The messages being sent
If you ride down Highway 49 through the South County you may have seen the FBiden banner on the hillside to the left. This person must be proud because they have replaced an old and faded FBiden sign with a shiny new one. It may be okay to express yourself this way but I wonder how this message will affect the children who play on the swing set adjacent to it?
Dave Carter
Nevada City
Not just a business or coffee shop
Thank you for the front page article on Valentina’s (01/11, The Union). I have been a faithful customer for 15 years, watched her raise two lovely young women.
What I wanted to add here is this was not just a business or coffee shop. Valentina held a community living room for all. Sometimes controversial because she has strong opinions. Along with an enormous heart. You were never a stranger once you opened the door. Over the years she has let organizations hold events and meetings when she was closed. Never requesting any fees that I know of. I noticed the size of her servings are equally generous. Not every business is capable of this level of service, because Val is who she is. Loving, loud, energetic and opens her living room and her heart to ALL.. I think a lot of us are wondering where can we go now to to feel so received? And thanks for mentioning how she feels the homeless….who else does that?
Marilyn Nyborg
Grass Valley