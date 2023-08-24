Staff Writer
The Development Review Committee (DRC) in Grass Valley gave the go-ahead to Mesa Management to move forward with the design and construction of the three outdoor gathering spaces that were presented for approval at the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center.
“We had robust discussions and are excited that the DRC reviewed and recommended that we go on the Planning Commission,” Jim Fitzpatrick, Special Projects Mesa Management said.
The McKnight Crossing proposal will go before the Grass Valley Planning Commission on September 19, according to Fitzpatrick.
Three outdoor dining areas referred to as The Mix, The Midway, and The Grove are planned for McKnight Shopping Center.
“We want to keep our project moving forward as we play beat-the-clock with the weather,” Fitzgerald said.
The DRC also recommended that the Grass Valley Planning Commission approve the updates on the master vertical signs that were proposed by Mesa Management that would be part of the branding for The Mix, The Midway, and the Grove.
“They have proposed stylized monument signage with heights ranging from 12 to 20 feet at each of these locations,” according to the staff report.
The two entrance signs to the shopping center had already been approved by the Planning Commission.
The third proposal made by Mesa Management for permanent structures to be used by farmers’ market vendors was postponed by the DRC.
“The applicant is proposing several small, stand-alone structures that ‘fold’ closed so that they do not entice loitering or shelter seeking,” according to the staff report.
The concrete base of each structure can double as a storage space for a fold-out display table and an aluminum shade canopy would unfold and cantilever over the display table, according to the report.
“The rear and, when folded closed, the front of each structure would feature a 4-foot high letter in ‘Farmers’ Market,’” according to the report.
Mesa had revised their origins design to address concerns from the Committee regarding potential transient gathering during hours of non-operation and also address the potential maintenance concerns associated with wood structures, according to the staff report.
Mesa Management had some initial conversations with the Grass Valley Farmers’ Market representatives and with The Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, according to Fitzpatrick, but nothing is set in stone.
The immediate focus is on completing the main shopping center, outdoor dining areas, and the murals which will be for the Planning Commission to determine, according to Fitzpatrick.
Studies still needed to be completed including studies of foot traffic, time of use, traffic flow, and parking by Mesa Management.
“We still have to do the studies and negotiate with the other tenants, and it may or may not be built,” Fitzpatrick told the DRC. “I can say leadership is very excited about it… we think it can be a real asset to the center and the community.”
“We might be a little premature if we have not finished all the communications,” Brian Lee, Development Review Committee alternate and architect for Bureau Vertas said. “Also I’m concerned about some of the designs as well.”
A vendor from the Grass Valley Farmers’ Market, Amy Conley, spoke during public comment to the DRC about the design of the permanent structures and criticized a lack of communication.
“Having a farmer’s market stand is a waste of money because that’s not how we set up,” Conley said. “The big problem with all of this is there’s no communication with us. We are the people that it’s about. We’ve been here for 35 years plus.”
Currently, the Grass Valley Farmers’ Market is contracted with the Pine Creek Shopping Center on Freeman Lane from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays from April to November.
“The last time they contacted us was in December and Mesa wanted to run the market from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.,” Conley said. “We’re not accepting that.
The Grass Valley Farmers’ Market has been an entity since 1980, according to Conely, and moved to the Pine Creek location after Kmart sold and construction and renovation began.
“I think the designs for the McKnight Shopping Center are nice,” Conley said. “It’s been a long time since that location had a face-lift.”
Conley said she and other vendors and organizers of the Grass Valley Farmers’ Market are very passionate about the Farmers’ Market.
“I don’t think the conversation is over yet,” Conely said. “We will see if we can negotiate.
There are several other farmers’ markets around the area that add to the competition, according to Conley.
Amy Kesler-Wolfson, Grass Valley City Planner who was facilitating the meeting agreed to assist in arranging a future meeting with all parties involved.