Staff Writer
Staff Writer
A large repurposed school bus is currently parked on Sutton Way and Brunswick Road in Grass Valley, decorated with hand written messages and relics left in memory of those who died by suicide.
The colorful ink messages of remembrance and hope cover the bus, including art sculptures, locks of hair, buttons and patches.
Ashes of a few of the deceased take their final ride as the bus goes from state to state parking where Cory Richez and his wife Kelly Logan, stop to show support to those who may be considering the option of suicide.
“We park at suicide hot spots,” Richez said. “We try to put this in places that might affect somebody that may be in a depressed moment.”
Suicide devastated Richez’ family years ago and now he travels doing speaking engagements at colleges and youth groups or shelters.
“They can post their heaviness anonymously on one of our many social media platforms which helps a lot of people,” Richez said.
Police officers have supported us by adding their patches and buttons to the bus decor, according to Richez.
We want this memorial wall at no cost to anyone who wants to borrow a marker and participate, according to Richez.
“Constructive criticism, blankets, socks, Narcan — we give it all away,” Richez said. “We provide seven days a week of mental health support.”
Parking in various towns for long can be a problem for Richez because he and his friends get moved along from parking lots frequently.
They recently came from Placerville.
“Hoping we’re able to stick around here for a couple days, it would be nice in the future to be financially stable enough to just get an RV park in the areas we are setting up the display,” Richez said. “Trying to drag our heels before the next couple weeks in these areas before we do a presentation in Susanville on the 9th,” according to a Facebook post by Richez.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
