March 7th 2023, A Fair Political Practices Commission (“FPPC”) investigation begins involving Nevada County for spending taxpayer funds to increase the sales tax by a half-percent, “Nevada County is now being investigated for sending mass mailers to voters using taxpayer dollars (Case No. 2023-00162). The Yes on V committee is also being investigated for failure to report to the FPPC (Case No. 2023-00161).”

Measure V Committee

Pauli Halstead, Nevada City