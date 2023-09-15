IMG_4657 (1) (1)

Mrs. Grijalva kicked off the school year with the first Bearcat of Character assembly, highlighting the importance of being Responsible, Respectful, and Ready Bearcats. The assembly, led by middle school Leadership students, set the tone for the new year with an abundance of games and excitement.

 Courtesy photo

Submitted to The Union

Union Hill is thrilled to announce the newest addition to our school community, Mrs. Megan Grijalva, as our new principal. We are excited to welcome Mrs. Grijalva as a Bearcat and are confident that her extensive experience in education will bring a fresh perspective to our school. Hailing from the Central Valley, Mrs. Grijalva comes to us with a background as both a High School and Elementary administrator. Her passion for fostering a positive and safe learning environment, along with her dedication to collaboration and communication, align perfectly with our school’s values.