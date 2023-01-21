Lorraine Jewett
Special to The Union
It’s Not Funny that Colleen Bond fell while moving furniture, broke her femur, and needed hip replacement surgery. But it is ironic that Colleen had recently delivered a presentation at a Nevada County Falls Prevention Coalition summit about how to avoid that type of accident. Colleen is the director of the Forever Young Chorus, which is sponsored by the Falls Prevention Coalition (www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/1506). “Research shows that people who regularly engage in singing tend to have fewer falls, because singing prompts both sides of the brain to be active,” explains Colleen. “My fall wasn’t funny then, but it is a little funny now. I need to follow my own advice: be aware of your surroundings and slow down…!”
GeeVee’s BrewBilt Manufacturing has branched out from sales of beer-making equipment to brewing its own craft beers that are sold from Sacramento north to Lake Tahoe and Chico. Next up is the grand opening a BrewBilt craft beer tasting room in NevCity, complete with kitchen and an outdoor beer garden. “We will have the groundbreaking within two weeks,” says BrewBilt COO Bennett Buchanan, “and we hope to open the tasting room by May.” BrewBilt hosted a Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Mixer Thursday. “We hoped for the largest ever turnout at a chamber mixer,” says Bennett. “Who doesn’t want to attend a mixer at a brewery…?
Pete Prichard Has Been Racing Motorcycles since 1970, more than 52 years in all. “I began riding because my friend Paul Orlandi encouraged me,” says Pete, “and I became more motivated about racing after winning my first trophy in 1973.” That trophy still claims a prominent place on the dresser Pete shares with his wife Linda, and he’s won hundreds more. Pete currently rides his KTM 200, 250, or 300 dirt bike depending if the event is a cross country, enduro or desert competition. “I feel honored to still compete as a Pioneer, which is the class for riders 70-year-old or older,” says Pete, who recently celebrated his 75th birthday. “I plan to continue racing as long as I feel that I can compete with my fellow racers…”
Sonia Jenkins Was Chosen to meet with one of the head honchos at Raymond James Financial while attending the 2022 Chairman’s Council Retreat. Sonia was among the top 100 Raymond James advisors – only seven of them women – who gathered at Chicago’s Ritz Carlton. From that elite group, Sonia was one of eight selected to privately dine with Jodi Perry, Raymond James Independent Contractors Division President. “It was such an honor to spend time with other advisors, sharing ideas and refining our businesses,” says Sonia, partner/CEO and branch manager of Owens Estate & Wealth Strategies Group in GeeVee. Our community is cheering the career success of this former Nevada Union cheerleader, wife, and mother of two busy teenagers…
Bumper Sticker on a Well-Used Farm Truck: My other car is a wheelbarrow…
John and Carol Volz Have Turned their Home into a performing arts venue of sorts, with all proceeds donated to local charities. John and Carol have a large yard at their NevCity house, where they erect a stage, set up chairs, and hold fun evening concerts complete with a sumptuous BBQ dinner. They’ve held two events so far. “Staying connected to the community after retirement is important to me,” says John, who recently handed over the reins to Volz Bros. Auto to his son John Jr. ““Sharing music and food while supporting our local nonprofits is important to Carol and me.” The Volz’s backyard concerts have raised $5,000 for Hospice of the Foothills and $5,700 for the Bear Yuba Land Trust…
Ed and Bernadette Sylvester Have Traveled to more than 130 countries, some for vacations and others so Ed could reach his goal of completing marathons on all seven continents. Ed and Bernadette recently returned from a three-week trip to Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. “The people in Saudi Arabia are the most friendly and hospitable that we have every encountered,” says Ed, “and the countries themselves, especially Qatar, are booming with beautiful architecture, new tourist facilities, and spectacular airports. The one photo I missed taking was a Saudi woman running a back hoe on a construction site!” The Sylvesters traveled from deserts to city centers brimming with camel and fish markets. “We saw no graffiti anywhere, no homeless, no crime, and their religion is paramount to most,” adds Bernadette. “Once again, we found ‘Adventure travel is the champagne of life…’”
The Traditional Food Was Excellent, Ed and Bernadette continue, with interesting spice combinations. But if you want fast food, Ed says, “KFC, Subway, TGI Friday, Starbucks, and more are everywhere…!”
Quotable Quotes from Delicate Flowers I met on a recent cruise in balmy, warm weather: “It’s odd how we all love to get in the pool to cool off, but we run for cover if it starts to drizzle;” and “I have a scar from every vacation I’ve ever taken;” and finally, “Get a porter, not a hernia..!”
The Latest Fundraiser at NevCity’s Northridge Restaurant will benefit Deer Creek School’s Parent-Teacher Club. From 5-8:30PM Monday, 10% of purchases will be donated to the PTC which funds programs such as music, poetry, and STEAM. Dinner Night Out Coordinator Shiree Swenson says, “Take a night off cooking to eat out or order to go for a great cause..!”
Happy 22nd Anniversary to the NevCity Northridge and thank you for decades of giving back to the community, Money Monir.
“I Have Found that If You Love Life, life will love you back.” – Arthur Rubinstein (1887-1982), Polish-American Pianist…