could barbecue them all!” Although the lone BBQ booth ran out of ribs by 1:30, they received an engraved plaque proclaiming them champs. Says Rick, “We walked away as champions by default…”
Mortgage and Loan Advisor John Voter is as adept on the water as he is in the boardroom. John was featured in Western Outdoor News magazine holding the 16-pound trophy Mackinaw he caught and then released back into Donner Lake. The clever photo caption read, “No Voting Restriction at Donner…”
The 71st Strawberry Music Festival is in full swing at the NevCo Fairgrounds this weekend. In addition to four full days of music, Strawberry offers workshops, storytelling, arts and crafts, cowboy poetry, and more. Some performers and guests stay in RV’s, though most “rough it” in tents. The audience hails from far and wide, and many say the musical performances become secondary to the overall experience. There is even a code of ethics called “The Strawberry Way,” complete with written guidelines: “Kindness, respect, and consideration for others and our environment is the foundation of the festival,” “Recycle & Reuse!,” “Practice water conservation by limiting your showers to the ‘Strawberry 3-minute Shower,’” and “We always choose to leave the Nevada County Fairgrounds in better condition than when we arrived.” Perhaps I’ll see you at an impromptu late night jam session this weekend…
For LaVeta Nevius, the song Goodnight Sweetheart Goodnight holds special memories. It’s the song played at Lassen High School dances where she met her husband-to-be in 1957. “Mike and I were married in 1959,” says LaVeta. “We were still kids but we didn’t know it.” The two did everything together, including modeling for a 1958 Chevrolet print advertisement. Mike passed away in 2012, and Laveta keeps him close with some of his ashes in a “wearable urn” necklace. LaVeta now lives in NevCity near her son Kelly, who is the keyboard player in the local band Runnin’ 4 Cover. Since 2016, the band’s final song of every performance has been Goodnight Sweetheart Goodnight. “At the end of our 2016 New Year’s Eve gig, the band didn’t know what song to close with, so I suggested Goodnight Sweetheart,” recalls Kelly, who said the band had never practiced let alone played that tune. “I told the guys, ‘I’ll start and you all follow.’” LaVeta and Laura Bigham (wife of lead singer Ken Bigham) joined arms, swayed to the music, and kicked up their heels like chorus girls. Now, many years and renditions later, everyone in the audience joins in…
Asked the Secret to her happy marriage, 82-year-old LaVeta shares, “I would never say anything to Mike that I wouldn’t want him to say to me…”
More Than a Dozen Bands will perform during the June 2-4 fundraiser at the Washington Hotel in Li’l Town. “The three day benefit concert is to assist the Washington Hotel with the insane 308% increase in fire insurance this year,” explains hotel bartender Desireé Reuther, who says the annual premium went from $10,879 to $33,491. “As most people know, it is not sustainable for small businesses in rural areas to make these astronomical payments.” The fundraiser is free and open to the public; see details and schedules on the hotel’s Facebook page. The Washington Hotel is a designated National Historical Landmark, and for 165 years it has served as Li’l Town’s “living room.” The hotel has a GoFundMe account, all bands are graciously donating their time and talent, and many NevCo businesses have contributed raffle prizes and silent auction items…
Chloe Voss Will Receive the Girl Scout Gold Award next week during a Court of Honor Ceremony. The Gold Award is the highest honor presented in Girl Scouting, and fewer than 1% of Girl Scouts reach that level. Chloe’s Gold Award project was securing $1,700 worth of professional archery equipment and holding an archery training workshop last month for other teenagers, some of whom had never held a bow before. Chloe, a senior at Sierra Academy for Expeditionary Learning, says archery is both a physical and mental endeavor. “When you shoot, you don’t think about what’s going on around you,” Chloe says. “You think only about what’s in the moment.” Chloe’s project helped her hone skills such as public speaking, budgeting, and fundraising as she solicited donations, purchased equipment, and organized the archery workshop. Plus, her project is self-sustaining. “The equipment was donated to the Nevada County Sportsmen,” Chloe says, “and the club will host other archery clinics for youths…”
First Responders Received a Big “Thank You” from the Alta Sierra Property Owners Association (ASPOA). Each year, ASPOA hosts a luncheon for law enforcement and fire protection agencies, plus presents a quality of life donation to the fire station within Alta Sierra. This year’s donation was a professional outdoor grill to complement the last donation of a smoker and dual fuel barbecue. “The ‘ASPOA Thank Your First Responders’ luncheon honors our first responders and provides a casual social interaction with a focus on the guys on the line and not just the bosses,” says ASPOA Board Member Don Bessee, who created the event in 2018. “It’s an opportunity to talk with them outside of a fire or car accident scene…”
As a Child Growing Up on the South Yuba River, Mike Stewart had lots of rules that other kids didn’t have to follow. Mike, now the Washington Fire Department Chief, says two rules stuck with him and he routinely shares them with others. “I was told, ‘You can’t go barefoot until mom’s birthday,’ which is in early May. Also, ‘You can’t go down to the river until the Fourth of July,’” says Mike. “Number 2 is especially true this year! With the epic snowpack and the warmer weather, the already high river will increase its flow as snow melts and high country lakes start to spill.” Mike shared a photo of how a trained professional addresses the river this time of year. He’s wearing a helmet, personal flotation device, and thermal protection…
“Hardships Often Prepare Ordinary People for an extraordinary destiny.” – Clive Staples “C.S.” Lewis (1898-1963), British writer, scholar, and theologian…