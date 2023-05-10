The debate regarding the re-opening of the Idaho Maryland Mine by Rise Grass Valley has been the topic of multiple member forums at the Nevada County Association of REALTORS (NCAR). The potential impacts on property rights and on our community are many and fall in both directions. It has the been the position of the Association to first and foremost educate local REALTORS regarding the proposed mine re-opening and associated impact reports so that REALTORS can offer proper disclosures and have engaged conversations with buyers and sellers of properties in the vicinity of the mine property and within the Nevada County region.

With education in mind, NCAR has provided links to its members of both the Draft and Final EIR’s (Environmental and Economic Impact Reports) along with other data site sources for their review and to share with their clients, families and Nevada County residents. Members have been notified of the upcoming Planning Commission Public Hearing Wednesday, May 10 to discuss the impacts associated with the proposed mine re-opening.

The Nevada County Association of REALTORS is a private trade organization located in Grass Valley, CA. Our mission is to promote professionalism, advocate on behalf of property rights and position our members for success. For more information, please contact our offices at (530) 272-2627.