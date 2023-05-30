I hope you enjoyed the three-day Memorial Day weekend. If you were inspired by some clueless reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle to test our raging rivers, I hope you’re still alive to read this.
And if it doesn’t know already, California’s largest daily newspaper has made life more difficult for first responders in the foothills during this year’s water recreation season.
As anybody around here should know by now, officials are warning us that the rivers flowing down from the mountains are extremely dangerous this year, and that people should stay out of them.
But the word hasn’t reached certain media outlets in the Bay Area, such as the Chronicle. On May 21, the former Voice of the West ran an extensive article headlined “8 California rivers perfect for rafting this summer,” accompanied by the following secondary headline: “Historic snow pack provides for abundance of white-water thrills.”
If we are to believe freelance writer Jeff Moag, you are in for the thrill of a lifetime. “Whatever tickles your whitewater fancy—the thrill of historic high water, catching an elusive classic at prime flows, or enjoying a swift float through fields of blooming wildflowers—this is your season.”
Moag then quotes Scott Armstrong, owner of All-Outdoors California Whitewater Rafting, who of course will benefit from a major influx of rafters and kayakers: “In a year like this, there’s no place in the world that has so many fun rivers in such close proximity as the central Sierra.”
Not one word of caution for amateurs and clueless first-timers who venture into one of the eight rivers recommended, like the American. Two days before the article was published, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced it recovered a body at Rattlesnake Bar at Folsom Lake, and was still looking for a second victim who was swept away at Yankee Jim on Mother’s Day.
The sheriff’s office noted the recovery occurred just two days after it issued its first public service announcement about the dangers of swimming in a river. “Let these horrific incidents serve as an example of why we continue to warn the public to stay out of the river.”
The South Yuba River wasn’t included in the Chronicle’s roundup, but Nevada County first responders and officials from the Forest Service and state parks gathered at the river to encourage people to “stay out, stay alive.”
It was pointed out that the South Yuba attracts some 700,000 visitors annually, but that the river is very isolated with little to no cell service, making it difficult to mount a rescue operation quickly. River flows this year are likely to match or exceed those of 2019, when multiple lives were lost because people ignored dangerous river conditions, according to officials.
I pointed out much of this to the travel department at the Chronicle, which was listed as the contact for the article. I have yet to receive a reply.
Moag has substantial experience as an editor and writer for several water sports publications. He undoubtedly knows many whitewater enthusiasts who will be able to handle our dangerous rivers, rivers that will put amateurs and first-timers in harm’s way.
The article should have made that distinction and issued the appropriate warning.
AI doubts
J. Robert Oppenheimer, head of the Manhattan Project that produced the first Atomic bomb, recalled later his reaction to detonation of the first A-bomb at the Trinity test site near Alamagordo, N.M., on July 16, 1945:
“I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad-Gita: ‘Now, I become Death, the destroyer of worlds.’”
Oppenheimer immediately understood the power of the bomb: Never before had mankind possessed destructive power that posed a threat to civilization. Oppenheimer opposed development of the Hydrogen bomb and lobbied to make sure control of these powerful weapons were in civilian hands. But it was too late to take it back, and we now live with the real possibility of destroying life as we know it.
Similar doubts—albeit, on a smaller scale—seem to be occurring to the developers of artificial intelligence, long sought and now becoming a reality. With breath-taking speed, they are already asking Congress to save them from themselves, probably the first time a new industry has asked to be regulated.
Much of this concern is triggered by the recent introduction of ChatGPT, the consumer-facing chatbot that has rocketed to an estimated 100 million users in three months. ChatGPT and similar tools can instantly produce human-like outputs of text, computer code, videos, music and photos based on written prompts.
But its creator is already having his doubts. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, recently told a Congressional hearing, “We understand that people are anxious about how we can change the way we live. We are, too.”
He added later that, “It’s important to understand that GPT-4 (the latest iteration) is a tool, not a creature. And it’s a tool that people have great control over.” When you consider how people have abused the internet, that’s hardly reassuring.
But wait: Altman has a solution. Congress should create licensing and safety standards for advanced artificial intelligence systems, a “new agency that licenses any effort above a certain scale of capabilities and could take that license away and ensure compliance with safety standards.”
Naturally, he wants it both ways. Altman said OpenAI pre-tests and constantly updates its tools to ensure safety, arguing that making them widely available to the public actually helps the company identify and mitigate risks.
That would give the regulators Altman wants a constantly moving target, making it impossible to determine the “scale of capabilities” that would require licensing. Given the long process regulators are required to follow to implement a new rule, they would always be too late with too little.
That suits companies like Microsoft, which is reportedly prepared to invest up to $10 billion in OpenAI. Microsoft wants a return on its investment that isn’t stymied by federal regulators, and it has never been reluctant to foist software with serious issues on the public.
It’s problematic if legislation crafted by Congress would make regulation effective anyway. It has been over two decades since the internet became a force in our lives, and Congress still doesn’t know how to deal with it.
It’s obvious from various hearings that our representatives don’t understand technology. It’s hard to have confidence in our elected leaders when people like Senator Orrin Hatch asked Facebook (now Meta Platforms) CEO Mark Zuckerberg how Facebook made money when it kept giving away stuff. “We run ads, senator,” Zuckerberg replied.
Hatch has since retired, but the level of cluelessness hasn’t abated. If they didn’t have staff members to write the questions, most of our elected representatives wouldn’t know what questions to ask; many of them clearly don’t understand the answers they get. Don’t expect Congress and any regulators it creates to become more enlightened when it comes to artificial intelligence.
Meanwhile, the control of this technology is already getting out of hand. In February, Meta gave a limited number of researchers access to advanced AI language it had developed to enable chatbots similar to the viral ChatGPT.
But someone posted the code publicly. You can bet people who populate the dark web are already working on ways to exploit the technology for their own illegal purposes, and that our enemies who are behind the curve are catching up fast. Buckle up.