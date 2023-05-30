I have lived in Washington DC, Chicago, San Diego, Kirkland Washington; Pomona California, Pismo Beach California, and here. I have been a resident here for almost four years, and there is much I love about this area. Accessible downtowns with friendly establishment owners, good eateries, natural beauty, the Yuba River, Wild and Scenic Film Festival, Victorian Christmas, Mardi Gras, Mill Street makeover, independent bookstores, art, culture and most of all; an amazing array of talented people of all ages. Our local government agencies, hospital, district attorney, school boards and other groups are devoted to improving the community. There also is an incredible number of volunteer and social service organizations who give of their time and resources to make our community a better place to live.

There is, however, one thing I do not love (outside of course, our ever-lengthening fire season). That one thing is the alarming number of parents who are moving out of the area because of how their children are racially bullied or harassed. As I mentioned earlier, I have only been here four years. Yet, even in that short time, I have met or am aware of many parents of children who are black, bi-racial, or of other ethnic backgrounds, who have moved or will move out of the area. Of all the places I have ever lived, East coast, Midwest, Washington state; I have never encountered this many people who leave to protect their children and themselves from racist acts.