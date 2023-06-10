The Nevada County Concert Band will launch its 51st season of Pioneer Park Picnic Pops concerts this month with a performance called “Consider Yourself at Home.” (www.NCCB.org). “The June 25 concert features many home-grown soloists and ensembles, as well as familiar pop tunes, marches, big band numbers, and Broadway favorites,” says conductor Cheryl Woldseth. The second concert in the series also has an interesting theme. “Our July 23 concert is called our ‘Invitational,’ where we invite past members who moved locally or not so locally, and the band swells to over 100 members,” says NCCB Vice President Tim Proffitt. The Concert Band’s third concert at Pioneer Park is Aug. 27, and the band’s schedule also includes performances at GeeVee’s Fourth of July Celebration, NevCo Fair Aug. 12, and NevCity’s Constitution Day celebration Sept. 16. All NCCB concerts are uplifting, professional, and free…
If You Think Yoga Is Challenging, try it while floating on a stand up paddleboard. Jill Collard makes both possible and fun during her Enchanted Yogi lessons – no experience necessary. She holds classes on Rollins Lake Monday mornings, Scotts Flat Lake Sunday mornings, plus one evening class each month. “I am available for private classes and people can hire me to come out to other area lakes,” says the multi-talented Jill, who also performs in the local band Midnight Acoustic. “I supply everything you need, but people are welcome to use their own boards and receive a $10 discount.” Jill is SUP- and CPR-certified and insured. More info at www.EnchantedYogi.com. Jill says, “My two favorite parts about teaching this kind of yoga are being immersed in nature and the moment my students realize ‘I got this...!’”
Two Buses Filled with Sierra College Students traveled to Ashland for a series of plays at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. The field trip was one of the college’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) courses which cater to students “50 and better.” The three-day excursion was hosted by instructor Dr. Terry McAteer and wife Liz, who have been attending The Bard of Avon’s festivals since 1979. This is the third year the couple organized the trip for Sierra College and its OLLI program. “Our first OLLI trip had 12 students, last year there were 36, and this year we had 72 people,” says Terry. “Ours is the same itinerary that Sun City Lincoln offers for $1,200, but OLLI charges only $400. It includes transportation, tickets, and several meals. I estimate that 95% of those on the trip had never been to a Shakespeare play but they always had it on their bucket list…”
Yvonne Roberson of Lake Wildwood was one of the NevCo guests who had never before experienced the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. “This could be my first of many more OLLI field trips to come,” says Yvonne, who was all smiles touring Ashland and watching performances. “My husband and I always wanted to go but we never got around to it. He died five years ago this month and I know he’s telling me, ‘Way to go..!’”
The Willo Steakhouse now boasts an inviting patio with a tranquil ambiance. “Relax and enjoy a cocktail in the garden with soft music before adjourning to the dining room,” suggests co-owner Mike Byrne. The 1,100-square foot outdoor space is named Alice’s Patio Garden in honor of co-owner Nancy Wilson’s sister Alice, a vivacious and beloved Willo server who passed away earlier this year. “Many of the furnishings, lighting, signs and other décor came from her garden,” explains Nancy, who often wears her sister’s jewelry to keep her close…
The Number 50 is special to owner Ken Paige and the gang at Friar Tuck’s Restaurant in NevCity. “This restaurant has a 50-year history, with it burning down halfway through its timeline,” says Ken. “People talk about their memories here every night, and the stories all have a real nice ‘love factor’ to them. This place is a rallying point for the community.” In honor of its 50th anniversary, Friar Tuck’s will host musical groups June 11-17 and offer 50% savings on fondue, plus other food and drink discounts. The restaurant will be closed Wednesday for a gala street party from 4-10PM, with cotton candy, popcorn, T-shirts, hats, prizes, games, and preview tastes of new menu and brunch items. About his restaurant and its Phoenix-like rise from the ashes, Ken says, “The blessing is we’re still here so we can host a street party and enjoy each other…”
There Are Only A Few Spots Remaining for golfers who want to compete in the annual Make A Wish Golf Tournament at Lake of the Pines golf course June 25, but there is lots of room for anyone who wants to enjoy a BBQ tri tip dinner, raffle, and live auction afterward. There is extra space because organizers Steve and Susie Walker have secured the main clubhouse for this year’s event, allowing them to host even more guests who want to help fund wishes for local children with critical illnesses (Facebook: “SteveAndSusieWalker”). “We also have a special VIP attending this year,” says Susie, “but you need to join us at dinner to find out who it is..!”
Two Local Real Estate Offices celebrated their merger with a chamber mixer at Coldwell Banker’s “Mother Ship,” the largest of its three offices. Kathy Papola and her Network Real Estate company are now part of Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty, which has blossomed to 85 Realtors. “It’s the perfect blend of two companies with similar cultures of supporting our clients, agents, and community,” says Coldwell Banker Grass Root Realty Broker/Owner Diann Patton. Diann and her team treated guests to classy appetizers from Back Porch Market and wine from Sierra Starr vineyards…
“Be Not Afraid of Greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon ‘em.” – William Shakespeare via Malvolio in Twelfth Night…