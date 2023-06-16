March 7th 2023, A Fair Political Practices Commission (“FPPC”) investigation begins involving Nevada County for spending taxpayer funds to increase the sales tax by a half-percent, “Nevada County is now being investigated for sending mass mailers to voters using taxpayer dollars (Case No. 2023-00162). The Yes on V committee is also being investigated for failure to report to the FPPC (Case No. 2023-00161).”
Measure V Committee
Terry McAteer, (Chair), Cheryl Dell, (Vice Chair) Douglass Moon, (Treasurer) Shirley Moon.
The FPPC website specifically calls attention to a “troubling increase in the number of cases where government officials spend public money to campaign for or against ballot measures without disclosing that spending to voters before the election, if ever. The most common scenario is where a city, county, or special district uses public monies to produce communications-letters, flyers, radio, or television spots-intended to persuade voters to support or oppose ballot measures instead of simply providing voters with impartial information.”
At the January 2020 Board of Supervisors Workshop, the Board directed Staff to “Engage Stakeholders” in developing a public safety evacuation and hazardous vegetation tax measure to submit to the voters in November 2020. Then the COVID pandemic struck and the item was tabled.
At the January 2022 Board Workshop, “the Board again directed staff to engage stakeholders in a “needs assessment” and identify a sustainable funding strategy”. This time it was a very different directive than the pursuit of a sales tax measure.
The Board of Supervisors never gave explicit direction to the CEO’s office to pursue a sales tax initiative nor did they pre-approve expenditures of public funds related to the promotion of a sales tax initiative.
August 9, 2022, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution and voted 4 to1 (Dan Miller voting no) to place Measure V, a General Tax, on the November ballot.
The previous year, on 9/22/2021 the CEO’s office, without Board knowledge or direction, contracted (No. PESP4367) with the political consulting firm, Lew Edwards Group (LEG), to begin crafting the campaign. Meetings set up by Assistant County Executive Officer, Caleb Dardick were held throughout the early months of 2022 with staff, the Yes on V campaign committee, community organizations, and individuals. Dardick, was specifically assigned to oversee the Measure V campaign.
Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022: email from Caleb Dardick to LEG
“Hello LEG, I just approved the July invoice so you should have that payment soon-thanks for resending. We realize, though, that we will need to amend our contract with you to cover the September invoice and October invoice for a total of $15,000. Elise will send you a draft contract amendment for your review this week. Unfortunately, we’ve missed the deadline for the October 25th board meeting and this year we have no board meetings in November. Therefore, the contract will come to the board’s December 6th meeting, and once approved, payments can be rushed for the following week. Contact me with any questions or concerns”-Best, Caleb
The amended contract never made it to the board on December 6th. An amended contract, (Resolution 23-049), was approved on the consent calendar on January 24th, paying all LEG invoices, “in arrears”, for the consulting contract which then totaled $70,000.
The County CEO’s office had been paying, (invoicing beginning September 30th 2021), for Lew Edwards Group to plan the tax initiative without the direction or seeming knowledge of the Board of Supervisors.
It was the County Executive Office and the Office of Emergency Services, that used taxpayer funds to contract with and pay vendors for services related to the sales tax initiative. This was done without public knowledge and outside of public purview at BOS meetings.
Even though printed materials sent to the public, at public expense, had the disclaimer....
“Provided for informational purposes only. Nevada County does not advocate a yes or no vote on any candidate or measure.”
...the CEO’s office, via obtained emails, was totally involved in choosing, guiding, and supporting the Yes on V Committee, representing a definite conflict of interest.
Many hours of Caleb Dardick’s salary, and staff time of multiple county employees, were involved in coordinating meetings with consultants, city councils, civic organizations, chambers of commerce, public presentations, and Fire Safe Councils. Caleb Dardick and Alison Lehman worked specifically with Terry McAteer to create the Yes on V Committee and coordinate the committee meetings using county staff to park cars and assist with cleanup.
Public records requests have revealed payments of $148,421, maybe more, through the County Executive Office and Office of Emergency Services for expenses related to producing flyers, radio spots, newspaper, movie theater & YubaNet ads for promoting the tax measure. Additionally, it cost the County $11,000 just to put the Measure on the ballot. Requests to the County Auditor Controller’s Office for a complete accounting of expenses related to the tax initiative, which would include county staff time, have not been provided as of this writing. It would appear there are no line items for special projects in the budget.
Supervisor Dan Miller had complained to County Counsel, Kit Elliot, regarding his concerns about the legality of the County spending public funds to promote the sales tax initiative.
On November 8th the voters of Nevada County rejected Measure V.
It remains to be seen how an FPPC investigation will go, but it does seem the CEO’s office may have exposed the County to litigation and fines by the FPPC. At the very least the Board of Supervisors needs to investigate just how contracts got signed and money spent without their knowledge and approval. They also need to review how the CEO’s office overstepped their authority to initiate a sales tax measure thus disconnected itself from transparency and oversight.
Documents obtained through public information requests with Nevada County.