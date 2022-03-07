Lori Steele declares for Nevada County sheriff
Lori Steele on Monday filed paperwork to run for Nevada County sheriff.
Steele, of Cedar Ridge, will face incumbent Sheriff Shannan Moon for the job on the June 7 ballot. Moon and Steele as of Monday were the only candidates who had declared for the position. The deadline to declare is 5 p.m. Friday.
Steele is a former Sonoma County correctional deputy.
Moon was the top vote-getter in a three-way primary in 2018, and then defeated her opponent in the general election that year. She is in her first term.
