Jay Cooper Says living in NevCo has been the greatest ride of his life. Jay and his wife moved Thursday to Texas, one of many recent expatriates to view CA in their rear view mirror. “I want to thank everyone and all the organizations that offered me so many opportunities,” says Jay. He opened Jay’s Shoes in 1972, transitioned to VP of Sales and Promotions at KNCO Radio in 1978, and became Director of Public Relations and Customer Support at Reibes/Napa Auto Parts in 1996. Jay worked with countless nonprofits, and even found time to serve on the GeeVee City Council and Planning Commission in the 1970’s. Jay vows he is retiring, but you can bet he’ll find ways to contribute to his new community. “I will miss everyone,” says Jay. “Fort Worth can never replace Grass Valley…”

The Beam Easy Living Center is a family affair, and that will continue after it moves from 422 Henderson St. to a new GeeVee location. “We are selling the building,” says co-owner Bob Medlyn. “We moved here when we had 63 employees. Now we have 20, and we don’t need this much space.” Bob and wife Julie will continue working side by side as they have since 1998; they married the decade before. “We will still have a retail presence with vacuums and televisions, which doesn’t require a huge showroom,” Julie says. “We will continue to focus on what we do best, custom installation and service of all the great products we sell...”

Don’t be afraid to share your big heart and love for our humble hamlet. Send your news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.