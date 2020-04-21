Longtime Nevada County natives launch comedy podcast on navigating the world of dating while under quarantine

LEARN MORE Podcast: “Dating When the World Is Gonna End” A dating, relationships and positivity podcast during the COVID-19 quarantine Hosts: Anabella Funk and Mia Coffin Sound Design and Music: Evan Rashby Podcast can be found on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts For more information visit http://www.LockItDownProductions.com and on Instagram @lockitdownproductions

Both back in their childhood homes due to COVID-19, two Nevada County women in their early 20s have launched a new podcast, “Dating When the World Is Gonna End,” which can now be found on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts.

Best friends since the first grade, Anabella Funk and Amelia Coffin, now both 21, found themselves back in their home town with free time and a desire to collaborate on a project that would promote authentic connections during this time of isolation for many. Sequestered in their own homes, the friends occasionally drive by each other’s houses and wave.

“Throughout my whole life, Mia is the one I’ve always turned to when it comes to relationships — I’ve always appreciated her brutal honesty,” said Funk. “But with the pandemic we began to ask ourselves, ‘How do we even navigate dating in this new reality?’”

“People need connection, especially when you can’t see others in person,” said Coffin. “We wanted to come up with one thing we could do each week to try to stay positive. Now — more than ever — it’s important to say positive. This is a comedy podcast, because in these trying times it’s so important to be able to laugh. It’s important to note that some content is only suitable for mature audiences.”

A filmmaker, Funk was forced fly home from Mumbai, India, where she had been working on a documentary on education within the caste system. Coffin had been studying early childhood development and Spanish at California State University Channel Islands in Ventura.

Produced by their female-run company, Lock it Down Productions, the duo’s goal for the podcast was to focus on relationships, dating and positivity “when the world may or may not be ending.” They will also focus on helping local businesses survive by sharing updates and available services. High school friend and musician Evan Rashby, who is also home from college, has composed and provided all the music for the show.

Each week a guest is invited to share their personal experiences. Recently, Funk’s former roommate from Mumbai — a young woman born in Delhi — talked about dating in the densely populated city and daily life in India while living alone in a small apartment under a pandemic lockdown. She opens up about missing even the most basic human connections.

Another episode focuses on the trials and tribulations of a newlywed couple who have suddenly found themselves locked in a one-bedroom apartment in the Bay Area. A third features a woman’s experiences of dating while in her early 70s and marrying at 74.

“Dating was hard enough before the world felt like it was ending,” said Coffin. “We see this as a chance to get better at verbalizing our feelings — at this point we only have our words.”

“Ultimately, we’re looking at how we can be intimate when we can’t be close,” said Funk. “One thing we’ve noticed in these crazy times is that now more than ever people are looking for love. It seems like more people are committing and getting into serious relationships for the first time. If they see someone face to face, then they’re more likely commit because they’ll have to be quarantined. These are crazy times and we’re all dealing with this together. We just wanted to figure out a way to live with a little bit of normalcy, and offer support and positivity. I’m so grateful I get to do this with my best friend.”

