The Nevada County Concert Band will launch its 51st season of Pioneer Park Picnic Pops concerts this month with a performance called “Consider Yourself at Home.” (www.NCCB.org). “The June 25 concert features many home-grown soloists and ensembles, as well as familiar pop tunes, marches, big band numbers, and Broadway favorites,” says conductor Cheryl Woldseth. The second concert in the series also has an interesting theme. “Our July 23 concert is called our ‘Invitational,’ where we invite past members who moved locally or not so locally, and the band swells to over 100 members,” says NCCB Vice President Tim Proffitt. The Concert Band’s third concert at Pioneer Park is Aug. 27, and the band’s schedule also includes performances at GeeVee’s Fourth of July Celebration, NevCo Fair Aug. 12, and NevCity’s Constitution Day celebration Sept. 16. All NCCB concerts are uplifting, professional, and free…

If You Think Yoga Is Challenging, try it while floating on a stand up paddleboard. Jill Collard makes both possible and fun during her Enchanted Yogi lessons – no experience necessary. She holds classes on Rollins Lake Monday mornings, Scotts Flat Lake Sunday mornings, plus one evening class each month. “I am available for private classes and people can hire me to come out to other area lakes,” says the multi-talented Jill, who also performs in the local band Midnight Acoustic. “I supply everything you need, but people are welcome to use their own boards and receive a $10 discount.” Jill is SUP- and CPR-certified and insured. More info at www.EnchantedYogi.com. Jill says, “My two favorite parts about teaching this kind of yoga are being immersed in nature and the moment my students realize ‘I got this...!’”

Verily, greatness can and ought be shared at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.