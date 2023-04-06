Almost daily we see disturbing crimes caught on video on the news: A shooting on Bourbon Street in New Orleans; a violent passenger on a Southwest flight in Dallas; a fifteen-year-old autistic boy dragged off a train in Manhattan and beaten; a woman being stomped into unconsciousness along a sidewalk in Philadelphia; carjackings in San Francisco; reckless and dangerous street racing in Philadelphia, Austin, Miami. Add to this the last Walmart stores closing in Portland, due in part to rampant theft and danger to employees, or Citadel pulled its headquarters out of Chicago after several employees were victimized.
How many businesses will be forced to close and how many innocent individuals have to suffer at the hands of violent criminals before we tackle the surging crime rates head-on?
What is common to this pandemic of street violence, smash-and-grab robberies, carjackings, street racing, and deadly shoot-outs on our cities’ streets is that the criminals themselves entertain no fear of consequences. They are emboldened by the ease with which they can commit these acts. With minimal penalties, no bail policies, and other reductions in enforcement and punishment, these crimes become an attractive and profitable enterprise, incentivizing criminals to continue their illegal activities.
Ironically, our federal government appears to recognize this, and could potentially profit from it. In the instructions required to file your federal income tax this year you will find in Publication 525 “Taxable and Nontaxable Income” the following: “Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1.” “If you steal property, you must report its FMV in your income in the year you steal it.” Really? If a thief or drug-dealer even files a tax return, how likely is it that they will admit to their source of income for purposes of paying taxes to the US Treasury?
But for the rest of us law-abiding and taxpaying citizens, who have witnessed the devastating impact of petty crimes on our communities for far too long, it is not just murder, arson, theft, or violence that wreaks havoc on our society. It is the persistent and insidious nature of petty crimes that leaves ordinary citizens feeling unsafe and anxious. This issue should transcend party lines, as the well-being of our communities is inextricably linked to how we treat criminal acts. Only when we begin to take a tough stance on such crimes will we begin to see a positive change.
In 2013 Daniel Nagin, a Professor of Public Policy and Statistics at Carnegie Mellon University, summarized the empirical knowledge available in a document entitled “Deterrence in the Twenty-First Century”. Among his conclusions:
Research clearly shows that the certainty of being caught is a vastly more powerful deterrent to potential criminals than the threat or severity of punishment. Effective policing that leads to swift and certain sanctions is a better deterrent even than the threat of incarceration.
Police deter crime by increasing the criminal’s perception that they will be caught and punished. Strategies such as “hot spot” policing are particularly effective. A criminal’s behavior is more likely to be influenced by seeing a police officer with handcuffs and a radio than by new laws increasing penalties.
In a similar study, writer German Lopez in 2016 reached out to criminologists and researchers in an attempt to determine what nonpartisan policies could be used to reduce crime. His six conclusions were:
Stricter alcohol policies: Alcohol is a factor in at least forty percent of violent crimes. Decisions and judgement that would normally be held in check are suddenly disinhibited by the consumption of alcohol.
Hot-spot policing: In many cities, a very small subset of places, down to the street and block level, drive most of the crime. Deploying police in an intelligent fashion to those specific areas can have a big impact, particularly if partnerships can be established between police, residents, parents, shop owners, school officials, and other community members. The research shows that not only does this reduce crime, but it does so without displacing it to other areas.
Focused deterrence policing: Homing in on specific problems in a community, such as drug dealing, can then focus on the individuals who drive most of that activity. Bringing law enforcement and community groups together clearly signals the legal and community consequences of criminal behavior, when the community itself conveys extremely strong and clear standards against the violence.
Raise the age or grade for dropping out of school: Research is clear that kids who complete school are less likely to commit crime.
Behavioral Intervention Programs: Programs that target youth at risk of getting into violent encounters, perhaps because of where they live or what school they attend, and teach them self-regulation and negotiating skills are one example of these types of programs.
Eliminate blighted housing: A 2015 study found fixing up abandoned and vacant buildings in Philadelphia led to significant drops in overall crimes, total assaults, gun assaults, and nuisance crimes. When the area appeared to be cared for, neighbors became more invested in looking after it – sort of an informal policing mechanism.
It’s time we abandon the notion of extending sympathy to criminals. We can empathize with those who may be struggling to provide for themselves or their families, however, feeling compassion for their plight and wanting to hold them accountable for their crimes are not mutually exclusive. We can acknowledge their circumstances, but we cannot turn a blind eye to their behaviors and expect anyone else to endure victimization simply because of someone else’s predicament. Most people in dire circumstances do not choose to commit crimes.
No more businesses should be forced to close, and no more innocent victims should be forced to suffer at the hands of violent criminals, simply because they fear no consequences for their actions.
Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com