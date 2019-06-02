Logging friendship: Nevada City logging company volunteers to move three 30-foot pine logs at Nevada County museum

In a bind, Les Martin felt grateful to have a friend nearby.

After a neighboring campground cut down dead trees near the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad and Transportation Museum’s property, the organization needed some way to move them.

Martin, a volunteer for the museum, asked Dennis Elliot of Nevada City’s Dennis Elliot and Daughters Logging company to help.

On May 14, Elliot operated a self-loading truck to place three 30-foot logs onto a railroad logging car, where it now sits.

“The guy is just really, really amazing with his crane,” said Martin. The volunteer said Elliot took the dead trees threatening the rail, placed them on his truck and put them on a display track at the museum.

Although Martin didn’t know how much the two-hour volunteer work would have cost, museum volunteer Tom Davisson said it could have been expensive.

“A truck of that size and the operator would not come free,” said Davisson.

Moving the logs helped the museum become safer and more aesthetically pleasing, said Davisson.

The two volunteers were happy with Elliot’s generosity.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had civic-minded people who are engaged in private professions,” said Davisson.

Martin agreed.

“Things came together and he was happy to contribute,” said Martin. “He’s logged in the area for many years.”

