Lorraine Jewett: ‘Long Live the Sawdust Queen’

Kudos to Us. Holding local coronavirus infections to low levels is a testament to the discipline, sense of responsibility, and care and concern we feel for each other, as our community adheres to physical/social distance guidelines…

Easter Church Celebrations were online — and steadfast — in the wake of the coronavirus. Pastor Ron Thompson at Twin Cities Church greeted the congregation online with, “I hope you feel at home with us today. Oh, you ARE at home…”

Retired Restaurateur Sandi Kubich loves serving her scrumptious Easter yummies each year to a large group of family and friends. This year it was to-go style. Sandi prepared ham, fixin’s and dessert for more than a dozen people, including her 94-year-old grandmother Edna Sirago (widow of Bill Sirago, who owned the popular GeeVee watering hole Bunce’s Place). “I set up two tables in grandma’s garage,” says Sandi, “and everyone picked up their dinners in big bags with their names written on them, with the food panned up and ready to go just like a take-out restaurant…”

Quarantine Cuisine. Some people are mastering kitchen skills or making recipes they previously didn’t have time to tackle, such as home-made butter. But it’s not for everyone. One friend insisted the kitchen should be reserved only for “special occasions.” To which another friend replied, “At our house, I don’t know how that place stays in business…”

Cindi Anderson, author of the book “From the Woods” that chronicles NevCo’s timber industry, is already working on two sequels. Clay Allen, one of the timbermen profiled in Cindi’s book, still works at Robinson Enterprises after more than 50 years. Clay presented Cindi with a unique T-shirt he designed that reads, “Long Live the Sawdust Queen…”

It Has Happened Elsewhere, and it could happen here: Law enforcement and other first responders exposed to the coronavirus while in the line of duty. The Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council is spearheading a fundraising effort to pay for hotel rooms and other temporary lodging for first responders who may have been exposed to the virus and don’t want to endanger their families at home. You can help by donating at http://www.NCLawFire.org or mailing a check to NCLFC at PO Box 3265, Grass Valley 95945…

Lee Hudson, known for wearing iconic turbans and scarves and founding “The Group for Alternatives to Spreading Poisons,” really walks the walk. She hasn’t used a clothes dryer nor dishwasher since 1982 (“Saves energy!”). Lee has never owned a microwave (“Microwaved food is like eating paste”). Lee gave up paper towels, tissues, and napkins (“A handkerchief will do”) and she shuns plastic and aluminum products. The 84-year-old super environmentalist says, “I carry my own silverware and dishes to buffets and potlucks so I don’t have to use plastic or paper or create garbage…”

An Enriching Option during these stay-at-home days is “going” back to school. Sierra College has long offered Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes (OLLI) classes, which are courses for adults over age 50 with no tuition, no credits, no assignments and no grades. Six NevCo Campus instructors are teaching 16 classes this month and next. Enrollment has jumped from 30-40 students during on-campus courses to more than 175 for some online classes. Additional virtual OLLI courses are scheduled this summer. Go to http://www.sierracollege.edu and search the term OLLI…

Dr. Terry McAteer, retired NevCo Superintendent of Schools, and his wife/certified teacher Liz McAteer are teaching several OLLI courses. Liz’s classes focus on literature. Terry’s courses are eclectic: the etiquette of dueling, the Transcontinental Railroad, or the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. “I have more than 25 students who live at Eskaton Village,” says Terry. “They are shut in their rooms with three meals delivered daily, with very little interaction except for my weekly class.” Al and Joan Dayton, both 89, are thankful for the intellectual diversion offered by Terry’s classes. “We’re all tuned in, he’s talking to us in real time, and we can ask him questions. It’s fascinating…”

Congrats to Northern Sierra Propane, celebrating its 30th year in business. Owner Ed Rogers sends a big Thank You to clients: “We’ve been successful for 30 years because we’ve always made our customers our number one priority…”

Keep On Keepin’ On: As the legendary boxer, activist and philanthropist Muhammad Ali (1942-2016) recommended, “Don’t count the days, make the days count…”

I’m counting on you to send your happy happenings to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com