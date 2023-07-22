Panoy Bistro across from Memorial Park is unique not only for its Lao Cuisine but also its quirky Whatzit Wednesday. For the past three or four years, locals bring to the bar on Wednesdays mysterious equipment and tools. The items may have been tucked away in a garage, forgotten in an attic, or discovered nearly buried in the desert. Between libations, the guessing and debating of “Whatzit?” ensues. Whatzit made of? Whatzit do? If the panel of experts is stumped by a diabolical device, the group turns to know-it-all Google...

Calling in Rich. A friend, who is close to retirement and dreads every day she continues to work, was hopeful as she bought lottery tickets last week. “The minute they call my winning numbers, I’m phoning my boss. Instead of calling in sick, I’ll be ‘Calling in rich…’”

Whatever your point, I’ll be your friend if you’ll send your newsy tidbits to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.