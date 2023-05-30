I have lived in Washington DC, Chicago, San Diego, Kirkland Washington; Pomona California, Pismo Beach California, and here. I have been a resident here for almost four years, and there is much I love about this area. Accessible downtowns with friendly establishment owners, good eateries, natural beauty, the Yuba River, Wild and Scenic Film Festival, Victorian Christmas, Mardi Gras, Mill Street makeover, independent bookstores, art, culture and most of all; an amazing array of talented people of all ages. Our local government agencies, hospital, district attorney, school boards and other groups are devoted to improving the community. There also is an incredible number of volunteer and social service organizations who give of their time and resources to make our community a better place to live.
There is, however, one thing I do not love (outside of course, our ever-lengthening fire season). That one thing is the alarming number of parents who are moving out of the area because of how their children are racially bullied or harassed. As I mentioned earlier, I have only been here four years. Yet, even in that short time, I have met or am aware of many parents of children who are black, bi-racial, or of other ethnic backgrounds, who have moved or will move out of the area. Of all the places I have ever lived, East coast, Midwest, Washington state; I have never encountered this many people who leave to protect their children and themselves from racist acts.
I am aware there are groups that actively oppose any discussion of racial division or inequity. I also know there are groups here, and all over the United States, that actively pursue and promote bigotry, even to the point of violence. Yet, I also believe that those two groups combined do not constitute the majority of the people in Nevada County. Further, it is my opinion that most of the people in this County are good people with sound minds and open hearts.
So why then do we allow words and deeds from children and adults that are hurtful to the residents of color in our community? Some of the things I have heard yelled from passing vehicles, said by groups of children to others, and experienced by children as young as 5 years old; is truly frightening.
I was recently in Memphis, Tennessee because I am on the Board of Leadership Foundations (LF), a faith-based group that empowers communities to build partnerships to confront critical challenges in their respective city. Leadership Foundations promotes racial justice, provides jobs for recently released felons, mentors youth, offers alternatives to gang life, serves immigrants, and provides escape routes for people trapped in human trafficking. Our meeting was a hopeful time in the midst of the inequality, division, and violence in our world. The work of LF members reminded me of the power of community commitment.
As part of our meeting we visited the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Hotel. On April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated on the balcony of the Lorraine Hotel, murdered for the ‘crime’ of peace-making and racial justice. The museum tour began with slavery and continues through Reconstruction, Jim Crow era, the Civil Rights movement, and ends on the balcony where Dr. King was assassinated.
It was a moving moment standing near the place King was murdered. The Museum also had an exhibit on King’s 1963 Good Friday Letter from the Birmingham Jail. That historic letter was addressed to white clergy who criticized his marches and protests as ‘untimely and unwise.’
In his response Dr. King noted that inaction from people of good will is more frustrating than the impacts of people of ill will. I’m convinced we have more good will than ill will. Yet, we also have the reality that our community is being drained of talented bi-racial, black, Hispanic and other families due to racial harassment. To me that is completely unacceptable and is contrary to all that is good about our community.
So here we are, on land that was never ceded by the Nisenan inhabitants, enjoying this area’s natural beauty, celebrating ‘freedom’ and ‘democracy’, while right in our midst are people whose actions chase away residents of color. That’s not right and must end. Anyone of good will must be outraged and work to create the welcoming community we must become.
Daryl Grigsby, Nevada City