The debate regarding the re-opening of the Idaho Maryland Mine by Rise Grass Valley has been the topic of multiple member forums at the Nevada County Association of REALTORS (NCAR). The potential impacts on property rights and on our community are many and fall in both directions. It has the been the position of the Association to first and foremost educate local REALTORS regarding the proposed mine re-opening and associated impact reports so that REALTORS can offer proper disclosures and have engaged conversations with buyers and sellers of properties in the vicinity of the mine property and within the Nevada County region.
With education in mind, NCAR has provided links to its members of both the Draft and Final EIR’s (Environmental and Economic Impact Reports) along with other data site sources for their review and to share with their clients, families and Nevada County residents. Members have been notified of the upcoming Planning Commission Public Hearing Wednesday, May 10 to discuss the impacts associated with the proposed mine re-opening.
With the Planning Commission meeting to review the EIRs looming in the near future, and ultimately the Board of Supervisors making a final decision on whether to approve or deny the project, NCAR invites the Public to GET ENGAGED, READ REPORTS, ASK QUESTIONS and contact your County Supervisor and Planning Commission members with your impressions and opinions. We encourage you to write letters to the Planning Commission prior to or speak at the hearing on May 10th and let your individual voices be heard on the issue.
The dates of the Planning Commission Meetings are May 10th & 11th as needed. Local REALTORS hope that the public takes this opportunity to weigh in on the sited impacts of the proposed re-opening of Idaho-Maryland Mine in a constructive, respectful manner.
The Nevada County Association of REALTORS is a private trade organization located in Grass Valley, CA. Our mission is to promote professionalism, advocate on behalf of property rights and position our members for success. For more information, please contact our offices at (530) 272-2627.