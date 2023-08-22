Staff Writer
Parcels of land that are owned by Nevada City and are currently overgrown or out of compliance with the vegetation management and defensible space ordinance may soon be getting attention.
Council members will consider approving treatment for “Slivers” which are un parceled pieces of land that the city owns and/or is responsible for but are too small to be utilized, according to the agenda of the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Wednesday, August 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the Conference Room in the City Hall on Broad Street in Nevada City.
“The City has not historically had a program or funding for the recommended treatments,” according to the staff report.
A Comprehensive Citywide Fire Risk Reduction Program is in the works with recommendations from the Nevada City Fire Safety Advisory Committee (NCFSAC).
The City Council will evaluate potential funding mechanisms for needed elements of the Program including a possible ½ cent sales tax as reported by the July 20, 2023 NCFSAC meeting minutes.
“Two of these “Slivers” referred to as the Drummond and Monroe slivers, approximately 0.33 acres total, have had some previous vegetation management work completed on them but no recurring process to ensure continued sustainable management has been implemented,” according to the August 23 City Council agenda.
The City Councilmembers appointed the Nevada City Fire Safety Advisory Committee to support a pilot fuels abatement project on these two slivers to show the before and after conditions, according to the report.
The pilot project will demonstrate a need and document this need so that the City Council can evaluate potential funding mechanisms for needed elements of the program.
Existing public works personnel with potential assistance from CAL FIRE hand crews and/or contractors for specialized equipment needs are being considered by the Councilmembers.
A fundraiser is in operation sponsored by The Nevada City Fire Safety Advisory Council to match a State Fire Assistance grant, according to the NCFSAC gofundme page.
Follow-up maintenance for identified properties would be a part of an “adopt-a-sliver” program and has raised $2,380 raised of $7,575 of their goal.
“The City needs 1:1 match for a State Fire Assistance grant to pay for professional treatments of these properties and is in the process of developing a strategy for managing vegetation on ‘City Sliver’ properties, through a cooperative program between the City and its residents,” according to the gofundme page.
The information about what parcels are treated, adopted, and which are open for adoption will be posted on the City website in an interactive GIS map feature.
2024 Chinese New Year Parade
In February 2023 the City Council approved an application for the 2024 Chinese New Year Parade Organized by Community Asian Theater (CATS).
The City Council will receive an update on the approved special event at this week’s meeting, according to the staff report.
“Having been dark for the past three years due to the pandemic, the Nevada City Chinese Lunar New Year Festival and Parade returns and welcomes the Year of the Dragon,” a letter from the CATS reads.
The event will occur on February 25, 2024, and the event hours are 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with set-up and no-parking beginning at 10:00 a.m and break-down ending at 2:00 p.m.
The event includes a police-escorted parade from Robinson Plaza ending at the Miners Foundry.
Chinese ceremonial Lion Dancers and a 72-foot-long Chinese Dragon from Eastern Ways Martial Arts of Sacramento, the Grass Valley Taiko drummers, school children, and other community entries are in the lineup for the parade.
An afternoon of Asian culture and entertainment at the Foundry from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with food for sale by vendors, as well as Asian-themed arts and crafts, Asian teas, dragon horoscope tattoos, and books and DVDs by author and filmmaker Bill George on Chinese gold rush and railroad history, according to the CATS letter.
“We thank the Miners Foundry, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, the City of Nevada City, and the Nevada City Arts Council for their support,” the CATS letter reads.
Commercial Street Project
Councilmembers are expected to receive an update and provide direction on the softscape elements of Commercial Street including the planting of trees, bushes or perhaps hanging baskets and their irrigation, according to the staff report.
“Staff intends to propose the use of self-watering planters that do not require the installation of irrigation… according to the report. “The enclosure or box visible from the exterior of the planter would be built to meet the aesthetic and materials as recommended by the commission.”
The recommended new path would use the information previously gleaned from workshops and meetings with City Council and Planning Commission and the public during a walk-through workshop in October.
Businesses along the Commercial Street project have been allowed to temporarily place clothing racks or other similar-sized items in front of their storefronts, however, the rules of sidewalk use will need to be finalized with the direction of the Councilmembers as the Commercial Street Project is completed, according to the staff report.
“The permissive use or prohibition of sales racks and A-frame signs as part of a sidewalk encroachment permit should be determined,” according to the report.
Day of Stories
Councilmembers are expected to review and possibly approve and authorize the special event street closure requests for the Nevada County Community Action Team (NCCAT) event “Day of Stories” organized by Community Beyond Violence (CBV).
“Local artists will share stories of their journeys through art, music, and more,” according to the event description.
The event itself will host the public from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on September 30, according to the application.
A band is planned for the Commercial Street area along with a children’s area with arts and crafts booths available.
Between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.mCommercial Street between the bollards at Pine Street and Main Street will be closed for set up and break down after the event if approved.