A Group of Friends dove into Scotts Flat Lake early one August morning to remember and celebrate beloved friend Barbara Schmidt Millar and the 28th year of her Celebration of Life Triathlon. Five people swam, six biked, and nine walked the 5K. “It was a beautiful day and very emotional for all of us,” says Barbara’s dear friend and Triathlon Founder Cathy Anderson-Meyers, who recalls more than 300 athletes participating at the height of the event’s popularity. “We will say farewell to the final triathlon with a mini-triathlon, music, slide show, memorabilia, food and drink from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. September 17 at the South Yuba Club,” Cathy says everyone is invited, including all triathletes, volunteers, sponsors, Cascade Shores Homeowners, and scholarship recipients spanning the years from the inaugural triathlon October 1, 1995 through today. “This event has developed a camaraderie, fitness and well-being within the women of our community,” says Cathy. “We have awarded 78 Millar Scholarships since 1997 for $203,000 at NU, as well as funded more than 1,400 mammograms…”

New Memorial at Memorial Park. The new bench behind the old clock tower facing the new basketball court honors Chauncey Poston, who passed away last year. Chauncey enlisted in the US Navy during Vietnam, came home to NevCo and served four terms with the Nevada County Resource Conservation District. He later stepped into politics as a Grass Valley Planning Commissioner and City Council Member. “He loved sports, so situating his memorial bench to watch a basketball game seemed very appropriate,” says Chauncey’s wife Teresa. “More importantly, he loved Grass Valley and championed the many recreational improvements that have occurred in the park…”

Show up with your ageless happy stories and share them at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County.