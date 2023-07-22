Panoy Bistro across from Memorial Park is unique not only for its Lao Cuisine but also its quirky Whatzit Wednesday. For the past three or four years, locals bring to the bar on Wednesdays mysterious equipment and tools. The items may have been tucked away in a garage, forgotten in an attic, or discovered nearly buried in the desert. Between libations, the guessing and debating of “Whatzit?” ensues. Whatzit made of? Whatzit do? If the panel of experts is stumped by a diabolical device, the group turns to know-it-all Google...
Calling in Rich. A friend, who is close to retirement and dreads every day she continues to work, was hopeful as she bought lottery tickets last week. “The minute they call my winning numbers, I’m phoning my boss. Instead of calling in sick, I’ll be ‘Calling in rich…’”
NevCo’s National Night Out will be held 6-7:30PM Aug. 1 at Memorial Park. The Color Fun Run – when law enforcement, firefighters, families, and other guests are doused with colorful powder dye and then sprayed by a water hose atop a fire engine ladder – will occur around 6:30PM. National Night Out events across the country are free and promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. In GeeVee, we’ll enjoy informational booths, free hot dogs and snow cones, and live music. Show up with a boring white T-shirt, take a few laps in the Color Run, and leave with multi-colored skin, hair, and T-shirt…
The Annual Li’l Town Fire District Chicken BBQ Fundraiser takes place noon-6PM Aug. 5 across from the Washington Hotel. In addition to chicken and fixin’s (adults $15, kids $10), there will be live music, auctions, and raffles. “Last year we served 430 dinners,” says Washington Fire Chief Mike Stewart. “This year, we are ready for 450 people.” The event seems to get bigger and better as time passes. “No one remembers how many BBQs there have been,” says Chief Mike, “because it’s morphed too many times…”
Local Cartoonist Extraordinaire Bob “RL” Crabb designs the logo for posters advertising the fundraiser and T-shirts sold at the event. His first was in 2002 and his latest design features the fire district’s new ATV (see photos). “I started doing the shirt designs around the turn of the century at the urging of Mama Su,” says Bob, referring to Li’l Town resident Mama Su Morgan DeCorte, who was a revered local institution before she passed away in 2010. “In the beginning, they left the details to me as long as there was a chicken fireman and the motto, ‘Never lost a foundation yet.’ These days, they usually pick the theme, as with the new all-terrain vehicle they recently acquired. I know how stretched for funds they are in Little Town, and I’m glad I can help them make a few bucks…”
Nevada County Firefighters Local 3800 hosts a fundraiser noon-5PM Sat. Jul. 29 at which firefighters will shave their heads for a good cause. Locks will be lopped on firefighter tops at NevCity’s old fire station, 420 Broad St. The fundraiser is a St. Baldrick’s event to support childhood cancer research; it’s the local firefighters union’s seventh fundraiser of its kind. “You can shave your head or pledge money in the name of someone who’s having their head shaved, but we’ll gladly accept your donations either way,” says NevCo Consolidated Division Chief Pat Sullivan, who is organizing the fundraiser. “Our goal is $5,000 this year. Over the past seven years, we have raised more than $45,000 for the cause.” Visit www.StBaldricks.org/events/NevadaCountyFire23 or email Pat at pjss_1960@yahoo.com...
NevCo Consolidated Lieutenant Mathew Schaake is one of several firefighters who has agreed to have his head shaved. “It’s for a great charity and shows how Local 3800 cares about giving back,” says Mathew, who has willingly gone from bushy to bald at each of the seven St. Baldrick’s events in NevCity. “My wife can’t wait for this hair to be off my head. She says it gets everywhere all over the house. It grows back quickly though…”
The Rough & Ready Fire Protection District is making progress as it partners with neighboring fire districts to remain financially viable. An easy-peasy way to help is to volunteer at the R&R fire station’s baked potato Treat Street Booth at the NevCo Fair. (Sign up at www.rrvfd.com). No experience necessary, although knowing the difference between bacon bits and chives would help. “Bring gloves if you do ‘potato prep’ so your fingers don’t get pruney scrubbing all those potatoes,” says acting R&R fire chief/Penn Valley fire chief Don Wagner. “They go through 6,300 potatoes weighing 4,500 pounds, 800 pounds of sour cream, 400 pounds of margarine, 400 pounds of cheese, and 200 pounds of bacon bits, on average…”
Showings of “Who Is Sarah Kidder” have been extended at the NevCo Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum. The video’s run was slated to end last month, but it and an accompanying exhibit will be showcased through the summer. The production was created by the Nevada Union HS Broadcast Club, led by instructor Jason Searles, with support from Ramona Howard and Nevada County Media. The video is a light-hearted look at one of NevCo’s most prominent and often overlooked citizens, Sarah Kidder. She was a pioneering woman who became the first female railroad president in the world and ran the NCNG Railroad from 1901 to 1913, yet she did not support women’s right to vote because she believed a woman’s place was at home. “I am happy to report that nearly 5,000 people have seen the video and/or exhibit, which will stay up for the remainder of the season at the railroad museum,” says project director Pam Biery. The video is also available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/pIIYWupnlAI...
“Tact Is the Art of making a point without making an enemy.” – Sir Isaac Newton (1642-1727), British mathematician, physicist, astronomer, alchemist…
