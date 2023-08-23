Sheriff Shannan Moon will join the Nevada County Community Forum for a discussion on “Evacuating Nevada County” at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Sierra College’s Grass Valley campus.

This timely topic on the minds of many area residents with the smell of smoke in the air from wildfires currently burning nearby — and in the wake of the destruction and devastation of recent wildfires in Hawaii — is geared to help get Nevada County ready to react in the event of such an emergency.