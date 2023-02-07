A little more than a year from now, on April 8, 2024, where will you be? If you look at the calendar, you will see that it is a Monday and that there is a new moon. Anything else?
Yes, indeed! It will be the second “Great American Eclipse”, the first being in August 2017 (and for which I wrote a similar article in this space). It will be a total solar eclipse, where the new moon totally blocks out the sun during the day—in this case for almost five minutes.
Why should you be interested? Because every person should do whatever they can to see a total solar eclipse in their lifetime. Because beautiful scenery, astounding athletic events, amazing overseas trips, and anything else simply do not compare to the experience—not just the visual sight, but the overall experience of a total solar eclipse.
To see the eclipse, you have to be in the direct path of the moon’s shadow on April 8, 2024. The shadow will move toward the northeast at the speed of a jet plane and is only 75 miles wide. If you are watching just outside the shadow path, you will only see a partial eclipse and will wonder why your lucky friends who saw the whole thing became so unhinged about what you missed.
What they saw was an hour of slowly darkening skies as the moon covers the sun. About five minutes before totality, the darkening accelerates and the atmosphere becomes weirdly spooky as the moon’s shadow speeds toward you. It’s a feeling
difficult to describe. At an eclipse in Montana—one of five I have seen—we saw an entire mountain range simply vanish in the onrushing shadow. There will be a spectacular last glimpse of the edge of the sun before it is covered by the moon (the “Diamond
Ring”) and suddenly a gorgeous, breathtaking halo of naked-eye visible sunlight—the corona—will appear all around the moon. It may extend several moon diameters. It will last for only a few minutes, but you will remember the event for the rest of your life.
Spectators, wherever they are in the world, will shout, whistle, cheer, scream, cry, and generally go bonkers (“Oh My God, Look at That!”). To many, there is a very spiritual aspect to the event. All around the horizon, you will see a sunset, and the stars will be visible. With your naked eye, you may see red solar flares springing from the surface of the sun, standing out against the almost-black sky. The temperature will drop, and birds will nest. Photographers will be clicking away, but you will do better by just immersing yourself in the scene and absorbing the entire spectacle. If you are lucky, you may see strange shadows on the ground just before or after totality, called “shadow bands” (see videos on YouTube). There will be plenty of videos and photos on TV that night, but they will not compare to what you saw with your own eyes. And, of course, that night you will begin to research when the next total eclipse is! (2027, Egypt)
The 2024 eclipse shadow will hit land in Mazatlan, Mexico, and run northeast into southern Texas, and then through Dallas and further into the Midwest and eventually Canada. Weather will be better the further south you are. Do some research and decide where the best spot for you will be. Hotel in Dallas? Trip to Mexico? Southern Texas? Check “2024 eclipse” on Google and make a decision as soon as you can (hotels are filling up and there will be crowds), but don’t miss the amazing event!
Harry Wyeth, Nevada County