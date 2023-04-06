Terry McLaughlin: The gift of tradition

Almost daily we see disturbing crimes caught on video on the news: A shooting on Bourbon Street in New Orleans; a violent passenger on a Southwest flight in Dallas; a fifteen-year-old autistic boy dragged off a train in Manhattan and beaten; a woman being stomped into unconsciousness along a sidewalk in Philadelphia; carjackings in San Francisco; reckless and dangerous street racing in Philadelphia, Austin, Miami. Add to this the last Walmart stores closing in Portland, due in part to rampant theft and danger to employees, or Citadel pulled its headquarters out of Chicago after several employees were victimized.

How many businesses will be forced to close and how many innocent individuals have to suffer at the hands of violent criminals before we tackle the surging crime rates head-on?

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com