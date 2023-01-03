The Nevada County Planning Department released the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project on Dec. 16, 2022. The Final EIR includes formal responses to public comments submitted regarding the Draft EIR.
The next step will be for the Nevada County Planning Commission to hold a public hearing on the final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) “no sooner than February 2023,” according to officials.
A date for the public hearing on the final EIR has not been scheduled.
"After a thorough and scientific analysis of the potential environmental impacts, the independent experts hired by Nevada County concluded in the final EIR there are no significant impacts on the environment – including air and water quality. This report, along with the County’s favorable independent economic study, paves the way for a vote by the Board of Supervisors early next year," Jarryd Gonzales a spokesperson for Rise Gold Corp said.
After the public has had an opportunity to comment on the final EIR, the Planning Commission will make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors about the project.
“Reopening the Idaho-Maryland Mine has always been about more than creating hundreds of good-paying jobs, increasing fire safety, and boosting the local economy - it is about building an environmentally conscious state-of-the-art mine worthy of its community.”
Previous concerns about the environmental issues due to the Idaho-Maryland mine include the dewatering of the existing underground mine workings and how that will effect the wells of local residents, as well as air, noise, traffic concerns.
Gary Pierazzi from The Wells Coalition appealed to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors identifying many uncertainties in the draft EIR, which resembles the final EIR: “We are appealing to you to require protection for all wells with a domestic well monitoring plan before the Draft EIR is finalized and prior to any dewatering of the mine.”
“Even the hydrologist who prepared the hydrology computer model for the current Draft EIR, told the NID board of directors ‘With fractured rock there will always be uncertainty and during my career there won’t be any 100% confidence in predictions,’” Pierazzi said.
In addition, an independent economic study on the proposed Idaho-Maryland mine was conducted by Robert D. Niehaus, Inc. (RDN) to estimate the economic and fiscal impacts on local businesses, residential property values, utility providers, public services, and tax revenues at the request of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.
A webinar reviewing the Economic Impact Report was held on Dec. 15, 2022 with various reactions from residents and groups such as the Community Environmental Advocates (CEA) and the Wells Coalition.
“We are grateful to the County for commissioning an independent economic report, which provided a useful framework for assessing the impacts,” said Ralph Silberstein, President of CEA Foundation. “It corrected some of Rise Gold’s most outrageous claims... During the webinar, Silberstein noted that RDN downgraded Rise Gold’s local spending projections, adjusting initial claims of generating over $12.5M a year to just under $5M. Similarly, assertions about generating 300 ‘indirect’ jobs were reduced to 163 jobs.”
”This report is in no way conclusive,” stated Jim Steinmann, Founder of Steinmann Facility, Planning and Project Management. ”Benefits to the community are substantially overstated, the costs of operations are understated, and the risks are ignored. For instance, over half the workers would likely be commuters sharing rental housing. Only a fraction of their spending would stay in the County.”
Looking ahead, there is also a chance that the mine will not produce gold for the 80 years projected, so the project could be abandon according to the Economic Impact Report according to the webinar provided by RDN on Dec. 15.
If the Board of Supervisors does approve the proposal from Rise Gold Corp., plans for construction and hiring would most likely begin in the future.
A project timeline that outlines the complete EIR process can be found at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3195/Idaho-Maryland-Mine---Rise-Grass-Valley. Written comments may be submitted at the link above.
The proposed project would be located on two properties owned by Rise Grass Valley, which are referred to as the Brunswick Industrial Site and the Centennial Site. As proposed, the project would be comprised of approximately 175 total surface acres and approximately 2,585 subsurface acres to which the applicant retains the mineral rights.
All comments received at any point will be included in the public record for consideration by the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors. Public comments will also be accepted at future Public Hearings with the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors.
Where to Find the Final EIR
The public can review the Final EIR at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise. Printed copies are available at the Nevada County Planning Department, the Madelyn Helling Library, and the Grass Valley Library.