Dear Ancestors,

Greetings, long-ago inhabitants of Rize Citi! I am a great-great-great grandchild of your populace, and my name is Axez--short for Axezander of course, as in Axezander the Great. Yes, it is true, I am writing to you from the future, transmitting on my trusty Sharp 9999800 TimeWriter! I address you not only as your grandchild, but also a son of this proud metropolis. I am just like you! In fact, I was born, like many of you must have been, at Massmoon Memorial, right at the corner of Massmoon Parkway and Massmoon Boulevard, just catty-corner across from the Elan Mask Charging Berg.

Axez (R. Clay Stockton, Attorney, South Yuba Law Center)