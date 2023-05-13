Jay Cooper Says living in NevCo has been the greatest ride of his life. Jay and his wife moved Thursday to Texas, one of many recent expatriates to view CA in their rear view mirror. “I want to thank everyone and all the organizations that offered me so many opportunities,” says Jay. He opened Jay’s Shoes in 1972, transitioned to VP of Sales and Promotions at KNCO Radio in 1978, and became Director of Public Relations and Customer Support at Reibes/Napa Auto Parts in 1996. Jay worked with countless nonprofits, and even found time to serve on the GeeVee City Council and Planning Commission in the 1970’s. Jay vows he is retiring, but you can bet he’ll find ways to contribute to his new community. “I will miss everyone,” says Jay. “Fort Worth can never replace Grass Valley…”
The Beam Easy Living Center is a family affair, and that will continue after it moves from 422 Henderson St. to a new GeeVee location. “We are selling the building,” says co-owner Bob Medlyn. “We moved here when we had 63 employees. Now we have 20, and we don’t need this much space.” Bob and wife Julie will continue working side by side as they have since 1998; they married the decade before. “We will still have a retail presence with vacuums and televisions, which doesn’t require a huge showroom,” Julie says. “We will continue to focus on what we do best, custom installation and service of all the great products we sell...”
Julie’s Parents, Mike and June Rough, started the business in 1979. The company has grown from installing central vacuum systems to include security systems, audio/video equipment, and more. “Over the years, a dozen family members spanning four generations have worked in the business. “All our employees are like family to us. Work is fun when you work with great people,” says Julie, whose father died last summer. “Carrying on my parents’ legacy is what I’m most passionate about. Just before dad passed from this earth, he was truly delighted to learn that his great-grandson had come to work for the Beam Team…”
St. Charles Place bar in Downieville has been a popular watering hole since it opened in 1849. “It could be the oldest continually-operating bar in California,” owner Jim Roos theorizes, and a cursory internet search indicates Jim is correct. Two funny bar signs proclaim: “Hangovers installed and serviced since 1999” and “Dogs welcome, people tolerated…”
NevCo Sheriff Shannan Moon wants jail inmates to leave incarceration poised for success. The jail offers a variety of free programs headed by volunteers: adult education, GED testing, Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, anger management, and even resume writing. “In addition, we have a jail exit form that IP’s — Incarcerated Persons — can request,” Sheriff Shannan says. “When they turn it in, it is sent to our re-entry group of employees from social services, behavioral health, and veterans’ services. Hopefully we can get the IP’s connected with some of these services before they are released. When not facing challenges such as addictions or housing issues, it is a good time to reach these inmates. We want to provide the resources that will help make them successful when they return to the community...”
Where in the World Is Izzy Martin? The former NevCo Supervisor joins fellow musicians and plays traditional Celtic tunes 5–8PM Thursdays at the National Exchange Hotel Bar. The Celtic Sessions are similar to what one would experience at a pub in Ireland or Scotland. “I play the penny whistle as well as the Irish flute and the bohdran (drum),” says Izzy. “I also sing. I started singing in the church choir with my family when I was four-years-old, began playing flute and piano at the age of eight, and never stopped.” After leaving the county government dais, Izzy was The Sierra Fund CEO for 18 years and was known as a fierce champion for the environment – when she called the governor or others in Sacramento’s halls of power, they immediately picked up the phone. Izzy says life is simple now: “I retired in December 2021 and have been gardening, hanging out with my children, playing music, and enjoying life…”
Enrique’s Is the Lounge and Event Center located in the GeeVee downtown restaurant space formerly known as Kane’s. It is operated by Henry Ramos, son of Maria Byers Ramos, who owns the building. Henry and Maria were busy greeting guests, serving, and bussing tables at the establishment’s grand opening last weekend. Enrique’s will be open to the public Wednesdays through Saturday evenings unless it is booked for private parties. The name Enrique’s has a Spanish flair but the menu is decidedly diverse. Henry says, “Our forté is globally-inspired small plates and handcrafted cocktails…”
“Never Apologize for Being Sensitive or Emotional. Let this be a sign that you’ve got a big heart and aren’t afraid to let others see it. Showing your emotions is a sign of strength.” – Britt Nicole (1984-), singer and songwriter…
Don’t be afraid to share your big heart and love for our humble hamlet. Send your news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.