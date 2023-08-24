McKnightCrossing-GVU-050323

The Grove located on the east side of McKnight Shopping Center is currently the location of The Afternoon Deli and several other businesses. A upgrade of the existing outdoor dining area along with two others was recommended for approval by the DRC. Planning Commission meeting scheduled for September 18.

 Marianne Boll-See/mboll-see@theunion.com

Staff Writer

The Development Review Committee (DRC) in Grass Valley gave the go-ahead to Mesa Management to move forward with the design and construction of the three outdoor gathering spaces that were presented for approval at the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center.

