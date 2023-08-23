Staff Writer
The Nevada Joint Union High School District will be holding their first school board meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at Bear River High School in room C202 on Magnolia Way in South County.
Staff Writer
Superintendent Dan Frisella will facilitate the swearing in of Student Board Trustee, Shaun Chilton for the 2023-24 school year.
During the student showcase, Faith Escoto and Shaun Chilton are scheduled to present highlights of the Nevada County Fair to the Board of Trustees.
Administrative Staff will provide the Board with updates regarding the Professional Learning Communities that teachers have participated in.
Collective bargaining unit representatives will present and other contracts will possibly be approved and authorized for service agreements, Career and Technical Educators (CTE) and school resource officers, according to the agenda.
“We are getting the school year going with all the necessary business,” Superintendent Dan Frisella said.
A summary of key changes as well as staffing updates for increased enrollment will be presented and staff will present an update regarding the district’s updated revenues, expenditures, and multi-year fiscal outlook, according to the agenda.
An amendment to the district’s homework and makeup work policy will be considered by the Board.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
