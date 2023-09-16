A Group of Friends dove into Scotts Flat Lake early one August morning to remember and celebrate beloved friend Barbara Schmidt Millar and the 28th year of her Celebration of Life Triathlon. Five people swam, six biked, and nine walked the 5K. “It was a beautiful day and very emotional for all of us,” says Barbara’s dear friend and Triathlon Founder Cathy Anderson-Meyers, who recalls more than 300 athletes participating at the height of the event’s popularity. “We will say farewell to the final triathlon with a mini-triathlon, music, slide show, memorabilia, food and drink from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. September 17 at the South Yuba Club,” Cathy says everyone is invited, including all triathletes, volunteers, sponsors, Cascade Shores Homeowners, and scholarship recipients spanning the years from the inaugural triathlon October 1, 1995 through today. “This event has developed a camaraderie, fitness and well-being within the women of our community,” says Cathy. “We have awarded 78 Millar Scholarships since 1997 for $203,000 at NU, as well as funded more than 1,400 mammograms…”
New Memorial at Memorial Park. The new bench behind the old clock tower facing the new basketball court honors Chauncey Poston, who passed away last year. Chauncey enlisted in the US Navy during Vietnam, came home to NevCo and served four terms with the Nevada County Resource Conservation District. He later stepped into politics as a Grass Valley Planning Commissioner and City Council Member. “He loved sports, so situating his memorial bench to watch a basketball game seemed very appropriate,” says Chauncey’s wife Teresa. “More importantly, he loved Grass Valley and championed the many recreational improvements that have occurred in the park…”
Enduring Friendships Were Evident when five women who have been besties since 15-years-old convened in GeeVee and celebrated with the group’s “adopted” parents, Amos and Bev Seghezzi. The women graduated from Nevada Union, where they were all songleaders – the cheer dancers of yesteryear with pompoms and stools. “Of course I lived with my parents as a teenager, but my girlfriends seemed to live there as well,” says Catherine Seghezzi Peters. “We’ve been friends for 47 years. I had babies early on and they went to college. Whenever they returned to Grass Valley, they would help me with the kids. They are my village.” The group tries to enjoy an annual reunion that includes Amos and Bev. “They had a big house and an open door policy,” says Amy Holmwood. “They taught us that friendship and family are the most important things in the world, and we need to be there for each other through marriage, children, death, and divorce. Amos and Bev are still there for us, and we want to be like them when we grow up…”
In 1986, When Bob Swarthout Started Playing Softball at Western Gateway Park, there was only one field. So Bob and other Gold Country Senior Softball Association (GCSSA) member volunteers built a second field. That Field #2 was recently christened “Bob Swarthout Field” at the league’s final championship game of the season. Bob has not only worked tirelessly building and improving softball fields at Western Gateway Park, he was also instrumental in raising money to install lights at the Little League field. Bob has played on many top tournament teams — he was inducted into the Senior Softball Hall of Fame in 2015 — but his favorite may have been the 2021 GCSSA team when his son Craig Swarthout and son-in-law Chris Therrien joined him. He also competed at the Huntsman Senior Games in St. George, Utah for more than 25 years, and Bob’s garage is covered with plaques, mementos, and coveted awards…
Ken and Laura Bigham of NevCity just returned from the BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland, where they mingled with IndyCar Royalty including nephew Alexander Rossi. Alexander, who finished in 20th place in Portland, drives the #7 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren. “There was an autograph session for fans at the race track in the area called ‘Fan Village,’” reports Aunt Laura. “Alexander signed autographs alongside Firehawk, the Firestone tire mascot who walks around the track at every race and poses for pictures with fans.” Away from the track, the Bighams tagged along with Alexander to a Portland sports bar where they watched Alexander’s radio interview with ESPN. “Being an athlete myself in the boxing world, I’ve realized how important it is not to jinx someone about to compete,” says Uncle Ken, a two-time world cruiser weight Masters Boxing Division Champion. “So when I meet up with Alexander before a race, I’m very careful not to spout out any predictions of what he might accomplish and just keep conversations friendly and neutral. Because in sports such as IndyCar Racing, so many outcomes are unpredictable…”
Betty Miles Celebrated Her 92nd Birthday with her adopted family at Penntucky’s Tack Room Restaurant. “I love everyone at the Tack Room,” says Betty, “because I’ve been coming here since 1993.” Betty is proud of her service in the US Women’s Army Corps 1951-56 as a supply sergeant, during which she served two years in Japan and the remainder at the former US Army Presidio Post in San Francisco. Other life highlights include owning and training Thoroughbred race horses. The petite birthday girl even worked as a jockey at Tillamook, Oregon’s county race tracks in the mid-1940’s. Today, Betty still does all her own yard work and is excited to drive to Portland, OR each year to visit her daughter…
Ron Gurewitz wanted to make the NevCo Country Club’s Men’s Golf Invitational extra special, so he paid for his band to travel to GeeVee from the Bay Area and perform. The gentlemen grew up together on the San Francisco Peninsula. “We’re 50 years strong,” Ron says of his friends and bandmates. “Many of them are Realtors, which is why the band’s name is ‘As Is.’” Ron hails from our humble hamlet and graduated from NU. But in his life down south, he’s a member of the prestigious Olympic Club, site of previous National and US Open tournaments…
“Wisdom Doesn’t Necessarily Come with Age. Sometimes, age just shows up all by itself.” — Tom Wilson (1959 -), American actor, comedian, and musician…
Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County.