This is the story of the day when the Tack Room bar in Penn Valley served as a wedding venue, when a 68-year-old woman embarked on her first marriage and a 69-year-old biker married for the fourth time, and when wedding guests — including dozens of E Clampus Vitus members – began drinking at 6 a.m. The event also featured an homage to the number seven. As one wedding guest proclaimed, “The day will live in infamy!”
Let’s meet our newlyweds:
Peggy (McClenthen) Parker is a gal who doesn’t sweat the small stuff. She lost her cashier job of two decades when Kmart closed, but she never doubted she’d be hired by Target.
“I told them after 20 years, my car already knows the route from my house to this building,” Peggy told them, “so you have to hire me.”
Phillip Parker is an old-fashioned, unflappable guy. He grew up on a Missouri pig farm and doesn’t own a cell phone, let alone a computer. He has been a Clamper for 32 years. His hair hangs past his waist when it’s not tied in his customary single braid off his right shoulder. He’s ridden Harley Davidson bikes for more than 40 years.
The couple have known each other for 30 years, but their paths crossed only occasionally at various Northern California happenings.
Seven years ago, Peggy went to the Tack Room to meet her mom. She recognized Phillip, who promptly asked her out on a date.
“I actually said ‘yes’ the first time but he didn’t hear me,” said Peggy. “So then I held him off for a while until I had a weak moment.”
“I was persistent,” he said. “I’m confident. I knew I’d win. I’m a Valentine’s Day baby and an Aquarius.”
Their first date was a motorcycle ride to the little town of Washington.
“It was a test ride,” explains Phillip. “I had to see if I was going to have to pull over and chew her out for wigging on a corner,” he said, explaining how he assesses the skills of his motorcycle passengers. “She passed with flying colors.”
Their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship, and eventually, they talked of marriage. When the couple attended a black powder shooting event in Genoa, Nevada last October, Peggy telephoned every town within 100 miles searching for a city hall where they could obtain a marriage license and conduct a wedding. No luck.
“We never had a plan,” explained Phillip, “but our plan was not to have a plan.”
Peggy mentioned her unsuccessful telephone marathon to Tack Room owner Barbara Martinez, who suggested, “Why not have it here?”
That settled, another friend offered his services.
“Rick Foster chimed in that he just received papers that allow him to officiate weddings,” said Phillip. “He went out to his truck and got the papers to prove it.”
The next decision was setting the date. The couple wanted to honor their seven years of dating with a tribute to the number seven.
“So we got married on 7-7-2023, and you’ll notice 2023 adds up to seven,” said Phillip. “The ceremony was at seven in the morning. We said ‘I do’ at 7:27. Afterwards, we drank shots of Seagram’s 7.”
When the wedding procession began, the crowd hummed in unison, “Here Comes the Bride.”
Facing the bride and groom in the middle of the bar, Foster began reciting his script for the ceremony. He soon realized he should have done a little proofreading.
“Some lines got duplicated and I repeated myself,” said Foster. “I’d say, ‘Oops, I already said that.’”
Guests laughed out loud. Among the 75 revelers, Phillip’s brethren had turned out in force. Universal Life Church Reverend Foster saw a sea of E Clampus Vitus red and black as he addressed the crowd.
“Red shirts everywhere. Peggy in a beautiful red dress,” recalled Foster. “It was so unique. It was their day.”
“I received a lot of compliments on my dress,” said Peggy. “When I was asked what I was wearing, like they ask on the Red Carpet, I said, ‘JC Penny.’”
Another line drawing laughter was the warning Peggy’s mom gave to the groom.
Referring to her daughter, Beverly Morgan told Phillip, “The return policy is three days only!”
A noose hung outside the bar, humorously hinting at a “shotgun wedding.” Instead of a formal guest book, guests signed a fun, oversized poster.
When the couple was proclaimed husband and wife, the bar erupted in hoots and hollers.
The reception stretched into the afternoon.
“But it became like Mexico by 1 p.m,” laughed Peggy, “because everyone went home and took a siesta.”
Their honeymoon was a motorcycle ride that started in the Mother Lode area around Sonora and Angels Camp and ended at the lake cities of South Lake Tahoe and Tahoe City.
The couple declare they are soul mates.
“I love her smile,” said Phillip. “It’s worth a million dollars.”
“He’s a very bad boy, but a really good man,” said Peggy. “Not everyone gets to discover that about him.”
These days, the couple continues to hold court with friends Friday afternoons at the Tack Room.
“We sit at the middle curve of the bar at what we call ‘Derelict Corner,’” said Phillip. “On one side of us are the smart people and this is the dumb side,” said Phillip, gesturing toward the couple’s long line of friends joking and laughing.
The couple said they appreciate the entire Tack Room team and friends who made their wedding special, including those who decorated the bar with beautiful flower arrangements and helium balloons. Another friend ensured they enjoyed a fabulous wedding cake.
Phillip and Peggy had a plaque made at one of the woodcarving booths at the Nevada County Fair. It reads:
“It takes a Tack Room to make the perfect hitchin.’”