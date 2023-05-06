Dear Ancestors,
Greetings, long-ago inhabitants of Rize Citi! I am a great-great-great grandchild of your populace, and my name is Axez--short for Axezander of course, as in Axezander the Great. Yes, it is true, I am writing to you from the future, transmitting on my trusty Sharp 9999800 TimeWriter! I address you not only as your grandchild, but also a son of this proud metropolis. I am just like you! In fact, I was born, like many of you must have been, at Massmoon Memorial, right at the corner of Massmoon Parkway and Massmoon Boulevard, just catty-corner across from the Elan Mask Charging Berg.
Oops, wait. My editor is telling me that in your time none of those places exist yet. How silly of me. History--it never was my strongest subject! My editor is reminding me that you will be receiving this at a time when Rize Citi was still a quaint little tourist town called, ridiculously, Grass Valley. How strange, to name a town after the two things that were holding it back: all that grass, all those valleys, impatiently waiting to be uprooted, pick-axed, and blasted to bits by a visionary who understands what really matters in life: gold!
You are so lucky, and I am so jealous of you. You will get to witness the beginning of one of the world’s great metropolises. I am writing to you (on my own dime, I might add) so that you won’t miss it as it happens. I seem to recall from my school days that there were even some of you who--this is hard to think, let alone write--some of you who didn’t want it to happen! How were you to know that your sentimental attachment to, again, a quaint little tourist shthole, risked aborting the birth of the wealthiest city in the world?
How could you have known, unless someone like me were to tell you, that only a few years from your “now,” Elan Mask will invent the world’s first battery-operated space rocket? How could you know that the rockets would revolutionize everything from war to your precious tourism, would rearrange the entirety of the world’s economics, would tip forever the scales of power toward those who had the rockets? And how could you possibly know that the rockets’ special batteries would run on--gold! Precious, sweet, glittery gold! The very gold in your ground!
How could you know that the price of gold would increase a hundred-thousand-fold, generating untold riches for the owners of the mine? How could you know that the glorious and wise owners of the mine would emerge improbably unscathed from the World Labor Wars of the mid-21st Century, victoriously and powerfully putting down the uprisings of the pathetic workers who wanted (let me look this up real quick) oh right, who wanted “working conditions.” Thank goodness that Elan Mask invented those robots! Thank goodness the robots turned out to be as good at mining as they were at shooting rioting miners.
Otherwise, how could Rize Citi have risen? It must be so strange to exist as you do, without the benefit of hindsight showing you that over the next eighty years ONLY GOOD THINGS WILL HAPPEN WITH THE GOLD, there really is no risk at all, as I have just explained. Thank goodness that Bunjam Massmoon is there to lead you all. He sees it clearly: gold is in the ground, and gold is good, so the gold must rise. And what has been risen above, must go down below: the quaint little tourist shthole must be buried where the gold used to be. That’s just basic economics.
Just think if Massmoon and Mask and their vicious, victorious robots hadn’t rised the gold! Why, Rize Citi never would have become the richest city in the world! The profits of Rize Citi never would have fueled the great ascendance of Ottawa! And we might have had to live in a horrific, if quaint, shthole of a world where the foremost geopolitical superpower was--this is horrible to write--the United States, and not Canada!
Can you even imagine a world where Canada, powered by the riches of Rize Citi, did not make good on her imperial ambitions, and spread her borders southward, as was her manifest destiny? “From sea to sea and pole to pole,” our great motto, never would have come true! Rize Citi never would have become the capital of British Columbia del Sur, and instead would have remained a charming, wholesome, photogenic little shthole in (let me look this up) California, America! The whole world would have sweltered aboveground in the punishing sun, never having known the soothing shade that now spreads over the west, the shade of the Great Maple. And let me tell you, bubba, we definitely would not have had a chance in our ongoing wars against the pathetically rocketless Indo-Sino-Russo Alliance! Pardon me a moment. I must cry great tears and ask my house-robot to bring me a soothing cup of maple tea.
All right, I have had my tea and am recovered. Now, ancestors, you may not know, but I know that in recent years here in the future it has become fashionable to trash our founding father with a disgusting lack of respect. As if we do not all stand on the shoulders of that giant! Yet some insist on saying that Bunjam Massmoon was not, as you might say, was not exactly a saint. Was not, as you say, “personable,” or “totally above-board,” or “reliable.” That he was, well, exactly the sort of person who opens a gold mine! Who forces his personal ambition upon a populace that fears and detests him! Who puts the almighty (Canadian) dollar above all. Some even go so far as to suggest that his method of promising benefits to woebegone “Grass Valley,” which everyone knew would really go to Canada, of promising “jobs” that everyone knew would lack working conditions, of assuring the bumpkins that the water and air would stay clean when duh of course not, of strongly implying without ever quite saying it that things would and could only go great with the gold for eighty years, were not exactly, completely, all the way, the truth. What I am here to say is: DON’T YOU BELIEVE IT FOR A SECOND. Things only go well with the gold for eighty years. The good guys win.
Oops, hold on a second. My editor is now suggesting, annoyingly, that it might not be a great idea to keep telling you the next eighty years of your future. Apparently, in your time, people still believed in free will and self-determination. Weird, but fine. My editor assures me that some of you might find this all quite distressing. You might even try--this is hard to write--you might even try to stop it from happening! Though I can’t imagine why you would. Just think of all those jobs that some of you will hold for a few years before your kindly Canadian superiors replace you with uncomplaining robots.
I am overcome with tears now as I think of the foolishness some of you harbor. I will hit send on this and fax you again soon. I trust that whoever receives this will know what to do with it. Meanwhile, to those of you who understand how great the rising shall be, don’t worry, everything is going to play out without you doing anything at all, please just do not take any actions that could prevent the gold from rising.
May “God keep our land glorious and free,”