Ronald Reagan’s “Axis of Evil” rings a bell for many of us. Let me ring a bell about the Axis of Trust that is key to a good marriage–and may have relevance to mining as well.
My Counseling Psychology doctoral dissertation was about my original methodology for premarital and couple counseling. From 1984 through 2017, as co-director of the Interfaith Counseling Service in Davis, Claremont, and finally Grass Valley, I practiced as a California licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. My passion was preparing couples to launch into a good marriage, salvaging marriages that needed help getting back on track, and helping couples in hopeless relationships to part in the least destructive way possible.
One thing I impressed on every couple was the indispensable Axis of Trust upon which every relationship turns. To break the Axis of Trust is like breaking the axle on a vehicle. You’re not going anywhere without a major repair.
Broken trust can sometimes be repaired through long, painstaking work by both partners–and it is especially painful work for the one betrayed. Both partners have to want deeply to rebuild the broken trust.
So, based on my nearly four score and ten years of living and over 33 years of working with couples, would I trust Ben Mossman to an 80 year engagement with Grass Valley? What if he breaks the trust?–the many promises put forth in the slick ads that keep popping up on my computer screen?
And if he does break that essential Axis of Trust, will he do the hard work of repair? The well-researched series published in The Union by Lou Douros (Ideas & Opinions Apr 25, 26, 27) with the clever teaser (“Will he be Indicted? Spoiler Alert: It doesn’t Matter”) suggests he would cut and run and leave his Grass Valley partner broken. His track record in British Columbia (under criminal indictment!) and the many critical issues inexplicably (corruptly?) not addressed in the FEIR fails to support an Axis of Trust with Ben Mossman.
Hell, I’m not sure I would even trust him to mow my tiny patch of lawn in Eskaton Village.
Dr. Pete Sabey, Grass Valley