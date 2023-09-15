Union Hill is thrilled to announce the newest addition to our school community, Mrs. Megan Grijalva, as our new principal. We are excited to welcome Mrs. Grijalva as a Bearcat and are confident that her extensive experience in education will bring a fresh perspective to our school. Hailing from the Central Valley, Mrs. Grijalva comes to us with a background as both a High School and Elementary administrator. Her passion for fostering a positive and safe learning environment, along with her dedication to collaboration and communication, align perfectly with our school’s values.
Already making a remarkable impact, Mrs. Grijalva kicked off the school year with our first Bearcat of Character assembly, highlighting the importance of being Responsible, Respectful, and Ready Bearcats. The assembly, led by middle school Leadership students, set the tone for the new year with an abundance of games and excitement. Mrs. Grijalva’s leadership is already fostering a sense of unity and enthusiasm among our students and staff, and we are eager to see the positive transformations she will bring. As we look ahead to the coming year, we are confident that under Mrs. Grijalva’s guidance, our Bearcats will continue to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.
As Superintendent Dr. Andy Parsons states, “In the short time Principal Grijalva has been at Union Hill, she has embraced the unique characteristics of being a Bearcat. Moreover, her experience, sense of humor and her passion for students demonstrates incredible leadership to support our staff and families moving forward.”