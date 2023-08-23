This is the story of the day when the Tack Room bar in Penn Valley served as a wedding venue, when a 68-year-old woman embarked on her first marriage and a 69-year-old biker married for the fourth time, and when wedding guests — including dozens of E Clampus Vitus members – began drinking at 6 a.m. The event also featured an homage to the number seven. As one wedding guest proclaimed, “The day will live in infamy!”

Let’s meet our newlyweds:

