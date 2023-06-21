When I read climate deniers like Rob Chrisman cite books, web sites I wonder if he is just looking to find so called facts that back up his POV rather than searching for truth. He asserts numerous times that nothing is happening, What me worry? I am a retired union Boilermaker that has built ships, decades in shops and erecting and maintaining nuclear reactors, coal burning power stations, refineries and concrete plants. I have been in the belly of the beast with extensive facts not hanging out in internet. In Annapolis where the Navy produces officers if you go down town to the harbor at least half of all high tides flood parking lots in 1998 when I was there. When I worked at the Millstone Nuclear station in Connecticut repairing the reactor lid in one of the 3 reactors. The reactor that worked the best and was the oldest was closer to the water had a gigantic Tidal Flood Door to isolate it from rising water in 2005. The plan was to shut down that reactor as it was too dangerous with bigger tides. In Tacoma Wa there is a shipyard called Marine Industries that I worked at that in 1993 had to raise the piers by 16 inches. Since then the pier has been raised again. Those that are interesting in truth will google my facts. Those that are just interested in being right will say I don't believe that liberal bs without ever checking for truth.
Tom Wood, Rough and Ready